Outlook on the Solar Control Glass Global Market to 2027 - by Glass Type, Coating Method, Nature, Application and Region

The global solar control glass market reached a value of US$ 5.46 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027.

Solar control glass refers to a kind of glass with a special coating that is precisely manufactured to reduce the extent of heat entering a specific space. The solar control coating on the glass reflects heat from the sun back, outside of the area it has been installed on, such as a building, automotive, or a greenhouse. It significantly reduces the amount of heat that can pass through, thereby providing a more usable and comfortable space.

Along with absorbing and reflecting heat, these glasses also filter out light and offer reduced glare, thus maintaining a cozier interior in summers and reducing the need for air-conditioning. A varied range of aesthetics, such as reflective, tinted, and neutral, are offered by different types of solar control glasses. A combination of solar control glasses with LOW-E thermal insulation in dual glazing windows with self-cleaning systems provides optimal temperature all year round.



Solar Control Glass Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of solar control glasses in automobiles. Since they reduce the heat load on the vehicle while minimizing the need for air conditioning, this results in higher mileage and reduced fuel consumption. This is further supported by the widespread preference of consumers toward cost-effective and energy-efficient vehicles.

Significant demand for solar control glass in residential and commercial buildings due to the rising awareness regarding the high air conditioning costs is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, rapid urbanization, the escalating concerns regarding carbon dioxide emissions, growing consciousness regarding climate change, and the expansion of smart construction activities are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGC Inc., arcon Flach- und Sicherheitsglas GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Euroglas GmbH, Guardian Industries LLC (Koch Industries Inc.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Schott AG, Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co. Ltd. and Sisecam (Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.).



