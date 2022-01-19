U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Live video webcast presentation on Tuesday, January 25th at 3:00 PM ET

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary III, President & Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, Outlook Therapeutics will provide a corporate presentation, followed by a moderated interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Outlook Therapeutics’ website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
OTLK@jtcir.com


