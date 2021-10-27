U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Outlook on the Water Purifier Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Technology, Sales Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Purifier Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water purifier in a simpler term is defined as the device used to decontaminate the water from harmful substances, chemicals, pathogens, microorganisms, and other dissolved solids and to make it portable. A recent addition to a database- titled "Global Water Purifier Market Overview, 2020-26" provides an in-depth insight of the market size by value and volume, analyzes the trends on factors like by types (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount), by technology (RO, UV, Gravity Based, and Others) by Sales Channel (Online and Offline) by Region and by country.

While substantial progress has been made in increasing access to clean drinking water and sanitation, billions of people mostly in rural areas still lack these basic services. Nevertheless, up to 80% of available surface and groundwater is being used every year and water demand globally is projected to increase by 55% by 2050 according to united nations. This is to aid the market to reach a value of more than USD 65 Billion by the end of the year 2026, while in terms of volume it is expected to grow with an anticipated CAGR of less than 10%. The main reason for drinking water scarcity around the world is the growing human population at the same time as the water supply has remained the same furthermore it is exploited to a greater extent.

Put it bluntly, water pollution kills. In fact, it caused 1.8 million deaths in 2015. Contaminated water can also make humans severely ill. Every year, unsafe water sickens about 1 billion people. And low-income communities are disproportionately at risk because their homes are often closest to the most polluting industries. Considerably the RO water purifiers are one of the safe, cost-effective and easy to maintain, the segment held nearly half of the market share. Even in water-wealthy nations, accidental or illegal releases from sewage treatment facilities, contribute harmful pathogens to waterways. Thousands of people across the United States are sickened every year by Legionnaires' disease, with cases cropping up from California's Disneyland to Manhattan's Upper East Side. The UV water purifier segment is expected to grow with an anticipated growth of 11.47%, which is yet the lowest among the type of purifiers classified on technology.

Aging water infrastructure and old pipelines are also major causes of water contamination. One such common case is the recent lead contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan. The problem went far beyond Flint and involved much more than leads, as a wide range of chemical pollutants, from heavy metals such as arsenic and mercury to pesticides and nitrate fertilizers getting into water supplies. The market has witnessed a hike in the under sink purifier segment, which in 2015 was at USD 15.29 Billion. As groundwater works its way through the soil, it can pick up excess nutrients and transport them to the water table. When polluted groundwater reaches drinking water systems it can pose serious public health threats. By the end of the forecasted period, the faucet water purifier type is expected to hold a share of nearly 20% in the market for the same reason.

Based on the sales channel, the offline sales channel holds an unbeatable market share of nearly 90%. This can be attributed to the higher affinity of consumers toward physical stores, which are perceived to be safe and allow consumers to have a trial before purchase. Moreover, retail stores have the added advantage of immediate gratification, which further boosts their popularity. With millennials as decision-makers, it is obvious for the online sales channel to grow, expected to be reflected as a growth rate of 17% through the forecasted period.

Regionally, Asia holds the highest share of the market, as the region is home to almost 60% of the world's population. However, Latin America, along with Middle East & Africa is expected to incline in the coming years, due to the increase in the penetration level of water purifiers, and deterioration in the quality of water. The North America and Europe markets are leading towards maturity, having witnessed increased penetration and superior quality of drinking water. China, the US, and India are the top 3 countries in the global water purifier market, accounting for more than USD16 Billion in the year 2020.

Key players in the market are: 3M, A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Brita GmbH, BWT Holding Gmbh, Coway Company Limited, Culligan International Company, EcoWater System LLC, Eureka Forbes Limited, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange LLC, Kent RO System Ltd, Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V., and Whirlpool

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure
3.1. Market Considerate
3.2. Market Definitions

4. Global Water Purifier Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Product Type
4.2.2. By Technology
4.2.3. By Sales Channel
4.2.4. By Region
4.2.5. By Country
4.2.6. By Company

5. North America Water Purifier Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume
5.2. Market Share
5.3. US Water Purifier Market Size by Value
5.4. Canada Water Purifier Market Size by Value
5.5. Mexico Water Purifier Market Size by Value

6. Europe Water Purifier Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume
6.2. Market Share
6.3. Germany Water Purifier Market Size by Value
6.4. UK Water Purifier Market Size by Value
6.5. France Water Purifier Market Size by Value
6.6. Spain Water Purifier Market Size by Value
6.7. Italy Water Purifier Market Size by Value
6.8. Russia Water Purifier Market Size by Value

7. Asia Pacific Water Purifier Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume
7.2. Market Share
7.3. China Water Purifier Market Size by Value
7.4. Japan Water Purifier Market Size by Value
7.5. India Water Purifier Market Size by Value
7.6. Australia Water Purifier Market Size by Value
7.7. Vietnam Water Purifier Market Size by Value
7.8. Indonesia Water Purifier Market Size by Value
7.9. South Korea Water Purifier Market Size by Value

8. Latin America Water Purifier Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume
8.2. Market Share
8.3. Brazil Water Purifier Market Size by Value
8.4. Argentina Water Purifier Market Size by Value
8.5. Columbia Water Purifier Market Size by Value

9. Middle East & Africa Water Purifier Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume
9.2. Market Share
9.3. UAE Water Purifier Market Size by Value
9.4. Saudi Arabia Water Purifier Market Size by Value
9.5. South Africa Water Purifier Market Size by Value

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Drivers
10.2. Key Challenges

11. Market Trends and Developments

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Porter's Five Force Model
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. 3M
12.2.2. A.O. Smith Corporation
12.2.3. Aquatech International LLC
12.2.4. Brita GmbH
12.2.5. BWT Holding Gmbh
12.2.6. Coway Company Limited
12.2.7. Culligan International Company
12.2.8. Eureka Forbes Limited
12.2.9. Pentair PLC

13. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x77o2i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


