U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,830.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,414.00
    -22.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.30
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.76
    +0.31 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    -9.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.28 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    -1.12 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,049.37
    +1,095.17 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.46
    +28.57 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.70
    -30.73 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Outlook on the Scar Treatment Global Market to 2026 - by Product or Treatment Type, Scar Type, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scar treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Scar treatment refers to the techniques and procedures employed for the remedy of acne, keloid, contracture, hypertrophic scars, etc. Scars are visible wound marks caused by surgeries, injuries or infections. The treatment and revision procedures are employed to minimize the appearance of these scars so that they look more consistent with the surrounding skin tone and texture. In order to speed up the healing process, various treatments are used, including over the counter (OTC) gels, ointments, creams, silicone sheets; surgeries for skin grafts, excisions or laser treatment; and collagen injections. In some cases, topical creams enriched with Vitamin E are also applied to diminish post-surgery scars.

The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, along with the rising consumer awareness regarding various scar treatment options, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing aesthetic sense among the masses has led to the widespread adoption of skin treatment procedures. Furthermore, enhanced accessibility to dermatological facilities and the introduction of products containing both chemical and herbal ingredients are boosting the overall demand for the service. Dermatological clinics offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patient.

Additionally, surgeries conducted using laser instruments are used for reducing the visibility of scars after critical injuries. These surgeries also speed up the healing process while ensuring a painless experience for the patient. Other factors, such as rising urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increase in affluent population, aggressive promotional activities by service providers and the introduction of organic and natural products, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global scar treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Breakup by Product or Treatment Type:

  • Topical Products

  • Gels

  • Creams

  • Oils

  • Sheets

  • Laser Treatment

  • Surface Treatment

  • Injectables

Breakup by Scar Type:

  • Atrophic Scars

  • Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

  • Contracture Scars

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Columbia

  • Chile

  • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alliance Pharma, Avita Medical, Bausch Health, Cutera Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics PLC, Hologic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global scar treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global scar treatment market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product or treatment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the scar type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global scar treatment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Scar Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product or Treatment Type
6.1 Topical Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Gels
6.1.2.2 Creams
6.1.2.3 Oils
6.1.2.4 Sheets
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Laser Treatment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Surface Treatment
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Injectables
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Scar Type
7.1 Atrophic Scars
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Contracture Scars
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alliance Pharma
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Avita Medical
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Bausch Health
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cutera Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Establishment Labs S.A.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 GC Aesthetics PLC
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Hologic Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Molnlycke Health Care
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Smith & Nephew
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66r63z

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift sideways ahead of inflation data

    Stock futures were little changed Tuesday morning as traders awaited a highly anticipated new inflation report.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Not every name Berkshire Hathaway holds is right for all investors, but any of these three picks would be at home in almost any investor's portfolio.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

    Cyber threats are growing, and they're here to stay. It's time to start thinking about cybersecurity stocks for their long-term potential.