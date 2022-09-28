Outlook on the Rigid Packaging Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, DS Smith, Holmen and Plastipak Holdings Among Others
The "Rigid Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Application, by Product Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report
Packaging is a technology, which involves enclosing and protecting various types of products for storage, distribution, sales, and use. Increasing demand for healthy, safe and convenient food over the past few years in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America has been rapidly driving the global market for rigid packaging.
Further, the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), as a packing material for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and household products, due to its strength, versatility and recyclability is expected to serve as a major driver for the rigid packaging market.
Market Dynamics
Plastics are one of the widely used materials for rigid packaging. Among material, paper and paperboard segment is gaining significant traction, owing to increasing demand for packaging materials that are eco-friendly. Manufacturing of paper from natural fibers of bleached and unbleached cellulose, or from recycled paper makes it completely recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable.
Paper and paper-board packaging is an environment friendly alternative to use of packaging materials made of plastics. Some of the advantages of paper packaging material includes light in weight, durable, and the paper packaging material can easily be customized for aesthetics.
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global rigid packaging market in terms of value in the forecast period. High demand for rigid packaging products in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is one of the major factors driving demand for rigid packaging in the region. Increasing infant and geriatric population has led to the heightened demand for healthcare products. Moreover, affordable healthcare in countries such as Thailand and India has boosted medical tourism sector in the region.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global rigid packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global rigid packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc., Holmen AB, Plastipak Holding, Berry Plastics Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Resilux NV, Sonoco Products Company, and Silgan Holdings.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global rigid packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, rigid packaging service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global rigid packaging market
