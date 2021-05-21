U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Outlook for Viral Vector Contract Manufacturing - Gene Therapies, Cell Therapies, and COVID-19 Vaccines

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary This report is the companion to Gene Therapy Market Opportunity for CMOs - 2019 Edition and Cell Therapy Market Opportunity for CMOs - 2018 Edition reports, which described the demand and supply for contract manufacturing in the gene and cell therapy markets.

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outlook for Viral Vector Contract Manufacturing - Gene Therapies, Cell Therapies, and COVID-19 Vaccines" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074969/?utm_source=GNW
This latest report examines the approvals and manufacturing outlook for three drug molecule types that all require viral vectors in their production: gene therapies, gene-modified cell therapies, and recombinant vector vaccines.

The report is critical for benchmarking the CMO industry’s capacity to manufacture these vital vaccines and drugs and forecasting future approvals.

Scope
This 62-page report gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. 22 figures and 15 tables throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

This report is required reading for -
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the vaccine, cell therapy, and gene therapy marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions about viral vector manufacturing.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Private Equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy
- Detailed view of the geographic distribution of viral vector contract manufacturing facilities worldwide and the proportion belonging to dedicated CMOs and excess capacity manufacturers
- Leader and disruptor companies in the viral vector space
- Analysis of pipeline and marketed gene therapies, cell therapies, and recombinant vector vaccines, by geography, development stage, and clinical trials
- A detailed model forecasting future gene therapy, cell therapy, and recombinant vector vaccine approvals, and associated manufacturing volumes
- Contract manufacturing agreements for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) component of these vaccines and therapies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074969/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • Giant New Iron Ore Mine May Aid China’s Push to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s start up of production at its $3.6 billion South Flank project in Australia -- combined with existing operations at the site -- will create the world’s biggest iron ore hub. It may also help temporarily cool a hot market.Iron ore futures are trading below $200 a ton after China’s cabinet called for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protection for consumers from soaring prices. While South Flank was a replacement mine, the announcement of a big mine coming on stream can add short-term to negative market talk, according to Peter O’Connor, mining analyst at Shaw & Partners Ltd.Commodities have tumbled as international markets are gripped by inflation fears and the authorities in Beijing continue to try to jawbone and manage prices lower. China’s cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the surge in prices for a second week in row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and prevent any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Against this backdrop, where steel margins were getting compressed in China and Li was trying to talk commodities down, “it weighs on that narrative as opposed to really weighing on the market,” O’Connor said. “But when you get these sort of extremes -- that subjective narrative can be a key driver.”South Flank has been built to replace the depleting Yandi mine -- and together with the existing Mining Area C -- will form a hub with annual production of 145 million tons a year. South Flank’s higher quality product will also lift the average iron ore grade across BHP’s Pilbara operations. In the short-term, there was potential for a squeeze higher in BHP’s ore exports as South Flank and Yandi operated in tandem, although the overall physical impact on the market was likely to be small, said O’Connor.The start of production of 80 million tons a year at South Flank, matching Yandi, comes at a time when top exporters Australia and Brazil have been challenged in meeting strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Pilbara shipments were down 6% in April compared to the year-ago period, while Brazil’s exports were flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. BHP’s current guidance is for annual production at the upper end of its range of 276-286 million tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealth Fund That Quadrupled Profit Now Pivots With Bet on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.One of Africa’s largest sovereign wealth funds rode the wave of U.S. technology stocks to a banner 2020. Now, it’s betting Europe will play catch-up.The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, fresh off a 51% surge in assets that took the fund above $2 billion, is boosting its exposure to European stocks and will add some Japanese equities, Chief Executive Officer Uche Orji said in an interview. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus sees opportunity as Europe begins to open up from Covid lockdowns.“Last year, Europe underperformed America big time” as investors moved funds to technology companies profiting from the shift to online services at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Orji said. As the global economy reopens, countries with broader industrial bases and services such as Europe “will become more interesting,” he said.The Euro Stoxx 50 equity benchmark has climbed almost 11% this year, buoyed by expectations of a rapid recovery as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress while fiscal and monetary policies across the region remain loose. It’s outperformed both the S&P 500 Index and MSCI All Countries World Index, which have risen 9.6% and 7.5% respectively in the year-to-date.Expanding FootprintThe NSIA has $2.1 billion of assets under management. About a third of that amount is held by its Future Generations Fund, which buys equities in developed and emerging markets. The authority had 25% of the FGF invested in stocks last year, with the “bulk” in the U.S., while European stocks accounted for less than 4%, Orji said.“We are just going to add more capital to expand our footprints in Europe and Japan, but Europe in particular is an area where we have not had a big presence,” he said.Orji, 51, has more than two decades of experience in international banking, with an MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to his appointment as CEO of the NSIA in 2012, he’s had stints at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Securities.The NSIA reported a four-fold increase in profit last year to 160 billion naira ($390 million). Returns this year will likely trail 2020 as a rally in global equities eases up and as it invests in infrastructure projects that can take longer to generate income, Orji said.The authority plans to establish a $200 million fund that builds health-care facilities to treat diseases including cancer and orthopedics. Africa’s most populous country has for decades lacked adequate investment in health care, prompting citizens including President Muhammadu Buhari to seek treatment abroad.The NSIA plans to finance the health-care projects with co-investors, Orji said, without providing more details.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Health care in America 'is completely out of whack' as millions face medical debt collections

    According to Credit Karma data provided to Yahoo Finance, roughly 21 million Americans holding $46 billion of their medical debt as of April 2021 face collections — meaning that a third-party debt collector is trying to obtain the money owed.

