Outlook on the Textile Recycling Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global textile recycling market reached a value of around US$ 5 Billion in 2020. Textile recycling refers to the method of reprocessing and reusing old clothing, scarps, and fibrous waste materials. Generally, these materials are recovered from discarded clothes, carpets, furniture, tires, footwear, and other non-durable goods, such as towels and sheets. Textile recycling offers several environmental and economic benefits, such as reducing land and water pollution, minimizing dependence on virgin fibers, curbing usage of chemical dyes, and optimum consumption of energy and water. In recent times, it has emerged as an effective method for sustainability development in the apparel industry. Owing to these benefits, recycled textiles find wide applications across several end-use industries, including apparel, home furnishings, and other industrial sectors, such as retail, automotive, mining, building, construction, etc.

The increasing demand for recycled textile is primarily driven by the rising environmental concerns towards the detrimental impact of waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, and depletion of raw materials, such as silk, wool, etc. Furthermore, the growing production of synthetic and polyester fabrics have led to the high emission levels of greenhouse gases, thereby fueling the need for recycled fabrics on a global level. Apart from this, the growing public awareness towards the importance of recycling old clothes coupled with the increasing number of collection bins for cloth sorting, have further propelled the market growth. Additionally, various recycling companies are launching informative initiatives regarding textile recycling along with introducing door-to-door pickup programs for old garments.

Furthermore, these companies are also adopting innovative strategies for picking up post-consumer clothing materials by installing attractive cloth bins in public places such as parking spaces, parks, shopping malls, walkways, and other high visibility locations. In addition to this, several technological upgradations supported by the rising penetration of automation in the recycled textile industry have also catalyzed the market growth. For instance, Textile for Textile (T4T), an eco-innovation initiative by the European Commission, has led to the introduction of near-infrared (NIR)-spectroscopy technology for performing automated sorting applications in the recycled textile sector. Moreover, the emergence of eco-clothes that are made up of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials have helped in waste reduction and resulted in minimal landfill space, and low dependency on virgin resources, such as cotton and wool. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global textile recycling market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global textile recycling market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Anandi Enterprises, American Textile Recycling Service, Boer Group Recycling Solutions, I:Collect GmbH, Infinited Fiber Company, Patagonia, Prokotex, Retex Textiles, Unifi, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Textile Recycling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Cotton Recycling
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wool Recycling
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Textile Waste
7.1 Pre-consumer Textile
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Post-consumer Textile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online Channel
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail & Departmental Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Apparel
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Home Furnishings
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Non-woven
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Others
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Anandi Enterprises
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 American Textile Recycling
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Boer Group Recycling Solutions
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 I: Collect
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Infinited Fiber Company
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Patagonia
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Prokotex
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Pure Waste Textiles
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Retex Textiles Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Unifi Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

