Outlook on the Specialty Films APAC Market to 2030 - Featuring Bemis, Covestro and Evonik Industries Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market 2020-2030 by Resin (Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin, Fluoropolymer), Function (Barrier, Safety, Conduction), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific specialty films market will grow by 6.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $192.6 billion over 2021-2030, owing to robust and high tensile packaging application, increasing demand for the product in various industry verticals, and the development of technologically advanced materials.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific specialty films market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific specialty films market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Resin, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Resin, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Polyester

  • Nylon

  • Polyolefin

  • Fluoropolymer

  • Polyacrylamide

  • Polyimide

  • Other Resins

Based on Function, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Barrier

  • Safety and Security

  • Conduction and Insulation

  • Microporous Function

  • Decorative Function

  • Other Functions

Based on Industry Vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Packaging

  • Transportation

  • Construction

  • Personal Care

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Medical Industry

  • Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • Japan

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • India

  • Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Resin, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific specialty films market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Resin
3.1 Market Overview by Resin
3.2 Polyester
3.3 Nylon
3.4 Polyolefin
3.5 Fluoropolymer
3.6 Polyacrylamide
3.7 Polyimide
3.8 Other Resins

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Function
4.1 Market Overview by Function
4.2 Barrier
4.3 Safety and Security
4.4 Conduction and Insulation
4.5 Microporous Function
4.6 Decorative Function
4.7 Other Functions

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry Vertical
5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
5.2 Packaging
5.3 Transportation
5.4 Construction
5.5 Personal Care
5.6 Electrical and Electronics
5.7 Medical Industry
5.8 Other Industry Verticals

6 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.2 Japan
6.3 China
6.4 Australia
6.5 India
6.6 South Korea
6.7 Rest of APAC Region

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles

  • 3M

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Avery Dennison

  • Bemis Co., Inc.

  • Covestro AG

  • DuPont Teijin Films

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Inteplast Group

  • KANEKA Corporation

  • Kuraray America Inc.

  • SABIC

  • SKC

  • The Chemours Company

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • UBE Industries Ltd.

8 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management
8.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market
8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0osng

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • Global Markets: European shares hit highs as markets upbeat about recovery prospects

    World shares traded near record highs on Monday, as markets were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, ahead of a busy week for earnings. MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day, having come close to but not surpassed Friday's record high. MSCI's main European Index was up 0.1%.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Fed’s Plan to Keep Interest Rates Historically Low

    The catalysts behind gold’s strength were a sharp retreat by U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday and a generally softer U.S. Dollar.

  • Britain to look closer at creating digital currency

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain stepped up efforts on Monday to look at the case for a digital pound in response to the challenge posed by cryptocurencies such as bitcoin, and outlined plans to make its financial market more attractive after Brexit. "We're launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC)," Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak told a financial industry conference. "Alongside this we will set up a new financial market infrastructure 'sandbox' for firms innovating with technologies like distributed ledger technologies," he added.

