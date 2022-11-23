U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.86
    +9.28 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,107.76
    +9.66 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.31
    +57.91 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.02
    -6.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    -3.32 (-4.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.70
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0065 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.0170 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    +0.0151 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7990
    -1.3780 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,463.36
    +327.78 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.78
    -0.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Outlook on the Woodworking Tools Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Distribution Channel, Operation, End-user and Region

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Woodworking Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global woodworking tools market was valued at $8,952.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $13,299.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The woodworking tools are tools that usually do not use electricity and do not need any motor to operate. The woodworking tools include hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, cutters, saw, knives, scissors, clamps, and others.

These tools are basic necessities to carry out the smallest of tasks such as plumbing, drilling, cutting, removing, and tightening of screw & nuts. Factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in industrialization and urbanization drive the growth of the market.

In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for woodworking tools for residential application in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries, empowers DIY culture, which drives the market growth. However, growth in popularity of woodworking tools and volatile economic conditions in Latin America are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global woodworking tools market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, operation, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into chisels, hammers, saws, pliers & wrenches, drills and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. By operation, it is categorized into manual and powered. By end user, it is segmented into professional and DIY. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the global woodworking tools market include, Akar Tools Limited, Altendorf GmbH, Apex Tool Group, C&A Hardware Tools Co. Ltd, Channellock, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., JCBL India, Klein Tools Inc., Kreg Tool Company, Makita, Milwaukee, Ridgid, Robert Bosch, Snap-On Incorporated., Stanley Black and Decker, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. and Wera Tools.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the woodworking tools market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing woodworking tools market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the woodworking tools market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global woodworking tools market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Chisels
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Hammers
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Saws
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Pliers & Wrenches
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Drills
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country
4.7 Others
4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Online
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Offline
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY OPERATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Manual
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Powered
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY END USER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Professional
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 DIY
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Akar Tools Limited
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Altendorf GmbH
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Apex Tool Group
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 C&A Hardware Tools Co. Ltd
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Channellock, Inc.
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Emerson Electric Co.
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 JCBL India
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Klein Tools Inc.
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Kreg Tool Company
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Makita
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Milwaukee
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Ridgid
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Robert Bosch
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Snap-On Incorporated
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Stanley Black and Decker
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 Wera Tools
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qq7j28

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-woodworking-tools-global-market-to-2031---by-type-distribution-channel-operation-end-user-and-region-301686204.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Wednesday

    Plenty of things have gone wrong for Nio (NYSE: NIO) shareholders recently. Nio's American depositary shares were still higher by 6.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. This year was supposed to be somewhat of a breakout year for Nio.

  • 2 Reasons Why SoFi Technologies Is a Buy, 1 Reason to Be Cautious

    Before SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported its third-quarter earnings, few investors wanted to invest in this unloved financial company amid a terrible economic environment. Here are two reasons some investors are now interested in SoFi Technologies and one reason why you still want to be cautious.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    Over the past year, many Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have...

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Trade Alert: The President Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX), Dennis Bristow, Has Just Spent US$4.0m Buying 3.3% More Shares

    Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Some of the world's most successful investors can't get enough of The Trade Desk, Shockwave Medical, and SoFi Technologies.

  • NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GODIN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

    New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) has appointed Patrick Godin as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Godin succeeds Renaud Adams, who has served as CEO since September 2018.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.