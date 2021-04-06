Outlook on the Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage $112.77 Billion Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment
Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $112.77 billion in 2020 to $116.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $164.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the refrigerated warehousing and storage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider refrigerated warehousing and storage market, and compares it with other markets.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
The refrigerated warehousing and storage market section of the report gives context. It compares the refrigerated warehousing and storage market with other segments of the warehousing and storage market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, refrigerated warehousing and storage indicators comparison.
Major companies in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market include Americold Logistics; Lineage Logistics; Preferred Freezer Services; John Swire and Agro Merchants.
The refrigerated warehousing and storage market consists of sales of refrigerated warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. Establishments in the refrigerated warehousing and storage industry provide services such as blast freezing, tempering and modified atmosphere storage services. The refrigerated warehousing and storage market is segmented into cold storage and frozen storage.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global refrigerated warehousing and storage market.
Warehouses are increasingly using mobile technologies to efficiently monitor warehouse operations. Mobile technology includes use of tablets, smart phones, mobile printers and other handheld devices for communication and information. These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging and voice technology. Technicians operating forklifts and automated material handling equipment in a warehouse are using mobile technologies to obtain information on troubleshooting, repairs and work orders. This gives warehouse managers access to equipment status and performance reports and enables them to track warehouse operations around the clock. Wearable technology such as smart glass is being integrated with warehouse management systems to improve hands-free mobility for workers. According to a report by MHI, a material handling, logistics and supply chain association, 22% of the respondents use mobile technologies in warehouses and the adoption rate is expected to reach 45% in next two years.