  • Vaccine Envy Hits Japan as Pfizer Talks Fail to Lift Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan won praise during the pandemic for staying open while other developed economies locked down -- helping lift stocks to three-decade highs. But as the country now struggles with its inoculation program, a case of vaccine envy is breaking out.The Topix is down 2.8% in the past month, compared with gains of 7% in the S&P 500 Index and 4.6% by the FTSE 100 in London, where photos of revelers at re-opened pubs this week contrast with reports from Tokyo, where hours at bars and restaurants have been shortened as virus cases surge.“Japanese indexes are starting to fall behind. Foreign investors are looking at vaccination rates as an investment decision,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “Markets are at their wits end right now with the vaccination rate slower in Japan.”Talks on a new supply of vaccine between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla failed to immediately lift spirits in Tokyo markets, as the governors of both Tokyo and Osaka opened the door to declaring another virus emergency.Suga told reporters on Monday that Pfizer had agreed to hold talks on supplying more of the vaccine, and that he expected to have sufficient supplies for the entire country by the end of September. However, he didn’t give further clarity on the timeline or how many doses might be secured. Japan’s vaccine czar Taro Kono said Sunday that a deal had been effectively reached with Pfizer.“The news on the vaccines is outstanding and should help the market regain some of it recent global underperformance in the last few weeks,” John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management Co., said.The first shipments of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, which could be approved for use in Japan as early as next month, are also set to arrive this week, according to a report by the Jiji news agency.Olympic FocusJapan has entered a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with fewer than 100 days before the scheduled opening of the Olympic Games. A senior official in Japan’s ruling party indicated last week that canceling the event was an option, though he later clarified his remarks.In Tokyo’s financial circles, some envy peers abroad who have already been vaccinated. Hong Kong on Thursday expanded eligibility to all people over the age of 16. Japan has yet to set out a schedule for groups beyond those over the age of 65, although officials have said they expect the rates to increase in May.“If the inoculation rate for Japan remains so overwhelmingly low, it’s inevitable that compared to other countries, the recovery of the economy will be significantly delayed,” Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a report.The country plans to distribute enough vaccine to cover both doses for people 65 years and older by the end of June, though the timeframe for actual administration of the shots hasn’t been finalized.Less UrgencyJapan started inoculations of the elderly one week ago, with only about 7,000 of the 36 million over-65s administered to in the first four days. Nearly 2 million doses have also been given to medical workers.A combination of factors has dragged the rollout, including a requirement for local trials, a lack of domestic development and production capacity that has made Japan dependent on imports, and a public long-skeptical of vaccines.Also, with around 500,000 reported cases to date -- compared to 31 million in the U.S. and 5.2 million in France -- Japan hasn’t felt as much urgency as many nations in the West. Indeed, even during the most recent state of emergency, businesses both large and small mostly stayed open.“Globally, Japan is still an A-student in terms of how little economic activity declined,” said Hiroshi Matsumoto head of Japan investment at Pictet Asset Management, who cites a lull in the earnings cycle for sluggishness in the markets, with a recovery already priced in and earnings season looming.“There isn’t really a debate that Japan is somehow worse compared to other countries that need to ramp up vaccination because their outbreak is worse,” he said.(Updates with quote in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

    Oil prices have risen significantly in Q1 of this year, but despite the improving environment, many oil and gas companies continue to face huge debt levels

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Greenback Caps Aussie, Kiwi

    The Business NZ PMI came in at 63.6, up 9.4 points from February, and the highest monthly result since the survey began in 2002.

