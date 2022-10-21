Outlook on the Smart Home Healthcare Global Market to 2029 - Featuring Apple, Companion Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and General Electric Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Healthcare Market Analysis by Offering, by Technology, by Application and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing market demand for smart homes and living technologies will be shaped during the upcoming years by the expansion of the ideas of smart living and smart cities, vertical and horizontal farming techniques used in indoor urban farming are anticipated to gain popularity, and healthcare providers prefer to create their own solutions, industry alliances may enable them to create therapeutic ecosystems that give value at various stages of treatments.

These are some of the primary market drivers. However, Patient health security and privacy concerns are expected to restrain the market growth.



By Offering



Based on offering, the market is segmented into installation and repair, renovation and customization, services, and solutions. In 2021, the installation and repair segment is expected to be the largest segment owing to an increase in the number of advanced technological smart home healthcare equipment will drive up demand for qualified personnel to perform effective installations and repairs.



By Technology



On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into wired system and wireless system. In 2021, the wireless system segment is expected to be the largest segment due to the rising industrial focus on the creation of technologically advanced devices, and increasing usage of mobile gadgets that link to tablets, smartphones, and other portable telecommunication and computing devices through bluetooth.



By Application



Based on application, the market is segmented into health status monitoring, memory aids, nutrition/diet monitoring, fall detection and prevention, safety and security monitoring, and other applications. In 2021, the fall detection and prevention segment are expected to be the largest segment owing to the rising number of occurrences of accidents and injuries worldwide, and the increasing acceptance of automatic fall detection equipment.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to the increasing frequency of chronic illnesses as a consequence of lifestyle changes and poor eating habits are the primary driver of demand for smart home devices. The cost of healthcare is rising, and big industry participants are firmly established in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period owing to increasing IT expenditures in the healthcare sector, the region's vast patient pool and increasing public awareness of cutting-edge wireless smart home technologies.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the smart home healthcare market are Apple Inc. (US) , Companion Medical (US) , F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) , General Electric Company (US) , Google LLC (US) , Health Care Originals (US) , Hocoma (Switzerland) , Medical Guardian, LLC (US) , Medtronic (Ireland) , Proteus Digital Health (US) , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea) , VitalConnect (US) , and Zanthion (US).

