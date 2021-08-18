U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Outlook on the Trade Surveillance System Global Market to 2028 - Surge in Demand for Proactive Trade Monitoring Systems Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Surveillance System Market By Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

A trade surveillance system is a surveillance system that monitors and detects activities for market manipulation, fraud, behavioral pattern, and others. There is an increase in the adoption for proactive trade surveillance system among enterprises owing to provision of real-time monitoring of abusive, manipulative, or illegal trading practices in the securities markets. It is very easier to manipulate the stock price of smaller businesses because other market participants and analysts do not monitor them closely as they monitor medium and large businesses.

To control that manipulation, trade surveillance systems need to be improved continuously as it can reduce costs associated with market abuse monitoring. Holistic trade surveillance systems enable firms to effectively manage the increase in need for remote working during the coronavirus outbreak. With the help of new technologies such as cloud-based integrated trading and communication surveillance solution ML and AI firms can improve the accuracy of alerts, creating better compliance outcomes, lower levels of false positives, and accurate detection of market abuse.

Rise in need for safety and security of trading activities in the financial institutes, increase in demand for surveillance system to control market manipulation, and abuse system, and stringent regulatory compliance are the major factors that drive the growth of the global trade surveillance market. Moreover, rise in complexity in monitoring real time events for fraud detection hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of advance technologies in surveillance systems, and surge in demand for proactive trade monitoring systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The trade surveillance system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, end user, and region. By type, it is fragmented into solution and services. By deployment model, it is divided into on-premises and cloud-based. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprise and SMEs. By end user, it is classified into banks, institutional brokers, retail brokers, market centers & regulators and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the trade surveillance market report are ACA Group, Aquis Exchange, b-next, Cinnober, CRISIL LIMITED, FIS, IBM Corporation, IPC Systems, Inc., NICE, and SIA S.P.A. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global trade surveillance system market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global trade surveillance system market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping global trade surveillance system market
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Rise in need for safety and security of trading activities in financial institutes
3.3.1.2. Surge in adoption of trade surveillance system by organization to control market manipulation and market abuse
3.3.1.3. Stringent Regulatory Compliance
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. High implementation cost
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Surge in demand for proactive trade monitoring systems
3.3.3.2. Integration of AI and ML in trade surveillance system
3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on trade surveillance system market
3.4.1. Impact on market size
3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.4.3. Economic impact
3.4.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact
3.4.5. Opportunity window

CHAPTER 4: TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Solution
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Trade surveillance system market, by solution type
4.2.2.1. Reporting & Monitoring
4.2.2.2. Risk & compliance
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Service
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Trade Surveillance System market, by service type
4.3.2.1. Training & support service
4.3.2.2. Consulting service
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
5.1. Overview
5.2. On-premise
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Cloud
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Large Enterprises
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. SMEs
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. Overview
7.2. Banks
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Institutional Brokers
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Retail Brokers
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
7.5. Market Centers & Regulators
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market analysis, by country
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2019
9.2. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. ACA Group
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key Executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Product portfolio
10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.2. Aquis Exchange
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key Executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Operating business segments
10.2.5. Product portfolio
10.2.6. R&D Expenditure
10.2.7. Business performance
10.3. B-next
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key Executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Product portfolio
10.4. Cinnober
10.4.11. Company overview
10.4.2. Key Executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Product portfolio
10.5. CRISIL LIMITED
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Operating business segments
10.5.5. Product portfolio
10.5.6. Business performance
10.6. FIS
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Operating business segments
10.6.5. Product portfolio
10.6.6. Business performance
10.7. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key Executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Operating business segments
10.7.5. Product portfolio
10.7.6. R&D Expenditure
10.7.7. Business performance
10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. IPC Systems, Inc
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key Executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Product portfolio
10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.9. NICE Ltd
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key Executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Operating business segments
10.9.5. Product portfolio
10.9.6. R&D Expenditure
10.9.7. Business performance
10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. SIA S. P. A.
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key Executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esce9m

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-trade-surveillance-system-global-market-to-2028---surge-in-demand-for-proactive-trade-monitoring-systems-presents-opportunities-301358152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