  • Pakistan Plans to Raise $500 Million From First Green Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan plans to raise $500 million next week with the sale of a debut green bond that may lead the way for similar deals from the nation to fund hydroelectric projects.Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority, known as Wapda, is looking to sell a 10-year note this month, and intends to offer more environmentally-friendly debt over the next two years, said Muzammil Hussain, chairman of the organization. The nation aims to tap soaring investor demand globally for green debt as it pushes forward with plans to increase renewable and hydroelectric generation to 60% of total electricity by 2030.Pakistan is targeting economic growth of 5% in the year starting July from around 3% this fiscal year with the help of spending on large infrastructure projects. The funds from the proposed dollar bond will be used to fund the Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams in the nation, according to Wapda’s Hussain.“We are taking a lead against fossil fuel,” he said by phone.Pakistan sold $2.5 billion of dollar bonds in March, its first since 2017, in a sign of investor demand for debt from the nation. Fitch Ratings affirmed its B- ratings for Wapda, the same as for sovereign, earlier this year.“The government currently provides a large share of financing for power-related capex, but the policy direction for WAPDA is to expand its own indebtedness without the government’s commitment,” Fitch said at the time. “The government owns 100% of WAPDA and has a tight grip on its overall operation, including financing.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • King of LNG Undercuts Rivals to Keep Dominating World Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas is ramping up production dramatically and undercutting competitors in a bid to squeeze them out the market.Qatar is dropping prices and pushing ahead with a $29 billion project to boost its exports of the fuel by more than 50%, stymieing the prospects of new plants elsewhere. It’s also established a trading team to compete in the nascent spot market and pushing into Asia more aggressively, according to people familiar with the matter.The strategy marks a shift for Qatar, which has barely raised production in the past five years and traditionally prioritized prices over market share. Increased competition, especially from the U.S. and Australia, has forced the Persian Gulf state to become more nimble and attract buyers in Asia, a hot spot for gas demand.The global transition to renewable energy is adding to the country’s sense of urgency. While LNG was until recently touted as a bridge from coal and oil to the likes of solar and wind power, it’s falling out of favor with some governments as they step up efforts to slow climate change.“Qatar’s expansion plan is so huge that there are questions on the need for other supply options,” said Julien Hoarau, head of EnergyScan, the analytics unit of the French utility Engie SA. “It’s still the number one, but the U.S. has never been so close, so Qatar needed to move if it wanted to keep its leading position.”The U.S. came close to overtaking Qatar’s monthly exports for the first time in April, while Australia has been neck-in-neck with the Middle Eastern nation for the last year, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. As Gulf Coast projects develop, the U.S. is slated to briefly become the world’s top supplier by 2024, before Qatar regains that status later in the decade, according to BloombergNEF.Several factors are playing into Qatar’s hands. China, one of the fastest growing LNG markets, has been reluctant to import more from the U.S. or Australia due to trade and geopolitical tensions.But Qatar’s main advantage is that it has the world’s lowest production costs thanks to an abundance of easy-to-extract gas, most of it contained in the giant North Field that extends into Iran.Bonds ComingQatar’s state energy company, which may soon sell up to $10 billion of bonds to fund the gas expansion, said the project will be viable even with oil at $20 a barrel, 70% less than current levels. LNG contracts are typically linked to oil.That’s enabling Qatar Petroleum to set pricing below what other exporters can manage, according to traders. The firm has sold LNG in recent months at around 10% of Brent crude prices, including to China and Pakistan, whereas it used to set the level at 15%.“Nobody can compete with Qatari costs,” said Jonathan Stern, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies. “They can do whatever they like and everybody will have to respond the way they can. And, especially when the market is in surplus and prices are low, that will impact the competition’s profits.”QP executives have jetted across Asia over the past few months to ink export deals. Their efforts led in March to a 10-year contract with Beijing-based Sinopec, signed at 10%-10.19% of Brent.Qatar’s Ministry of Energy and QP didn’t respond to requests for comment.A few years ago, demand for LNG was projected to rise steeply over the coming decades. Gas emits less carbon dioxide than most other fossil fuels when it’s burned, while renewable-energy projects were still too expensive to power electricity grids, factories and transport on a mass scale.But solar and wind technology is improving faster than expected, helped in part by massive government green-spending programs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.We’re Not AfraidEven as Qatar seeks to make the most of its assets, there are obstacles to it reaching total domination. Many buyers want a diverse group of suppliers. Russia’s Yamal LNG project and the planned Arctic LNG 2 plant, led by Novatek PJSC, are among those that will remain competitive as Qatar ramps up exports, according to analysts at Citigroup Inc.The biggest U.S. LNG exporter, Cheniere Energy Inc., said it’s unperturbed by Qatar’s moves. Some importers are attracted by American firms offering more flexible delivery terms and pricing that’s not tied to oil, which has soared almost 30% this year.