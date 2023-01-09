U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.25
    +18.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,883.00
    +111.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,180.00
    +66.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.60
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.08
    +2.31 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.50
    +13.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0077 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5730
    +0.0040 (+0.11%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -0.69 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0080 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8930
    -0.1370 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.05
    +284.15 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.45
    +14.89 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.62
    +5.13 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Outlook on the Wound Dressing Global Market to 2028 - Featuring 3M, Acelity, Aspen Surgical Products and Coloplast Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wound Dressing Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global wound dressing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period. Wound care products are used to prevent infection and provide protection from common infectious bacteria and other contaminants.

Chronic wound includes surgical and traumatic wound, vascular-venous stasis, arterial ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers (neuropathic). Pressure ulcer wound is common in the elderly population, as there are high possibilities of diabetes in the elderly population that results in wound infections and chronic ulcers.

The demand for advanced wound dressing products such as alginates dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, and hydrogels dressing is on the rise in order to prevent further infection of the chronic wound. Further, the increasing awareness of wound care is also one of the major factors that are driving the market growth.

Moreover, as the elderly population increases, it is expected to increase the number of surgical procedures performed. This is further expected to increase the demand for wound dressing for the prevention and treatment of surgical wounds.

Moreover, there are numerous burn centers across the globe, which also aid in the demand for wound dressing across the globe. One of the major factors that significantly drives the market is the surging pool of population with aged people across the globe.

This population pool is more likely to develop pressure ulcers than younger ones. These pressure ulcers are largely prevented by using effective treatment, part of which includes the usage of medical tapes & bandages over the ulcer wound. This, in turn, tends to drive the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The global wound dressing is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into advanced wound dressing and traditional wound dressing.

Advanced wound dressing further covers the analysis of alginates dressing, collagen dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, hydrogels dressing, and other dressings. While traditional wound dressing cover gauze and lint, wadding, plasters, and other dressings. Based on application, the market is segmented into burn, ulcer, surgical wound, traumatic wound.

The surgical wound dressing has the largest market share attributed to the increasing number of surgeries across the globe. Further, traumatic wounds comprise skin tears, burns, lacerations and abrasions, bites, and penetrating trauma wounds. Several wound dressing is available for traumatic wound treatment such as alginates dressing, lint, gauze, and hydrocolloids dressing.

Regional Outlooks

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is considered to be the dominating market. Major economies that contribute to the market include the US and Canada.

The growing incidence of pressure ulcers (PU) owing to aging populations, increased per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of major market players are driving the market in this region. According to the World Economic Forum in 2018, North America is one of the strong economies that comprise around 28% of the world economy which is one of the factors affecting the healthcare market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be a potential market for wound dressing due to the growing aging population coupled with the increasing prevalence of ulcers. In addition, the increasing number of human-burn cases and rising prevalence of diabetes across the major economies of the region further give a boost to the regional growth of the market.

Japan is estimated to contribute significantly to the Asia-Pacific wound dressing market over the forecast period. One of the major factors that significantly drives the market is the surging pool of population with aged people across the country. This population pool is more likely to develop pressure ulcers than younger ones.

Market Players Outlook

Key players of the wound dressing market include 3M Co., Smith & Nephew PLC, Molnlycke Health Care, Acelity L.P. Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., and so on. In order to survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion so on. With technological advancement, these companies are coming with innovation and techniques with improved products and services in order to provide the best possible treatment.

The Report Covers

  • Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

  • Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

  • Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

  • Key companies operating in the global Wound Dressing market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

  • Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

  • Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

  • Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Wound Dressing Market by Type
5.1.1. Advanced Wound Dressing
5.1.1.1. Alginates Dressing
5.1.1.2. Collagen Dressing
5.1.1.3. Hydrocolloids Dressing
5.1.1.4. Hydrogels Dressing
5.1.1.5. Other Dressing
5.1.2. Traditional Wound Dressing
5.1.2.1. Gauze
5.1.2.2. Lint
5.1.2.3. Wadding
5.1.2.4. Plasters
5.1.2.5. Other
5.2. Global Wound Dressing Market by Application
5.2.1. Burn
5.2.2. Ulcer
5.2.2.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcer
5.2.2.2. Pressure Ulcer
5.2.2.3. Venous Ulcer
5.2.3. Surgical Wound
5.2.4. Traumatic Wound

