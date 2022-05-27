U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Outlook on the Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine is Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The report summarizes the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the sole-use technologies market. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, it provides information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes critical market players' revenue, product portfolio and recent activities. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, including the market's future potential.

The report will also help inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to original equipment manufacturers. The market is segmented based on technology, components, applications, and end user. A geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers a country-level analysis of the market to understand major components better.

Report Includes

  • 208 data tables and 22 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

  • Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives and anticancer drugs

  • Highlights of the market potential for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry, based on technology, component, application, end user, and region

  • Description of biologics manufacturing process including upstream and downstream processing and cell harvesting and clarification, and information on single-use technology (SUT)

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Company profiles of major players, including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , General Electric Co. , Danaher Corp. , and Sartorius AG

Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is the biggest limitation. The industry's willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry.

However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use bioreactor technology are needed. For example, U. S. FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not explicitly mention single-use bioreactor technology, even though a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.

The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio, and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and reduction in the time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology are further driving the growth of the market.

The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.

A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , Danaher Corp. , Sartorius AG, General Electric Co. , and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes.

It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flow meter with are usable fluid path.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • What's New in this Update

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Custom Research

  • Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Historical Analysis: the Foundation for Single-Use Technology

  • Description of Current Market Trends

  • Raw Material Analysis

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

  • Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Biologics Process Development Pathway and Application of Single-Use Technologies

  • Biologics Manufacturing Process

  • Upstream Processing

  • Cell Harvesting and Clarification

  • Downstream Processing

  • Single-Use Technology (Sut)

  • Process Development Period

  • Process Development Cost

Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact on Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Single-Use Bioreactors

  • Wave-Induced Motion Single-Use Bioreactors

  • Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors

  • Single-Use Reactors With Vertically Oscillating Perforated Disc

  • Single-Use Bubble Column

  • Single-Use Hybrid Reactor

  • Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems

  • Filtration Systems

  • Dead-End Filtration

  • Tangential Flow Filtration (Tff)

  • Centrifugal Pumps

  • Chromatography Systems

  • Affinity Chromatography

  • Ion Exchange Chromatography

  • Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

  • Mixed-Mode Chromatography

  • Freeze and Thaw Systems

  • Isolators

  • Control Systems

  • Flow Measurement Systems

  • Temperature Measurement Systems

  • Ph Measurement Systems

  • Concentration Analyzer

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Single-Use Component

  • Single-Use Sensors

  • Advantages

  • Piezo Sensors

  • Mechanical Sensors

  • Electrical Sensors

  • Optical Sensors

  • Electrochemical

  • Impedance

  • Amperometric

  • Tubing

  • Connectors

  • Transfer Systems

  • Sampling Systems

  • Media Bags

  • 2D Bags

  • 3D Bags

  • Bioprocess Containers

  • Filter Cartridges

  • Other Single-Use Products

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Polyclonal Antibodies

  • Vaccines

  • Blood Derivatives

  • Anticancer Drugs

  • Recombinant Proteins

  • Gene Therapy Drugs

  • Stem Cell and Other Cell Therapies

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-user

  • Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

  • Labs and Pathology Products

  • Research Institutes and Academia

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World (Row)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Patent Review

  • Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis and Market Opportunities

  • Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Key Strategy Analysis

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Geographical Expansion

  • New Product Developments and Technologies

  • Product Launches

  • Industry Developments

  • Company Developments

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

  • Aber Instruments Ltd.

  • Adolf Kunher AG

  • Advantapure Inc.

  • Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

  • Aucteq Biosystems

  • Biopharma Dynamics Ltd.

  • Broadley-James Corp.

  • Cellexus Ltd.

  • Cellon S.A.

  • Celltainer Biotech Bv

  • Cercell Aps

  • Charter Medical Ltd.

  • Colder Products Co. (Cpc)

  • Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

  • Colly Flowtech Ab

  • Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Distek Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Entegris Inc.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Equflow Bv

  • Esco Group

  • Esi Technologies Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Holland Applied Technologies Inc.

  • Levitronix GmbH

  • Malema Engineering Corp.

  • Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Mettler-Toledo LLC

  • Omnibrx Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Optek-Danulat GmbH

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Pendotech LLC

  • Perfusecell A/S

  • Pierre Guerin Sas

  • Presens Precision Sensing GmbH

  • Renolit Group

  • Repligen Corp.

  • Syntegon Technology GmbH

  • Sartorius AG

  • Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

  • Sia Biosan

  • Solida Biotech GmbH

  • Synthecon Inc.

  • Terumo Cardiovascular Group

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Trace Analytics GmbH

  • Vwr International LLC

  • Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

  • W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzilpr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-single-use-technologies-for-biopharmaceuticals-global-market-to-2026---increasing-demand-for-personalized-medicine-is-driving-growth-301556667.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

