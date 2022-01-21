U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Outlook on the Smart Displays Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Alphabet, Apple and Innolux Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Displays Market 2020-2030 by Product, Resolution, Display Technology, Display Size, Touch Panel, Device Category, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart displays market will reach $382.3 billion by 2030, growing by 25.5% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the advances in technology and a reduction in device prices, the rise in adoption for smart mirror applications in the automotive industry, and the rising demand for the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence-based smart applications in the commercial sector.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart displays market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart displays market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Resolution, Display Technology, Display Size, Touch Panel, Device Category, Application, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Smart Home Displays

  • Smart Display Mirrors

  • Smart Signage

  • Other Smart Displays

Based on Resolution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • HD

  • FHD

  • UHD

Based on Display Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • LCD Technology

  • OLED Technology

  • Other Display Technologies

Based on Display Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Below 32 Inch

  • 32 - 52 Inch

  • Above 52 Inch

By Touch Panel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Resistive Touch Panels

  • Capacitive Touch Panels

By Device Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Consumer Segment

  • Smartphones

  • Smartwatch Displays

  • Smart Home Displays

  • Commercial Segment

  • Automotive Smart Displays

  • Digital/Smart Signage

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Retail Industry

  • Residential & Consumer

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Hospitality

  • Industrial

  • Healthcare

  • Sports & Entertainment

  • Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Display Technology, and Device Category over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Smart Home Displays
3.3 Smart Display Mirrors
3.4 Smart Signage
3.5 Other Smart Displays

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Resolution
4.1 Market Overview by Resolution
4.2 Hd
4.3 Fhd
4.4 Uhd

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Display Technology
5.1 Market Overview by Display Technology
5.2 Lcd Technology
5.3 Oled Technology
5.4 Other Display Technologies

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Display Size
6.1 Market Overview by Display Size
6.2 Below 32 Inch
6.3 32 - 52 Inch
6.4 Above 52 Inch

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Touch Panel
7.1 Market Overview by Touch Panel
7.2 Resistive Touch Panels
7.3 Capacitive Touch Panels

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Category
8.1 Market Overview by Device Category
8.2 Consumer Segment
8.2.1 Smartphones
8.2.2 Smartwatch Displays
8.2.3 Smart Home Displays
8.3 Commercial Segment
8.3.1 Automotive Smart Displays
8.3.2 Digital/Smart Signage

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
9.1 Market Overview by Application
9.2 Retail Industry
9.3 Residential & Consumer
9.4 Automotive & Transportation
9.5 Hospitality
9.6 Industrial
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Sports & Entertainment
9.9 Other Applications

10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

11.Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles

  • Alphabet (Google)

  • Apple Inc.

  • Au Optronics

  • Benq Corp.

  • Boe Technology Group

  • Csot (China Star Optoelectronics Technology)

  • Delphi Automotive plc

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Innolux Corp.

  • Japan Display Inc.

  • Konica Minolta

  • Kyocera Corp.

  • Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

  • Lg Display

  • Nanolumens

  • Newline Interactive

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Peerless Av

  • Polytronix

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Sharp Nec Display Solutions Ltd.

  • Sony Corporation

  • Tainma Micro-Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba

  • Tpv Technology

  • Visionox

  • Visteon Corp.

  • Xiaomi Technology

  • Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6r2obw

