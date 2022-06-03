U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Outlook on the Winter Sports Equipment Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Amer Sports, Clarus and Head UK Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Winter Sports Equipment Market

Global Winter Sports Equipment Market
Global Winter Sports Equipment Market

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Winter Sports Equipment Market 2021-2031 by Product, Sport, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global winter sports equipment market will reach $ 15,341.7 million by 2031, growing by 4.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments, growing awareness regarding winter sports' mental and physical benefits, growing consumer interest in nature-based sports, rising household income, and the increasing availability of innovative product offerings.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global winter sports equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global winter sports equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sport, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Ski

  • Poles

  • Snowboard

  • Bindings

  • Boots

  • Ice Hockey Sticks

  • Accessories

  • Other Products

Based on Sport, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Skiing

  • Ice Hockey

  • Snowboarding

  • Ice Skating

  • Sledding

  • Other Sports

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Outdoor Activities

  • Indoor Activities

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Adults

  • Kids

By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Supermarket & Hypermarket

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Sales

  • Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by Product, Sport, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Ski
3.3 Poles
3.4 Snowboard
3.5 Bindings
3.6 Boots
3.7 Ice Hockey Sticks
3.8 Accessories
3.9 Other Products

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Sport
4.1 Market Overview by Sport
4.2 Skiing
4.3 Ice Hockey
4.4 Snowboarding
4.5 Ice Skating
4.6 Sledding
4.7 Other Sports

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5.1 Market Overview by Application
5.2 Outdoor Activities
5.3 Indoor Activities

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
6.1 Market Overview by End User
6.2 Adults
6.3 Kids

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
7.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket
7.3 Specialty Stores
7.4 Online Sales
7.5 Other Distribution Channels

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031
8.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 U.K.
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Netherlands
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.6.1 UAE
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Amer Sports Corporation

  • BAUER Hockey LLC

  • Clarus Corporation

  • ELAN D.O.O.

  • Fischer Sports GmbH

  • Head UK Ltd.

  • Icelantic LLC

  • Rossignol Group

  • Sport Maska Inc.

  • Volkl Sports GmbH & Co. Kg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvj37s

Attachment

