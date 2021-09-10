U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Outlook on the Wicketed Bags Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Application and Geography

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wicketed Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Loose Flap, Bottom Gusset, Side Gusset, and Others) and Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Industrial Goods, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wicketed bags market was valued at US$ 783.34 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,045.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Wicketed bags are held together on a wicket (thin metal bar). The wicket makes it easy to dispense bags and package various items. The bags enhance the aesthetic appeal of a product and can augment product dispensing, along with durable packaging. Wicketed bags are largely used in many end-use industries due to their properties such as high tear resistance, tensile and break strength, transparency, eco-friendly, and durability. They are extensively utilized for packaging bakery food products, fruits, ice, vegetables, baby diapers, meat, and feminine hygiene products. It has been also used for semi-automatic, automatic, and manual load industrial applications.

Based on type, the wicketed bags market is segmented into loose flap, bottom gusset, side gusset, and others. The bottom gusset segment led the market with the largest share in 2020. Bottom-gusset bags are basically designed to contain larger and three-dimensional-shaped products. A bottom fold allows this bag to square off also creates a form-fitting and flat-surface bag end. Wicketed bag with bottom gusset is made of polyethylene. It is very transparent and glossy owing to the use of special polymers. It also comes with a perforation for easy opening, along with a strap handle to carry. The wicket in the bags makes it easier to bundle and be utilized on an automatic/semi-automatic filling line at the buyer's end. These bags have multiple usages in the packaging of grocery, clothing, and sanitary products. They have features such as proper fitting, a flat end that provides an additional printing area, a fold (gusset) on the bottom, horizontal or vertical orientation for retail display. Rather than lying flat, these types of bags stand upright and tend to be versatile in case of size and shape. In addition, the overall size of a bottom gusset bag is usually large, even if they're handling the same volume of product. Bottom gusset bags are usually used for confectionary packaging, pet food packaging, and coffee packaging.

The global wicketed bags market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wicketed bags market during the forecast period. The rising demand for food and personal hygiene products in nations, such as India and China, have contributed to the growth of wicketed bags market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the growing population, rising disposable income levels of the population, and substantial economic conditions are encouraging a consumer to spend more on consumer products, which is expected to drive the demand for wicketed bags across the region during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Wicketed Bags Market

The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the plastic industry and has also impacted the growth of the wicketed bags market. The COVID-19 outbreak has further distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the wicketed bags market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for wicketed bags is presumed to rise globally. The packaging industry is a dynamically growing contributor to this demand since consumers are inclined toward ordering food products and other goods online. Moreover, the food and pharmaceutical segments are likely to bring growth opportunities for the market as wicketed bags are highly used in the packaging of food, personal hygiene, and pharmaceutical products. The corporate sectors have also resumed their operations with the imposition of several safety measures such as ensuring limited direct contact with visitors, strengthening and communicating proper hygiene practices, conducting complete sanitations, and eliminating personnel contact during shift changes.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global wicketed bags market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Wicketed Bags Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Wicketed Bags Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience and Processed Food
5.1.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Challenges in Plastic Bag Recycling
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Application in Personal Care and Hygiene Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Packaging
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Wicketed Bags - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Wicketed Bags Market Overview
6.2 Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Market Positioning

7. Wicketed Bags Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Wicketed Bags Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Loose Flap
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Loose Flap: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Bottom Gusset
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Bottom Gusset: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Side Gusset
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Side Gusset: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Wicketed Bags Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Wicketed Bags Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Food
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Food: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Pharmaceutical
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Pharmaceutical: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Products: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.6 Industrial Goods
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Industrial Goods: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Wicketed Bags Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wicketed Bags Market
10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Wicketed Bags Market
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Product Launch
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 Strategy and Business Planning

12. Company Profiles
12.1 St. Johns Packaging
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Berry Global Inc.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Mondi
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 LPS Industries
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 PAC Worldwide Corporation
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 UFlex Limited
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Coveris
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Maco PKG.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Sonoco Products Company
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvrkgp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


