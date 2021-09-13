U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Outlook on the Sodium Chloride Global Market to 2026 - by Source, End-use and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Chloride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium chloride market reached a value of US$ 28.6 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continuously grow during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Sodium chloride or NaCl is an ionic compound with the chemical formula representing a 1:1 ratio of sodium and chloride ions. It is more commonly referred to as salt, table salt or common salt and is readily soluble in water. The market is largely impacted by its end-use in various sectors - food, medical, industrial and chemical. In several regions of North America and Europe, sodium chloride is used to de-ice the streets and highways during heavy snowfall.

Sodium Chloride Industry Drivers:

In the food sector, sodium chloride is mainly used for seasoning, colouring, curing meats, preserving fish, etc. The medical uses are in catheter flush injections or intravenous infusions and for cleaning objects such as contact lenses. Inhaling sodium chloride helps remove certain bacteria in body secretions. Sodium chloride is one of the most important chemicals used in the chemical industry, mainly for the manufacture of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chlorite and sodium bicarbonate. A large quantity of sodium chloride is also used as feedstocks in many industrial processes and for water softening purposes. This vast scope of usage in various industry sectors has largely influenced the sodium chloride market growth. Currently, Asia represents the largest region producing sodium chloride followed by Europe, North America and South & Central America.

The publisher's new TMMR "Sodium Chloride Market:

Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a technical, analytical and statistical insight into the sodium chloride market. The market analysis includes volume trends, value trends, price trends, key players, market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use industries, key success factors, key risk factors, feedstock market trends, import trends, export trends, etc. Apart from the market analysis, the report also provides an exhaustive technical insight on sodium chloride. This includes chemical information, manufacturing process, chemical reactions involved, raw material requirements, mass balance, conversion rate of the feedstocks, etc.
The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the sodium chloride industry in any manner.

The essential aspects of the global sodium chloride market evaluated in the report include:

  • Market trends

  • Major regions

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • Key application areas

  • Key manufacturers

  • Price trends

  • Raw material requirements

  • Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process

  • Major importers and exporters

  • Value chain analysis

  • Machinery Requirements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Sodium Chloride Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Source
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Feedstock Exploration
5.10.3 Mining and Extraction
5.10.4 Sodium Chloride Manufacturers
5.10.5 Distributors
5.10.6 Exporters
5.10.7 End-Users
5.11 Margin Analysis
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Trade Data
5.13.1 Imports
5.13.2 Exports
5.14 Key Success Factors for Manufacturers

6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Sea water
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Rock Salt
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Performance of Key Regions
7.1 Asia
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.3 North America
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 South and Central America
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Chemical Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Food Grade Salt
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Road De-icing
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players
9.3 Key Player Profiles

10 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved
10.3 Detailed Process Flow
10.3.1 Solar Evaporation:
10.3.2 Artificial Evaporation
10.3.3 Various Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Raw Material Requirements
10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate
10.5.1 From Sea Brine (Solar Evaporation Method)
10.5.2 From Rock Salt (Vacuum Evaporation Method)

11 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing: Major Machinery Involved
11.1 Equipment Required
11.2 Prices of Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tzm73

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