  • Packer Gets Crown Exit Path With $2.3 Billion Oaktree Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- James Packer has a potential new exit path from troubled casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. after Oaktree Capital Management LP offered to help Crown fund a purchase of the billionaire’s shares.Oaktree has offered as much as A$3 billion ($2.3 billion) in financing for the deal through a “structured investment,” Crown said Monday. According to the proposal, Crown would use the funds to buy some or all of Packer’s 37% stake in Crown.Removing Packer from Crown’s shareholder registry might go some way toward rehabilitating the company as regulators across Australia assess its suitability to run casinos. A report for the gaming watchdog in New South Wales state in February found widespread management and cultural failings at Crown and said Packer’s influence had “rather disastrous consequences for the company.”Crown hasn’t been allowed to start gaming operations at its new A$2.2 billion Sydney casino resort.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for License Crown said it will assess Oaktree’s offer. Packer’s Crown shares are held by his private investment company, Consolidated Press Holdings Pty.It’s not clear whether Oaktree -- an alternative investment manager that focuses on credit strategies -- plans to invest directly in Crown or just finance a buyback of Packer’s stock. But the U.S. firm’s offer puts the billionaire’s cornerstone stake at the center of a bidding war. Blackstone Group Inc., which owns 10% of Crown, last month offered to buy the rest of the company in an A$8.02 billion deal.Crown shares rose 0.7% to A$12 at the close in Sydney, valuing the company at about A$8.1 billion. Blackstone has offered A$11.85 a share in cash for Crown stock.Oaktree’s offer is a possible quick fix for Crown before independent inquiries into the company’s fitness to operate casinos in Perth and Melbourne deliver verdicts this year.Buying Packer’s stake would solve some of the conflicts of interest identified in the report for the New South Wales regulator -- without ceding control of the entire company. Blackstone also needs to wait for permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos.Packer has already distanced himself from Crown since the explosive report in February, and his board nominees have quit Crown’s board. Last week, the New South Wales gaming regulator said Packer has also agreed not to strike information-sharing arrangements with Crown or start discussions with the company other than through public forums.Read more: Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown BidA representative for Consolidated Press declined to comment on Oaktree’s proposal. Oaktree declined to comment when asked whether the firm planned to own a stake in Crown.Packer, who has stepped back from Crown and corporate life to fight a mental-health battle, has previously failed at least twice to find a suitor.Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.(Adds no comment from Oaktree in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Mainland China is third behind the Bahamas and Cambodia in a ranking of the maturity of central banks’ retail digital currency projects, according to a report from PwC.More than 60 central banks are now exploring digital currencies, with retail projects more active in emerging economies given the importance of financial inclusion, while interbank or wholesale applications tend to be more predominant in advanced economies, the report said.The Bahamas and Cambodia take top marks in retail because their projects are already live, while China is still in the test phase. Only 23% of retail projects have reached implementation stage, while nearly 70% of wholesale projects are running pilot programs, according to the report.“CBDCs will contribute significantly to the modernization of the international monetary landscape, hand-in-hand with reconfiguration in both payment and financial infrastructure,” PwC said. “They will generate numerous opportunities for further digitization in both corporates and financial institutions, as their integration in payment and financial infrastructure progresses.”Read More: Central Banks Edge Toward Money’s Next Frontier in Digital WorldCentral bank efforts at digital currencies accelerated first after Bitcoin became more popular and then once the Facebook Inc.-backed Libra project, now named Diem, was announced.With China in the testing phase on its digital yuan, other countries have accelerated their efforts. Jurisdictions like Sweden and the European Union are starting to make some headway. The Federal Reserve, though, has signaled it’s in little rush to get a digital dollar off the ground.Digital YuanChina’s efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use and its goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, a senior official from its central bank said Sunday.As for interbank or wholesale projects, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR tied for the top ranking, according to the PwC report. They’re followed by Singapore, Canada and the U.K.The report also said more than 88% of CBDC projects at pilot or production phase use blockchain as the underlying technology. While it isn’t always necessary for such projects, it helps offer secure transfer of ownership, transparent audit trails and increasing interoperability with other digital assets, the report said.“The general public will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBDCs as it will give them access for the first time to a digital form of central bank money,” said Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader at PwC. “And that is a big milestone in the evolution of money.”(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India is already a major IT supplier for the US—can it be more?

    "Only five US industry sectors—all manufacturing-based—have become dependent on China, whereas just about every industry now relies on India for IT."

  • 4 steps to finding the lowest 30-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    Declining rates are providing new refi opportunities, but you have to shop around.

