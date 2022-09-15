U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Outlook on the Superalloys Global Market to 2027 - by Base Material, Application and Region

Global Superalloys Market

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superalloys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superalloys market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Superalloys are non-ferrous alloys with excellent heat-resistant properties, which retain their stiffness, strength, toughness, and surface stability at extreme temperatures. They are produced through two-phase heat treatment, including vacuum induction melting, investment casting, powder metallurgy, and secondary melting, such as vacuum arc re-melting or electro slag re-melting.

They exhibit good mechanical strength, creep resistance and can withstand oxidation and corrosion when used at elevated temperatures in commercial and military jet engines. As a result, superalloys are extensively used in the chemical and petrochemical, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. They also find application in auxiliary power units, power turbines, defense systems, and locomotive engines.

Superalloys Market Trends:

A significant rise in the aviation industry, along with the increasing utilization of superalloys in manufacturing jet engines, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. It can also be attributed to the rising traction of superalloys on account of their operational efficiency and minimal environmental emissions.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for passenger and commercial automobiles with robust engines across the globe is driving the market. The expanding use of high-performance alloys in turbochargers, exhaust valves, ignition prechamber, exhaust gas cleaner fasteners, and nozzles of vehicles is also offering a favorable market outlook.

Furthermore, the increasing energy crisis worldwide is catalyzing the demand for power generation using nuclear power plants, which, in turn, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, the rising use of high-performance alloys in the oil and gas industry for onshore and offshore exploration, drilling, and production activities is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, continuous developments in the aluminum and magnesium mining process and a considerable rise in the extraction of metals used for alloying are propelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allegheny Technologies Inc, AMG Superalloys, Aperam S.A., Cannon-Muskegon Corporation, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Doncasters Group, Haynes International Inc, IHI Corporation, IMET Alloys, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Special Metals Corporation and Western Australian Specialty Alloys (Precision Castparts Corp.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global superalloys market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global superalloys market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the base material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global superalloys market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Superalloys Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Base Material
6.1 Nickel-Based
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Iron-Based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cobalt-Based
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Aerospace
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 Commercial and Cargo
7.1.2.2 Business
7.1.2.3 Military
7.1.2.4 Rotary
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Industrial Gas Turbine
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Key Segments
7.2.2.1 Electrical
7.2.2.2 Mechanical
7.2.3 Market Forecast
7.3 Automotive
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Oil and Gas
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Industrial
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Inc
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 AMG Superalloys
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Aperam S.A.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Cannon-Muskegon Corporation
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Doncasters Group
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Haynes International Inc
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 IHI Corporation
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 IMET Alloys
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.11 Special Metals Corporation
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Western Australian Specialty Alloys (Precision Castparts Corp.)
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oupx6m

