Outlook on the Utilities Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global utilities market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global utilities market is expected to grow from $4230.3 billion in 2020 to $4534.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5996.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the utilities? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Utilities market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider utilities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The utilities market section of the report gives context. It compares the utilities market with other segments of the utilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, utilities indicators comparison.

Major companies in the utilities market include Electricite de France; Enel; Engie; Iberdrola and Exelon.



The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. The market excludes waste management and remediation services which collect, treat, and dispose of waste materials; but do not use sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities. The utilities market is segmented into water and sewage; natural gas distribution and electric power generation, transmission, and distribution.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global utilities market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global utilities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global utilities market.



Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into power generation, transmission and distribution industry to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety associated with power plants. Digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide the company and the customer, with more accurate and real-time account of power usage. These technologies help to improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation and distribution. This results in better asset management, planning, execution, and faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction. For instance, in Ireland, Whitegate Power Station has installed 140 sensors throughout the plant to digitize vibrations, temperature and other data to monitor and optimize operations in real time and minimize downtime. For Instance, some of the major companies adopted digital technologies include Duke Energy, Engie, National Grid and NextEra.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the utilities market in 2020 as demand for utility services from industrial and commercial establishments decreased due to trade restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments globally. Many manufacturing facilities globally halted operations to contain the spread of virus among its workforce, thereby limiting the need for utility services such as electricity and wastewater treatment. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the utilities market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the utilities market during the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, EDF Energy announced investment of more than €25 billion in solar power and green electricity tariffs. Governments globally are also promoting renewable energy sources by offering incentives and subsidies to solar power generation companies. For instance, the Australian government offered $600 million in subsidies to wind power generators. This is expected to boost the electric power generation and subsequently drive the utilities market during the forecast period.



