Outlook on the Smart Process Application Global Market to 2026 - by Deployment Type, Offering, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Process Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global smart process application market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Smart process application (SPAs) refers to a software-based application designed to effectively collaborate the organization's business process management (BPM) activities. It applies complex algorithms and data management solutions to perform the functions of sensing, actuating and controlling various processes to derive insights and make analytical decisions. It also involves various other processes, such as business intelligence, infrastructure elasticity, process architecture, software innovation and supply chain management. As a result, SPA finds extensive applications across various industries, such as medical, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, education, media & entertainment, retail and IT & telecommunications.

Rapid automation across industries dealing with consumer information is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. SPAs integrate enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise content management (ECM) systems for enhanced operational agility. Furthermore, widespread adoption of virtualization and explorative data analysis for enterprises is providing a thrust to the market growth. For instance, in the healthcare industry, SPAs are used to manage complex ecosystems to facilitate access to data through various end-points. Additionally, various improvements in the information and communication technologies, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. With the widespread adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) and increasing utilization of personal devices at the workplace, SPAs are extensively used for integrating in-office and remote employees on a collaborative platform. Other factors, including the advent of Industry 4.0, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global smart process application market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Appian, Dell EMC, IBM, JDA Software (Now Blue Yonder), Kana Software (Verint Systems), Kofax Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Opentext Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.Com and SAP SE.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global Smart process application market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Smart process application market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solutions?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global Smart process application market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Smart Process Application Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
6.1 On-premises
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cloud-based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Offering
7.1 Solutions
7.1.1 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.1.1 Enterprise Content Management
7.1.1.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.1.2 Business Process Management
7.1.1.2.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.2.2 Market Forecast
7.1.1.3 Customer Experience Management
7.1.1.3.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.3.2 Market Forecast
7.1.1.4 Business Intelligence and Analytics
7.1.1.4.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.4.2 Market Forecast
7.1.1.5 Others
7.1.1.5.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.5.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Market Breakup by Type
7.2.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services
7.2.1.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.1.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.1.2 Professional Services
7.2.1.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.1.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.1.3 Managed Services
7.2.1.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.1.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small Sized Businesses
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium Sized Businesses
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Telecom & IT
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Public Sector, Energy and Utilities
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Media and Entertainment
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Retail
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Healthcare
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Education
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Transportation and Logistics
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Market Trends
9.10.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Appian
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Dell EMC
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 IBM
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 JDA Software (Now Blue Yonder)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Kana Software (Verint Systems)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Kofax Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Opentext Corp.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Pegasystems Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Salesforce.Com
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 SAP SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8x20vy

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-smart-process-application-global-market-to-2026---by-deployment-type-offering-organization-size-vertical-and-region-301401375.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