  • Crypto Stock Mania Tested by Sliding Prices, Bitcoin Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A drop in cryptocurrency-linked stocks in the wake of Bitcoin’s slide and Coinbase Global Inc.’s choppy debut is stirring a rallying cry from optimists who reject fears that the sector has peaked.A global, Bloomberg-curated basket of equities linked to crypto trading or Bitcoin mining fell some 9% over the past week, paring 2021’s climb to about 130%. A weekend Bitcoin plunge rattled crypto mania, but the token has since pared some losses and remains up 690% over the past year.“The public market validation of Bitcoin and the entire space from Coinbase’s listing will encourage people who can invest in the markets to do so,” said Jehan Chu, managing partner at crypto adviser Kenetic Capital in Hong Kong. There are signs retail investors took advantage of Bitcoin’s fall, he added.Bitcoin climbed as much as 2.3% on Monday, and was trading at $56,691 as of 6:08 a.m. in New York.Day traders have also pushed up stocks such as Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd., which are up at least 8,900% in the past year. For some, the $68 billion market value for digital-token exchange Coinbase justifies bets on a watershed advance in crypto adoption. Others fear the listing and Bitcoin’s gyrations are part of an unsustainable, stimulus-fueled frenzy.“Passions run deep” on the short-term crypto outlook “but dips are clearly supported,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note Monday.Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, was down 2.6% in U.S. pre-market trading after closing at $342 on Friday, off a peak of $429.54 hit in the first few minutes of its April 14 debut. Marathon and Voyager lost about 20% last week.On Monday in Asia, shares in firms such as Japan’s Monex Group Inc., which owns a crypto exchange, and Woori Technology Investment Co. -- which has a stake in a leading South Korean digital-token broker -- were in the red. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks also fell in the U.S. premarket, with Riot Blockchain Inc. down 8.4% and Marathon slipping 7.2%Still, analysts who have begun covering Coinbase are bullish, on average penciling in a 52% climb over the next year. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong described the listing as a shift in legitimacy for the entire cryptocurrency industry.Sell-SideThe fact that more sell-side analysts will be forced to engage with the digital-token sector is a positive development for it, according to PwC’s Hong Kong-based Global Crypto Leader Henri Arslanian.“It forces now the sell-side firms to cover Coinbase and crypto in a more practical and detailed way,” Arslanian said. “That’s going to bring not only more experience but also more expertise in the asset class.”Many pitfalls remain: Bitcoin’s boom could yet turn to bust, and regulators are poised to tighten oversight of digital tokens and related businesses as they achieve more mainstream acceptance.But for now the cryptocurrency craze continues. For instance, Dogecoin -- a token created as a joke -- nearly tripled to a market value of about $50 billion on Friday. Demand was so brisk that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site.“It’s still early in the game,” said Dave Chapman, executive director with Hong Kong-based BC Technology Group Ltd., which operates the digital-asset platform OSL. “Opportunity remains for investors to participate and secure a first-mover advantage.”(Adds Bitcoin price and U.S. pre-market trading data)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed During the Pandemic Has Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club shows. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It’s time to revisit the job descriptions of managers

    New research ties the mental health of managers to the number of "illegitimate tasks" they feel they have to do as part of their job.

