U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,844.61
    +61.39 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,195.85
    +320.14 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,458.45
    +245.16 (+2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.25
    +35.23 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    -1.36 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.32 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    -0.0270 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1450 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,621.41
    -7.65 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.40
    +1.62 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.99
    +13.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Outlook on the Varicose Vein Treatment Global Market to 2027: Rising Prevalence of Varicose Vein Problems Drives Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global varicose vein treatment market reached a value of US$ 388.74 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 551.75 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.01% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Varicose vein treatment comprises self-care measures, compression stockings, and surgeries, such as sclerotherapy, laser treatment, catheter-based radiofrequency, high ligation and vein stripping, and ambulatory phlebectomy. It assists in treating twisted and enlarged veins that are close to the surface of the skin.

It also helps reduce ache or heavy feeling in the legs, worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long time, itching around one or more of the veins, changes in skin color around varicose veins, and burning, throbbing, muscle cramping and swelling in the lower legs. As a result, it finds applications in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers worldwide.

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Trends:

Presently, the rising prevalence of varicose vein problems among individuals, along with the growing geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the advancement of varicose vein treatment devices.

This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatment procedures due to less postoperative pain, fewer operative and major postoperative complications, shortened hospital stay, and faster recovery times is positively influencing the market around the world.

Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about the treatment is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced equipment, such as varithena and VenaSeal closure systems.

In line with this, the increasing obesity among individuals due to changing lifestyles and lack of exercise is catalyzing the demand for varicose vein treatment. Other growth-inducing factors are technological advancements, prolonged standing hours at work, and excessive smoking.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.), Angiodynamics Inc., Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Eufoton S.R.L., Fotona, Medtronic plc, Sciton Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Vein Company, VVT Medical Ltd. and WON TECH Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global varicose vein treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global varicose vein treatment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the procedure?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global varicose vein treatment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Ablation Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
6.1.2.2 Laser Ablation Devices
6.1.2.3 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Sclerotherapy Injection
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Procedure
7.1 Injection Sclerotherapy
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Endovenous Ablation
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Surgical Ligation and Stripping
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ambulatory Centers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Angiodynamics Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Eufoton S.R.L.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Fotona
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Medtronic plc
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Sciton Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Teleflex Incorporated
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 The Vein Company
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 VVT Medical Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 WON TECH Co. Ltd
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0cd5f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-varicose-vein-treatment-global-market-to-2027-rising-prevalence-of-varicose-vein-problems-drives-growth-301710948.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers not to worry about 'stock market craziness'

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Elon Musk has addressed Tesla staff in a memo thanking them for a strong fourth quarter and assuring them to not be bothered by stock price uncertainty.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • 3 Reasons to Retain OPKO Health (OPK) Stock in Your Portfolio

    Investors continue to be optimistic about OPKO Health (OPK) owing to its potential in RAYALDEE.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Santa Claus rally: Where stocks stand on day 3

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Dow up 300 points as jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock index futures bounce back on Thursday after the Nasdaq nearly hit a 30-month low a day earlier as the market looked set to erase some of its recent losses on the second-to-last trading day of the year.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    AI can be a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030, which means there's plenty of promise, and potentially some danger, built into this cutting-edge trend.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Down 91% in 2022, Is Upstart Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Investors are understandably curious about Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock after the price has fallen considerably. This video will determine if Upstart's stock is a buy heading into 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.