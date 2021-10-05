U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

Outlook on the Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Cadwell Industries, GE Healthcare and Resmed Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report states that the global sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market would grow with a CAGR of 6.90% in the projected years between 2021 and 2028.

Factors such as the growing awareness regarding the negative impacts of untreated sleep apnea, rise in the geriatric population, and increasing cases of obesity are fueling the growth of the market. Also, the increasing use of gadgets at night-time, which causes sleep disturbances, is another factor contributing to the growth process. However, the high costs of sleep apnea devices, issues with reimbursement, and the lack of adherence to the treatment being recommended by the doctors, are curtailing this progress. On the bright side, the advancements in technology as well as the growing usage of at-home monitoring devices is creating new opportunities for growth.

The global market for sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics covers the regions of Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to evolve at the fastest rate in the forecast duration. Most of the nations in this region are emerging economies. Presently, they are adopting advanced technologies, and are also improving their healthcare systems. Owing to this, the APAC has been a hub for cheap raw materials, especially for medical device manufacturing companies, including sleep apnea devices. Also, the rising healthcare expenditure and the development in infrastructure are promoting the growth of the Asia-Pacific sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market.

Some of the major players present in the sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market include Cadwell Industries Inc, Vyaire Medical Inc, Somnomedics GmbH, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Medtronic PLC, Braebon Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Resmed Inc, Smiths Medical Inc, BMC Medical Co Ltd, Invacare Corporation, Signifier Medical Technologies Limited, Itamar Medical Ltd, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Founded in 1989, ResMed is a company developing, manufacturing, and distributing medical equipment for the treatment, diagnosis, and management of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic diseases. It sells its products in over 100 countries across the world, through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries as well independent distributors. The company operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model
2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.3. Threat of Substitute Products
2.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Legal, Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.5. Supply Chain Outlook
2.6. Market Attractiveness Index
2.7. Vendor Scorecard
2.8. Key Market Strategies
2.8.1. Acquisitions & Mergers
2.8.2. New Product Launches & Developments
2.8.3. Contracts and Partnerships
2.8.4. Business Expansions, Announcements & Divestitures
2.9. Market Drivers
2.9.1. Awareness Related to the Negative Impact of Untreated Sleep Apnea
2.9.2. Rise in Geriatric Population and Obesity Cases
2.9.3. Disturbed Sleep Due to Increased Use of Gadgets at Night-Time
2.10. Market Challenges
2.10.1. High Cost of Sleep Apnea Devices
2.10.2. Unfavorable Reimbursement Landscape
2.10.3. Lack of Patient Adherence to the Treatment Recommended
2.11. Market Opportunities
2.11.1. Increasing Usage of At-Home Monitoring Devices
2.11.2. Advancements in Technology

3. Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Product Type
3.1. Therapeutics
3.1.1. Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices
3.1.1.1. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (Cpap) Devices
3.1.1.2. Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (Bpap) Devices
3.1.2. Oxygen Devices
3.1.2.1. Oxygen Concentrators
3.1.2.2. Portable Oxygen Concentrators
3.1.2.3. Liquid Portable Oxygen
3.1.3. Masks and Accessories
3.1.4. Oral Appliances
3.1.4.1. Mandibular Advancement Devices
3.1.4.2. Tongue Retainers
3.1.5. Adaptive Servo Ventilation (Asv) Devices
3.2. Diagnostics and Monitoring
3.2.1. Polysomnography Device (Psg)
3.2.1.1. Clinical Psg Device
3.2.1.2. Ambulatory Psg Device
3.2.2. Oximeter
3.2.2.1. Tabletop Oximeter
3.2.2.2. Fingertip Oximeter
3.2.2.3. Handheld Oximeter
3.2.2.4. Wrist-Worn Oximeter
3.2.3. Actigraphy Monitoring Device
3.2.4. Respiratory Polygraph
3.2.5. Sleep Apnea Screening Device
3.2.6. Other Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices

4. Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Industry Verticals
4.1. Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories
4.2. Home Care Settings

5. Global Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Bmc Medical Co Ltd
6.2. Braebon Medical Corporation
6.3. Cadwell Industries Inc
6.4. Devilbiss Healthcare LLC
6.5. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited
6.6. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
6.7. Invacare Corporation
6.8. Itamar Medical Ltd
6.9. Koninklijke Philips Nv
6.10. Medtronic plc
6.11. Nihon Kohden Corporation
6.12. Signifier Medical Technologies Limited
6.13. Resmed Inc
6.14. Smiths Medical Inc
6.15. Somnomedics GmbH
6.16. Teleflex Incorporated
6.17. Vyaire Medical Inc

7. Research Methodology & Scope