  • Emerging-Market Bulls Brace for Treasury Relapse After Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bulls who’ve benefited from moderating U.S. Treasury yields are bracing for a relapse as political risks pile up.MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock gauge extended a three-week winning streak on Friday, while a basket of currencies capped its biggest weekly advance since early February. The risk premium on emerging-market sovereign debt also narrowed to 339 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, its lowest since February 2020, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co.Yet the rally is prompting some traders to reassess their bets. Russian shares, which led last week’s equity advance, may come under pressure as the Biden administration evaluates its options to escalate sanctions. South Africa’s rand, the top currency performer in the developing world, is particularly exposed to a potentially stronger dollar, Andres Jaime, a New York-based strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note. There’s also concern that Treasury yields, which have declined for two straight weeks, will revert back to their trend in the first quarter, when U.S. bonds suffered their worst rout since 1980.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it closed its trade recommendation on a basket of developing-nation currencies after the rapid rebound.“Some profit taking on rallies and re-engagement on market wobbles makes sense, even as we keep the faith on cyclical upside over the longer term,” Goldman strategists including Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Friday. “The idiosyncratic risks that have weighed on EM FX in 2021 are likely to continue to generate volatility and create opportunities.”Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Easing U.S. Yields; Russia, Indonesia RatesAside from Russia, political risks are gathering pace in Latin America and Asia. Peruvian stocks dropped to their lowest since January after an admirer of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez won the most votes in the first-round of the nation’s presidential election. In China, the credit stress engulfing one of the country’s largest distressed-debt managers is also weighing on shares and bonds.Investors will turn their attention this week to key rate decisions. Indonesia’s central bank may leave borrowing costs unchanged while their Russian counterparts hike. President Vladimir Putin will also make his annual address to the nation on Wednesday, potentially unveiling new measures to boost the economy through spending. He’s facing condemnation from Western officials over the deteriorating health of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny as well as the Kremlin’s hack attacks and actions toward Ukraine. The ruble has posted the third-biggest decline in emerging markets this past month.Central BanksIndonesian policy makers are expected to keep their key rate on hold Tuesday as the weakening rupiah deters further easingAt a briefing following the March meeting, Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank will guard the currency to keep it in line with its fundamentalsThe rupiah has dropped 3.5% this year, the second-worst decline in emerging AsiaPolicy makers last lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate in February, cutting to a record low of 3.5%“With the rupiah under pressure, BI’s desire to maintain external stability means rate cuts are off the cards,” Krystal Tan, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore, wrote in a noteIn Russia, the central bank may extend its new tightening cycleBloomberg Intelligence predicts a quarter-point hike, though U.S. sanctions “raise the risk of a bigger move”China’s central bank will announce one- and five-year loan prime rates on TuesdayPolicy makers last cut the benchmarks in April 2020 to support the economy from the pandemicThe yuan tops emerging Asia currency gains this year after the Taiwan dollarTrade DataThe Philippines will release balance-of-payments data for March on Monday after reporting a deficit in FebruaryThe peso has dropped 0.8% this year, beating most peersTaiwan will publish export orders for March on Tuesday and industrial-production data on FridaySouth Korea, a barometer of global commerce, releases trade data on the first 20 days of April on WednesdayThailand will publish customs-trade figures for March on ThursdayThe baht’s 4.2% drop leads emerging Asia losses in 2021What Else to WatchBrazil traders will monitor federal budget negotiations ahead of an April 22 deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro to decide on a vetoOn Monday, a reading of the nation’s February economic activity is expected to show a 10th straight monthly increase while slipping on a year-over-year basis, according to economists surveyed by BloombergThe country’s benchmark stock index extended on Friday its longest winning streak since last NovemberArgentina’s February economic activity may reflect a slide in industrial and construction activity, interrupting the nation’s recovery, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe peso, which led declines among major currencies last year, is once again trailing all global peers to start 2021Colombian economic activity for February may reflect a recovery while lingering below pre-pandemic levelsThe nation’s benchmark equity gauge has posted the biggest slide in Latin America so far this yearMexico is set to post bi-weekly consumer price figures on Thursday, which may show the uptrend continuing in the first two weeks of April, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFebruary retail sales data on Friday, meantime, are expected to fall from a year earlier, reflecting the pandemic’s lingering impact, Bloomberg Economics saidThe peso has advanced 3.5% over the past month, the third-biggest gain in emerging markets during that spanSouth Africa will probably report on Tuesday that headline inflation accelerated in March amid higher fuel pricesThe rand has jumped 2.7% this year, beating all major global currenciesMalaysia posts March inflation data on Friday after reporting its first positive reading for the consumer price index in a year in FebruaryFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse serves investors thin gruel as Wall Street feasts on deals

    While Wall Street rivals feast off a boom in trading and deals, Credit Suisse is stuck in limbo. The collapse of Archegos, a U.S. investment fund, has left the Swiss bank nursing an anticipated pretax loss of nearly $1 billion for the first quarter. Investors seeking clarity on what next for Credit Suisse's investment bank, at the heart of the Archegos debacle, and its asset management division, which ran $10 billion in funds linked to Greensill, are unlikely to get final answers on Thursday, when the bank publishes first quarter results.