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. 3M Co.
7.2. Acelity LP
7.3. Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.
7.4. BSN Medical GmbH
7.5. Byram Healthcare Centers Inc.
7.6. Coloplast Corp.
7.7. ConvaTec, Inc.
7.8. Covidien PLC
7.9. Derma Science, Inc.
7.10. Hollister, Inc.
7.11. Integra Lifesciences Holding Corp.
7.12. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
7.13. McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
7.14. Medline Industries, Inc.
7.15. Molnlycke Health Care AB
7.16. Organogenesis, Inc.
7.17. Shared Health Services, Inc.
7.18. Smith & Nephew PLC
7.19. Paul Hartman AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvol3s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-wound-dressing-global-market-to-2028---featuring-3m-acelity-aspen-surgical-products-and-coloplast-among-others-301716198.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • CureVac shares surge after preliminary data on COVID-19 and flu shots

    CureVac shares rocketed 26% in premarket trade as the German company said preliminary data from its early stage trial for its COVID-19 and seasonal flu shots had positive results to advance to the next stage of clinical testing. CureVac is developing the shots with GlaxoSmithKline . CureVac said the COVID-19 shot was well tolerated, and that neutralizing antibodies were beginning at the lowest tested dose for younger adults. The seasonal flu shot was also well tolerated with an increase in antib

  • Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. But equipment makers such as Deere have generally required customers to use their parts and service divisions for repairs and until recently, only allowed authorized dealers the means and tools to access the complex computerized systems of their tractors and other machinery. The Farm Bureau's memorandum of understanding with Deere "will ensure farmers everywhere are able to repair our own equipment," Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said, speaking at the federation's convention in Puerto Rico.

  • Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

    The price set by the companies is higher than some analyst estimates of about $20,000. "As a result of this higher than expected pricing, we think it is reasonable to see peak sales reach $15.2 billion worldwide," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note. However, the price tag is lower than that of Eisai and Biogen's first Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 annually before the drugmakers halved the price amid controversy over its approval.

  • China still hasn’t approved any mRNA vaccines—but a new homegrown Omicron booster could break through Beijing’s barriers

    Chinese officials say they have "safe and effective" vaccines as Beijing rebuffs mRNA shots from the U.S. and the EU.

  • 'The threshold of a new age': CEO of local Alzheimer's group on Biogen's new drug

    The CEO of the Mass. chapter of the Alzheimer's Association calls the FDA's approval of Leqembi last week "a disease paradigm change."

  • Taiwan Passes Its Chips Act, Offers Tax Credits to Chipmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese lawmakers have passed new rules that let local chip firms turn 25% of their annual research and development expenses into tax credits, part of efforts to keep cutting-edge semiconductor technologies at home and maintain the island’s technology leadership. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gamb

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2K pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • I'm a Retiree. What Are My Part-Time Job Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    After all, many currently well-established companies were once small- or mid-cap stocks. Axsome Therapeutics is a mid-cap drugmaker coming off a solid performance in 2022, during which its shares more than doubled. The company could carry this momentum into this year.

  • Day One to submit its glioma drug to the FDA this year

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Day One Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) jumped 21% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared positive data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for its glioma treatment.

  • Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

    Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. Delta Airlines seems to have, one might say, a philosophy of generosity. Last year, Delta teamed with Starbucks to give passengers a free e-gift card, and made arrangements where you could earn both Skymiles and loyalty points for both companies when you shop at either.

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantMild weather, a wider array of suppliers a

  • Buy Philip Morris Stock. It’s About to Get Smoking Hot.

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Goldman Sachs To Cut 3,200 Jobs Starting This Week

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to cut 3,200 jobs starting this week, according to a person familiar with the matter, part of a wave of cost-cutting on Wall Street after a big slump in dealmaking. The layoffs amount to nearly 7% of the 49,000 employees on the U.S. bank’s payroll as of September. Goldman’s executives have been [planning since at least December to slash thousands of jobs](https://www.wsj.com/articles/goldman-sachs-plans-thousands-of-layoffs-expects-to-eliminate-some-bonuses-1167121

  • Oil prices rebound on hopes for increased China demand

    The rally in crude comes after both Brent and West Texas Intermediate fell more than 8% last week on worries about a global economic downturn.

  • Mark Biznek appointed Chief Operations Officer of Ballard Power Systems

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the appointment of Mark Biznek, MEng, as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

  • A third of job cuts at Goldman Sachs are due to affect its banking and trading units

    Goldman Sachs is getting ready to shed thousands of jobs in a round of layoff first anticipated last month.

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • Boring is best: 3 reasons why dull work is ideal — especially for millennials who ‘consider themselves multifaceted’

    When it comes to employment, “boring” could be the new “exciting.”