U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,750.82
    -150.04 (-3.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,526.99
    -865.80 (-2.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,817.12
    -522.91 (-4.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.00
    -90.28 (-5.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.21
    -0.46 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -50.70 (-2.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.84 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0114 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0184 (-1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3110
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,271.17
    -4,248.66 (-15.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.37
    -52.51 (-9.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Outlook on the Swarm Intelligence Global Market to 2028 - Use of Swarm Robotics in Warehouses Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Swarm Intelligence Market (2022-2027) by Model, Capability, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Swarm Intelligence Market is estimated to be USD 11.16 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 50.34 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.16%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Swarm Intelligence Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Apium Swarm Robotics, Axonai, Bosch Group, Brainalyzed, Continental, Dobots, Enswarm, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Swarm Intelligence Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Swarm Intelligence Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Swarm Intelligence Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Usage of Swarm Intelligence for Solving Big Data Problems
4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Swarm-Based Drones (UAVs) in Military
4.1.3 Need for Swarm Intelligence in Transportation Business
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Reluctance to Accept New Technology by Key Industries
4.2.2 Low Awareness About Swarm Intelligence
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Integration of Swarm Intelligence Technology with Connected Cars
4.3.2 Use of Swarm Robotics in Warehouses
4.3.3 Implementation of Swarm Intelligence in the Telecommunications Industry
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Swarm Intelligence Market, By Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ant Colony Optimization
6.3 Particle Swarm Optimization
6.4 Others

7 Global Swarm Intelligence Market, By Capability
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optimization
7.3 Clustering
7.4 Scheduling

8 Global Swarm Intelligence Market, By Applications
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Robotics
8.3 Drones
8.4 Human Swarming

9 Americas' Swarm Intelligence Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Swarm Intelligence Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Swarm Intelligence Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Swarm Intelligence Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Apium Swarm Robotics
14.2 Axonai
14.3 Bosch Group
14.4 Brainalyzed
14.5 Continental
14.6 Dobots
14.7 Enswarm
14.8 Evana
14.9 Grey Orange
14.10 Hydromea SA
14.11 KIM Technologies
14.12 Lexalytics
14.13 Mobileye (Intel Company)
14.14 Netbeez
14.15 Nvidia
14.16 Power-Blox
14.17 Queen B Robotics
14.18 Redtree Robotics
14.19 Resson Aerospace
14.20 Sentien Robotics
14.21 SSI Schafer-Fritz Schafer
14.22 Swarm Systems
14.23 Swarm Technology
14.24 Unanimous AI
14.25 Valutico

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd46gm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-swarm-intelligence-global-market-to-2028---use-of-swarm-robotics-in-warehouses-presents-opportunities-301566502.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

    How far off is Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will look at 10 blue-chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip reading about Ken Fisher’s insights on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s recent performance, you can go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken […]

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • MicroStrategy’s Losses on Its Bitcoin Bet Near $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor’s big bet on Bitcoin has backfired in a major way as the paper loss for his firm’s holdings of the largest digital asset has reached roughly $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Crushed as Recession Jitters Jolt Trading: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Ri

  • Binance resumes bitcoin withdrawals as crypto prices crater

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, instituted a pause on withdrawals of bitcoin Monday morning

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • 10 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes

    In this article, we discuss 10 Canadian stocks to buy amid rate hikes. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes. The rising rates environment has hit Canada too, and on June 1, The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight […]

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Tesla Stock: Undervalued and Heading to $1,100, Says RBC

    Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip. "Near-term set-up seems favorable... With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside," Spak opined. The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actio

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.