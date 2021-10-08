U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Outlook on the Serverless Architecture Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Serverless Architecture Market, By Type (Automation & Integration Services, Monitoring Services, API Management Services, Security, and Support & Maintenance), By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global serverless architecture market will report double digit CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need to optimize the infrastructure cost of the organizations is the major driving factor for the growth of the serverless architecture market in the forecast period. Server management in the organizations is required to monitor the apps and activities running on the server and server management is expensive and is a complex task. Serverless architecture does not need to manage servers which leads to lower incurred costs.

The growing need to remove the management servers and the shift to move from CAPEX to OPEX is expected to accelerate the serverless architecture market growth in the next five years. Serverless architecture is easy to deploy, and the codes can be released immediately without taking infrastructure into account and in a lower time than the traditional servers. With the surge in data generation through various sources and the need to effectively utilize the data, organizations are investing in the adoption of advanced IT infrastructure and obtaining technical expertise to ensure hassle-free workflow in the organizations. The surge in demand from prominent industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, life sciences, retail, and the development of the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the growth of the serverless architecture market.

Global serverless architecture market is segmented into type, deployment model, organization size, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the serverless architecture market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of major market players and the strong economic position of the region is expected to influence the market growth. The adoption of industry 4.0 along with the high adoption of the latest technologies by the organizations is contributing to the market growth.

The major players operating in the global serverless architecture market are Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, Twilio, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global serverless architecture market from 2016 to 2019.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global serverless architecture market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast global serverless architecture market based on type, deployment model, organization size, end user, regional dsitribution, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global serverless architecture.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global serverless architecture market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global serverless architecture market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global serverless architecture market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global serverless architecture market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Serverless Architecture Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customers

6. Global Serverless Architecture Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Automation & Integration Services, Monitoring Services, API Management Services, Security, and Support & Maintenance)
6.2.2. By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, and Private Cloud)
6.2.3. By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises)
6.2.4. By End User (Telecommunications & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Serverless Architecture Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. North America: Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Serverless Architecture Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9. Europe Serverless Architecture Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

10. South America Serverless Architecture Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Serverless Architecture Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. South America: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Alibaba Group
14.2.2. Amazon Web Services
14.2.3. Google LLC
14.2.4. IBM Corporation
14.2.5. Microsoft Corporation
14.2.6. Platform9 Systems, Inc.
14.2.7. Rackspace Inc.
14.2.8. Tibco Software
14.2.9. Twilio

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkzqts

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


