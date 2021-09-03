U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Transfection Technologies Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application, Transfection Method, Technology, End-user and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfection Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global transfection technologies market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.44% during 2021-2026. Transfection technology refers to the process of artificially introducing nucleic acid, such as Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and oligonucleotides, into the cells. It is introduced using various physical, chemical and biological methods, which can assist in modifying certain properties of the cell. It involves various methods, including cotransfection, electroporation, cationic lipid transfection and in-vivo transfection. This process is commonly used for various genomic studies that include gene expression, screening, RNA interference and Vivo research, along with the bioproduction of viruses and proteins.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and various chronic lifestyle diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of reagent-based methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used techniques, reagent-based transfection is less complicated to administer and more cost-effective. In line with this, instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection and laserfection, are also gaining immense traction across the globe. Various technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discovery are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, research in gene transfer is majorly performed under in-vivo conditions for the development of novel therapeutic drugs and various other applications. Other factors, including increasing investments by both government and private organizations to develop large scale transfection facilities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein therapeutics, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, Polyplus Transfection, Promega Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global transfection technologies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the transfection technologies market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the transfection method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global transfection technologies market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Transfection Technologies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Reagent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Instrument
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Therapeutic Delivery
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bio-Medical Research
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Protein Production
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Transfection Method
8.1 Lipofection
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Eletroporation
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Nucleofection
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Cotransfection
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Cationic Lipid Transfection
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 In-Vivo Transfection
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Physical Transfection
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Biochemical Based Transfection
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Viral-Vector Based Transfection
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Research Centers and Academic Institutes
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Hospitals and Clinics
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Lonza Group AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Maxcyte Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.5 Mirus Bio LLC
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Polyplus Transfection
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Promega Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Roche Holding AG
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haxkil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-transfection-technologies-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-application-transfection-method-technology-end-user-and-region-301369087.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

