Outlook on the Regenerative Medicine Global Market to 2026 - Focus on Stem Cell Therapy, Biomaterial and Tissue Engineering Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global regenerative medicine market reached a value of US$ 11.94 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Regenerative medicine refers to a branch of biomedical sciences aimed at restoring the structure and function of damaged tissues and organs. It involves the utilization of stem cells that are developed in laboratories and further implanted safely into the body for the regeneration of damaged bones, cartilage, blood vessels and organs. Cellular and acellular regenerative medicines are commonly used in various clinical therapeutic procedures, including cell, immunomodulation and tissue engineering therapies. They hold potential for the effective treatment of various chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), osteoporosis and spinal cord injuries.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments and genetic disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is prone to various musculoskeletal, oncological, dermatological and cardiological disorders, is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of organ transplantation is also contributing to the market growth. Regenerative medicine minimizes the risk of organ rejection by the body post-transplant and enhances the recovery speed of the patient. Additionally, various technological advancements in cell-based therapies, such as the development of 3D bioprinting techniques and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the production of regenerative medicines, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements also aid in conducting efficient dermatological grafting procedures to treat chronic burns, bone defects and wounds on the skin. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan PLC (AbbVie Inc.), Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Mimedx Group Inc., Novartis AG, Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Smith & Nephew plc) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global regenerative medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global regenerative medicine market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global regenerative medicine market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Regenerative Medicine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Stem Cell Therapy
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biomaterial
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Tissue Engineering
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Bone Graft Substitutes
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Osteoarticular Diseases
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Dermatology
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cardiovascular
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Central Nervous System
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Specialty Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Allergan PLC (AbbVie Inc.)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amgen Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Medtronic PLC
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Mimedx Group Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Novartis AG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Smith & Nephew PLC)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bij9yq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-regenerative-medicine-global-market-to-2026---focus-on-stem-cell-therapy-biomaterial-and-tissue-engineering-among-others-301402353.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

