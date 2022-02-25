U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Outlook on the School Uniform Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Elder Manufacturing Company, Winterbottom's Schoolwear and Trutex Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global School Uniform Market

Global School Uniform Market
Global School Uniform Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Uniform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The school uniform market size was valued at US$ 38,505.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,950.69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The major driver for the school uniform market is an increase in various government initiatives for improving the education sector. China has made significant investments in improvement and expansion of the education sector to improve the access to education for the general public. The emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities in schools is a major trend in the school uniform market.

Based on product type, the global school uniform market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, footwear, and others. In 2020, the topwear segment held the largest share of the global school uniform market. The topwear segment of school uniforms mainly includes shirts, polo shirts, blouses, blazers, sweaters, and cardigans. For a few schools, uniforms also include apparel necessary for cold weather, such as hoodies or sweatshirts, sweaters, cardigans, and jackets. In jackets, sweaters, etc., wool is commonly used in combination with other fabrics such as polyester as it is naturally warm, thick, and soft.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global school uniform market. Governments of various Asia-Pacific countries offer subsidies to families with low incomes to support them manage the expenses of their kids' education. Various other initiatives by school administrations and government authorities are also bolstering the growth of school uniforms market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players operating in the global school uniform market include French Toast; Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Winterbottom's Schoolwear; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Trutex Limited; John Lewis plc; The Uniform Company; Fraylich School Uniforms; Flash Uniforms; and Alinta.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

  • Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global school uniform market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

  • Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. School Uniform Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. School Uniform Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Various Government Initiatives for Improving Education Sector
5.1.2 Growth in Children Population and Low Infant Mortality Rate
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Online and Blended Learning
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Opportunities from Asia Pacific and Africa
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Emphasis on Sports and Extracurricular Activities in Schools
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. School Uniform - Global Market Analysis
6.1 School Uniform Market Overview
6.2 School Uniform Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Market Positioning - School Uniform Market Players

7. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 School Uniform Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Topwear
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Topwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.4 Bottomwear
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Bottomwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.5 Footwear
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Footwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

8. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Category
8.1 Overview
8.2 School Uniform Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Boys
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Boys: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
8.4 Girls
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Girls: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

9. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 School Uniform Market, By Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
9.4 Specialty Stores
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Specialty Stores: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
9.5 Online Retail
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Online Retail: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

10. Global School Uniform Market- Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global School Uniform Market
11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on School Uniform Market
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles
12.1 French Toast
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Winterbottom's Schoolwear
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Trutex Limited
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 John Lewis plc
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 The Uniform Company
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Fraylich School Uniforms
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Flash Uniforms
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Alinta
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl3vtf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