  • Thai Billionaire Makes $5.4 Billion Bid for Telecom Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Energy Development Pcl, Thailand’s biggest power producer by market value, offered to acquire Intouch Holdings Pcl that control’s the nation’s largest mobile phone operator for as much as 169 billion baht ($5.4 billion). Intouch shares surged the most in more than two years.The Bangkok-based company, controlled by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, offered to buy 2.6 billion shares, or about 81% of Intouch, that it doesn’t already own at 65 baht each, it said in an exchange filing. The offer price is 11% higher than Intouch’s close on Friday. While Intouch shares jumped 7.7% on Monday, the most at close since January 2019, Gulf Energy tumbled 1.5% to close at a five-month low.Gulf Energy will also tender for 100% of Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand’s biggest mobile phone company controlled by Intouch, at 122.86 baht each. The Advanced Info offering will be subject to Gulf Energy securing at least 50% of Intouch, it said.With the acquisition of Intouch, Gulf Energy may be targeting rising demand for 5G services as a new source of growth, according to Danai Tunyaphisitchai, an analyst at Phillip Securities (Thailand) Pcl. Still, the sell-off in Gulf Energy showed that some investors are concerned about possible large borrowing to finance the takeover, he said.Sarath, 56, Thailand’s second-richest person, has expanded his 10-year-old energy company into deep-sea port, tollway and telecommunication businesses as well as power projects in Vietnam, Oman and Germany. Acquisitions of Intouch and Advanced Info will generate long-term benefits from their potential and cash flows as Thailand’s leading telecommunication companies, Gulf Energy said.Satellites, E-commerce“Intouch has a very strong business platform from mobile phones, satellites to e-commerce that can add value to our energy and infrastructure business,” Smith Banomyong, Gulf Energy’s chief of asset management and investment, told reporters. “Digital technology is considered another key infrastructure that all businesses require now.”Gulf Energy’s proposed acquisition of Intouch would be Thailand’s third-biggest buyout deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is the biggest shareholder of Intouch after acquiring 21% stake from Temasek Holdings Pte in 2016, while Singtel also owns about 23% of Advanced Info, according to stock exchange data. Singtel views its stakes in Intouch and Advanced Info as strategic investments and the company believes in the long term outlook of the business, it said in an exchange filing. The company is reviewing its strategic options to ensure that shareholders of Intouch and Advanced Info get full benefit of the intrinsic value of the businesses, Singtel said.Bank LoansSarath, Gulf Energy’s chief executive officer, has a net worth of about $9 billion, most of which comes from his and his family’s stake in the power producer, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Gulf Energy will finance the acquisitions of Intouch and Advanced Info from cash flow and bank loans, according to the company’s statement. The company has secured about 160 billion baht of loans to finance the purchase, Smith said. Shareholders will hold a meeting on June 25 to consider the proposed acquisitions.Most of Intouch’s earnings come from Advanced Info and Thaicom Pcl, the nation’s biggest satellite operator. It also invests in technology startups. Gulf Energy will request the regulator to waive a mandatory requirement to make tender offer for Thaicom, it said.Thaicom shares surged 9.2%, while Advanced Info rose 0.9% in Bangkok trading.(Updates with comment from Gulf executive in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Razorpay Triples Valuation to $3 Billion With Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Razorpay, an Indian startup that facilitates digital payments, is raising $160 million from Sequoia India, Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte and others, tripling its valuation to $3 billion in six months.The Bangalore-headquartered company, which helps businesses to automate their payment systems, will use the funds to expand into banking and lending, make acquisitions and add services in Southeast Asia, the company said in an announcement on Monday. Razorpay Software Pvt, as the company is formally known, has raised a total of $366.5 million so far.India is in the middle of an unprecedented startup boom, as the coronavirus pandemic drives more activity online and investors see untapped opportunity for profit in the fledgling digital ecosystem. Earlier this month, six startups turned unicorns within the span of days, almost as many as all of 2020. Razorpay is the latest beneficiary, seeing its valuation surge after reaching the $1 billion mark in October.The startup has seen 300% growth in both volume and revenues during the financial year ending in March, its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Harshil Mathur said.“We process about $40 billion annualized payments volume currently, compared with $12 billion a year ago,” said Mathur, discussing the funding via a Zoom video conference call. More than 5 million businesses use its payments infrastructure currently, compared with 3 million last year.India’s fintech segment has received a substantial boost after stringent lockdowns, night curfews and restrictions on the operation of malls and supermarkets. Consumers in the country of 1.3 billion people are spending more on e-commerce, internet learning, online gaming and wealth management services.“Offline merchants are coming online at a rapid pace, and boutique stores and artisanal stores are opening up online, boosting digital payments,” said Mathur, whose service competes with startups like BillDesk and PayU.Razorpay was founded in Dec. 2014 by Mathur, now 30, and his classmate Shashank Kumar, 31, from the country’s premier engineering school, the Indian Institute of Technology’s Roorkee campus. The two had gone on to work overseas for Microsoft Corp. and Schlumberger before the idea of starting a payment gateway brought them back to India. Mathur said the duo had beaten a path to at least a hundred bankers before getting a payment gateway license.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone to Sell $3 Billion Australian Logistics to ESR

