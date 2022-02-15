U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Outlook on the Truck-Mounted Crane Global Market to 2030 - Automation in Truck Mounted Cranes Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truck-Mounted Crane Market by Product Type, Terrain Type, Business and End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global truck mounted crane market size was valued at $10,815.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,409.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. A self-propelled crane installed on the body of a vehicle is known as a truck-mounted crane. It is utilized for material handling in civil engineering projects and heavy equipment manufacture. They're commonly used to hoist and lower materials from a set height. Cranes of various sizes and types can be installed on these vehicles, depending on the project and the job site conditions.

The market for truck-mounted cranes is being driven by increased expenditures in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. In addition, the industry is driven by the need to build, upgrade, and expand current networks, which creates future prospects. The high installation and maintenance costs, on the other hand, act as a stumbling block for the truck-mounted crane industry. Also, a scarcity of trained employees to operate cranes might be a market constraint.

Rise in construction sector across the globe and increase in demand for construction equipment drives the market growth. In addition, various key players are strengthening their market position and expanding its business by opening distribution center. For instance, in July 2021, Sany Group has opened a new location in Scotland to boost its operations. The branch is 2,000 square meters in size and is located in Glasgow's western suburbs. It is divided into four sections: the office, the prototype storage area, the spare parts warehouse, and the overhaul workshop. A product display center, a direct sales center, a service center, and a training center are all available at the branch.

The truck-mounted crane market is segmented on the basis of product type, terrain type,, business, end user industry, and region. By product type, the market is divided into knuckle boom and stiff boom. By terrain type, it is divided into on-road, rough terrain and all-terrain. By business, it is segmented as OEM, and aftermarket. By end user, it is divided into residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure, manufacturing and utilities. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the truck-mounted crane market report include Action Construction Equipment (ACE) Ltd., Furukawa Unic Corporation, HYVA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, KLUBB, Palfinger AG, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Group, Terex Corporation.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging truck-mounted crane market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the truck-mounted crane market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global truck-mounted crane market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within truck-mounted crane market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the truck-mounted crane industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Easy accessibility and mobility offered by truck mounted cranes
3.5.1.2. Focus toward public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure development
3.5.1.3. Increase in focus on aftermarket and service industry
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Weight limitations and less reach than static cranes
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Automation in truck mounted cranes
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: TRUCK MOUNTED CRANE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Knuckle Boom
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by knuckle boom type
4.2.3.1. Electrical
4.2.3.2. Mechanical
4.2.3.3. Hydraulic
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. Stiff Boom
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by stiff boom type
4.3.3.1. Electrical
4.3.3.2. Mechanical
4.3.3.3. Hydraulic
4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: TRUCK MOUNTED CRANE MARKET, BY TERRAIN TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by terrain type
5.2. On road
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.3. Rough terrain
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.4. All terrain
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: TRUCK MOUNTED CRANE MARKET, BY BUSINESS
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by business
6.2. OEM
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.3. Aftermarket
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: TRUCK MOUNTED CRANE MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user industry
7.2. Residential and commercial buildings
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
7.3. Infrastructure
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
7.4. Manufacturing
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country
7.5. Utilities
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 8: TRUCK MOUNTED CRANE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executive
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. Business performance
9.2. FURUKAWA UNIC CORPORATION
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executive
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. HYVA
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executive
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. R&D expenditure
9.4.7. Business performance
9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL AG
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executive
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. KLUBB
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.7. PALFINGER AG
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executive
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executive
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. Business performance
9.9. SANY GROUP
9.9.1. Company overview.
9.9.2. Key executive
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Business performance
9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. TEREX CORPORATION
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executive
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. R&D expenditure
9.10.7. Business performance

