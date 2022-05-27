Outlook on the Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine is Driving Growth
The report summarizes the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the sole-use technologies market. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities for the market.
Furthermore, it provides information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes critical market players' revenue, product portfolio and recent activities. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, including the market's future potential.
The report will also help inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to original equipment manufacturers. The market is segmented based on technology, components, applications, and end user. A geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers a country-level analysis of the market to understand major components better.
Report Includes
208 data tables and 22 additional tables
An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals
Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives and anticancer drugs
Highlights of the market potential for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry, based on technology, component, application, end user, and region
Description of biologics manufacturing process including upstream and downstream processing and cell harvesting and clarification, and information on single-use technology (SUT)
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players, including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , General Electric Co. , Danaher Corp. , and Sartorius AG
Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is the biggest limitation. The industry's willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry.
However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use bioreactor technology are needed. For example, U. S. FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not explicitly mention single-use bioreactor technology, even though a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.
The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio, and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and reduction in the time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology are further driving the growth of the market.
The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.
A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , Danaher Corp. , Sartorius AG, General Electric Co. , and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes.
It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flow meter with are usable fluid path.