“We’re not afraid,” Cheniere’s Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin told investors this month. “We’re part of a sort of diversification of the supply and contracting structure along with Qatar Petroleum and our friends at Novatek.”Yet U.S. projects are among those most likely to struggle. At least 10, five of them in Texas and four in Louisiana, probably won’t secure enough financing to be completed, according to analysis from BloombergNEF.Feedstock costs are part of the problem. American companies have to buy gas at around $2.50 per million British thermal units, way above Qatar’s wellhead prices of $0.30 or lower.New suppliers in the U.S. need spot LNG prices to be at least $7.80 per million Btu in Asia and $6.80 in Europe, said David Thomas, an independent adviser and former head of LNG at Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader. For comparison, Asian rates have averaged about $6.80 over the last five years. The economics for producers in Australia and Africa are similar, Thomas said.The lack of new supply from other countries will benefit Qatar, Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive officer of QP, said in an interview with Bloomberg in February. “Our expansion is very timely,” he said.“The Qatari strategy appears to be maintaining its global market share and also maximizing sales, before the gas market starts to shrink,” OIES’s Stern said. “It is a competitive and strategic rush. They recognize LNG demand will eventually decline as the world moves forward in the energy transition.”(Updates with Qatar energy minister’s comments in penultimate paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Rises Near Four-Month High as Bond Yields, Dollar Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, holding near the highest price in more than four months as bond yields gave up early gains and the dollar extended its slump.The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined, and the dollar headed for its fifth loss in six sessions. Falling rates boosts demand for non-interest bearing bullion, while a soft dollar makes the precious metal for attractive for investors holding other currencies.Gold was on its way to a sixth straight gain, with buyers shrugging off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers open to talking about tapering bond purchases. Rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s pledge to keep rates low for longer have revived interest in gold, highlighted by rebounding holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal.“The inflation issue is top of mind for gold and silver, given both metals’ reputation as inflation hedges, with the debate being primarily about the question of whether rising prices are transitory or permanent,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “We firmly believe they will be transitory.”Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,874.70 an ounce by3:04 p.m. in New York. Prices reached $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since early January, but pared gains after the release of the Fed minutes. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose less than 0.1% to settle at $1,881.90.Silver was steady and platinum advanced on Thursday, while palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was down 0.4%.A U.S. report showed applications for state unemployment insurance in the U.S. fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, rekindling optimism in the economic recovery.”After the claims data, we saw gold pushing back above $1,880 behind rallying stocks, lower yields and a softer dollar,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives at BMO Capital Markets.The extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday may also have helped support bullion. Bitcoin has been seen by some investors and analysts as a replacement for gold, particularly during the metal’s rocky start to the year.“It appears as though the recent weakness in Bitcoin is seeing some investors shifting to gold,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork Lost $2.1 Billion on Closings, Neumann Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork lost $2.06 billion in the first quarter, overwhelmed by effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a settlement with the ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, according to a person familiar with the financials.The mounting loss was due largely to a variety of one-time costs, which also include office closings and other restructuring, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The settlement with Neumann resulted in a non-cash writedown of nearly $500 million, the person said.The quarterly loss was almost four times larger than it was in the same period a year ago, according to the Financial Times, which reported the details earlier Thursday. A representative for WeWork didn’t immediately have a comment, and a spokesman for Neumann declined to comment.Neumann resigned in 2019 after a plan to take the company public imploded. SoftBank Group Corp. bailed out the business and clashed with Neumann in court over an unfulfilled stock transaction. They agreed to settle in February.Under a new chief executive officer, Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork is refocusing on its core business of renting office space and is seeking to shed costs. The adjusted loss before interest, tax and other expenses narrowed from the fourth quarter to $446 million, the person said.The pandemic was tough on WeWork’s business, but executives have said the company is well-positioned for a post-outbreak economy. Marcelo Claure, WeWork’s executive chairman, said at a Bloomberg conference this week that customer demand now exceeds pre-pandemic levels. Customers have committed $1.9 billion in future sales, the person familiar with the financial details said.After its failed attempt at an initial public offering, WeWork plans to try again this year by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, BowX Acquisition Corp. WeWork had liquid assets of $2.2 billion in the first quarter and is expected to have $3 billion when its merger closes sometime in the third quarter, the person said.(Updates with response from Neumann spokesman in the third paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fourth stimulus check wins new fans in Congress, adding to the squeeze on Biden

    Over 80 lawmakers are now urging the president to OK more cash for struggling Americans.

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.