    (Bloomberg) -- ESR Cayman Ltd. has agreed to buy a portfolio of warehouse and logistics assets in Australia from Blackstone Group for about A$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) in the country’s biggest real estate transaction in five years.The Hong Kong-listed property manager partnered with GIC Pte. for a newly-formed vehicle in the acquisition of the assets, according to a press release on Sunday. The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund will contribute 80% of equity, while ESR will account for the rest. The portfolio consists of 45 assets held by Blackstone’s Milestone Logistics.The announcement capped a weeks-long process started in January, in which Blackstone received more than 10 first-round bids for Milestone Logistics. The private equity firm had also considered an initial public offering for the portfolio, which could have been among the largest first-time share sales in Australia.At $3 billion, the sale would mark the largest real estate transaction in Australia in five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It underscores the growth in warehousing, which has become one of the most sought-after property classes, partly because of the surge in online shopping during the pandemic.The logistics portfolio was assembled by Blackstone over dozens of individual transactions that began with a deal with Australian developer Goodman Group in 2016. The assets, which count Woolworths Group Ltd. and Australian Postal Corp. among clients, are expected to provide an initial yield of 4.5% with a 6.9-year weighted average lease expiry.“We think the e-commerce trend in Australia is still lagging the rest of the developed world,” Chris Tynan, Blackstone’s head of real estate for Australia, said in a phone interview. He expects online shopping’s penetration rate in Australia, which accounts for about 13% of total consumer spending, will catch up with most other regions including the U.S., the U.K., Korea and China over time.The sale of the Australian portfolio comes as Blackstone has switched its focus to the so-called “last mile” element in the logistics sector, Tynan said. The U.S. investment firm in 2019 started a pan-European logistics real estate unit Mileway that invests in and operates warehouses in and around cities, which are favored for their proximity to consumers’ homes and seen as more resilient to fluctuations in demand given a shortage of supply. In December, the unit agreed to buy some Swedish warehouse assets for 18.1 billion kronor ($2.1 billion), taking its portfolio across Europe to more than 14 billion euros ($16.7 billion).ESR raised about $1.8 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in 2019. The Australian deal will take ESR’s assets under management in the country to A$7.9 billion. Shares in ESR have risen about 36% in the past year, giving it a market value of about $9.8 billion.(Updates with more details and Blackstone’s interview from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PBoC Softens Tone Toward Bitcoin, Stablecoins, Calling Them ‘Alternative Investment’

    The deputy governor said bitcoin and stablecoins were investment options and not currency during the Boao Forum on Sunday.

  • Analysis-China's green car credit scheme turns up heat on carbon-emitters

    A policy shift by China's government is ratcheting up pressure on automakers to hasten development of green vehicles or pay rivals such as Tesla Inc and Chinese startups for green credits. Regulators are putting more teeth on a system of tradable green car credits to wean the industry off a decade-long policy of subsidies which has helped create some of the biggest companies in the industry. The system gives automakers credits for selling electric or fuel-efficient vehicles that can offset penalties on their more carbon-intensive models.