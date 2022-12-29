Outlook on the Varicose Vein Treatment Global Market to 2027: Rising Prevalence of Varicose Vein Problems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global varicose vein treatment market reached a value of US$ 388.74 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 551.75 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.01% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Varicose vein treatment comprises self-care measures, compression stockings, and surgeries, such as sclerotherapy, laser treatment, catheter-based radiofrequency, high ligation and vein stripping, and ambulatory phlebectomy. It assists in treating twisted and enlarged veins that are close to the surface of the skin.

It also helps reduce ache or heavy feeling in the legs, worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long time, itching around one or more of the veins, changes in skin color around varicose veins, and burning, throbbing, muscle cramping and swelling in the lower legs. As a result, it finds applications in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers worldwide.



Varicose Vein Treatment Market Trends:



Presently, the rising prevalence of varicose vein problems among individuals, along with the growing geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the advancement of varicose vein treatment devices.

This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatment procedures due to less postoperative pain, fewer operative and major postoperative complications, shortened hospital stay, and faster recovery times is positively influencing the market around the world.

Story continues

Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about the treatment is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced equipment, such as varithena and VenaSeal closure systems.

In line with this, the increasing obesity among individuals due to changing lifestyles and lack of exercise is catalyzing the demand for varicose vein treatment. Other growth-inducing factors are technological advancements, prolonged standing hours at work, and excessive smoking.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.), Angiodynamics Inc., Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Eufoton S.R.L., Fotona, Medtronic plc, Sciton Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Vein Company, VVT Medical Ltd. and WON TECH Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global varicose vein treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global varicose vein treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the procedure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global varicose vein treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Ablation Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

6.1.2.2 Laser Ablation Devices

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Sclerotherapy Injection

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Procedure

7.1 Injection Sclerotherapy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Endovenous Ablation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Surgical Ligation and Stripping

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clinics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Ambulatory Centers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Angiodynamics Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Eufoton S.R.L.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Fotona

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Medtronic plc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Sciton Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Teleflex Incorporated

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 The Vein Company

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 VVT Medical Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 WON TECH Co. Ltd

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0cd5f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-varicose-vein-treatment-global-market-to-2027-rising-prevalence-of-varicose-vein-problems-drives-growth-301710948.html

SOURCE Research and Markets