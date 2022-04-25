U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.75
    -31.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,524.00
    -204.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,250.25
    -103.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.10
    -18.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.80
    -5.27 (-5.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.20
    -27.10 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.68 (-2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.58
    +6.90 (+30.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2750
    -0.0085 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1780
    -0.2470 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,841.64
    -778.49 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.82
    -43.75 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.66
    -147.02 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Outlook on the xEV Battery Technology Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Concerns for CO2 Emission is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global xEV Battery Technology Market

Global xEV Battery Technology Market
Global xEV Battery Technology Market

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global xEV Battery Technology Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By EV Battery Type, Vehicle type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global XEV Battery Technology Market, valued at USD 20.44 Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of a rapid rise in urbanization, increasing demand for Electric Vehicle, increasing concerns for CO2 emission, growing support of government. These factors will drive the XEV Battery Technology Market market value in the future.

Among the EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery, Others), Lithium-ion Batteries segment holds the largest share globally and is expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. The need of Lithium-Based Batteries is higher as compared to other battery chemistries, also, Lithium-Based Batteries are widely used in Electric Vehicles due to the advantages of lithium-based battery, which will drive the market.

Among the Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV), BEV holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is pure electric vehicle type that solely operate on battery, and has lower adoption in the historical period but is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand for EV in future.

Among the Application (Personal and Commercial), commercial holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest applications of EV adoption as the demand of EV is high in commercial vehicles due to supportive government policies which will keep driving the market in future.

The main growth in XEV Battery Technology Market has been registered from APAC in 2021. The presence of leading battery producers like China, Japan and South Korea, with a growing population and growing demand for EV among countries, drives the need for more reliable batteries for Electric Vehicle in the region and is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of XEV Battery Technology Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the XEV Battery Technology Market by Value.

  • The report analyses the xEV Battery technology Market by EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery and Others).

  • The report analyses the xEV Battery technology Market by Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV).

  • The report analyses the xEV Battery technology Market by Application (Personal and Commercial).

  • The Global xEV Battery technology Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Norway, China, Japan, South Korea and India).

  • Also, The attractiveness of the market has been presented by EV Battery type, By Vehicle type, By Application, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Panasonic, Toshiba, LG Chem, GS Yuasa, BYD, Samsung SDI, CATL, CBAK, SK Innovation and AESC.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope, Research Methodology and Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Product Outlook

4. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global xEV Battery Technology Market

5. Global xEV Battery Technology Market Segmentation by EV Battery type, By Vehicle Type and By Application
5.1 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By EV Battery type
5.1.1 Lithium-ion Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.2 Lead Acid Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.3 NMH Battery - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By Vehicle Type
5.2.1 HEV- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.2 PHEV - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.3 BEV - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By Application
5.3.1 Personal- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.2 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Regional Analysis

7. America xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8. Europe xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Asia Pacific xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Global xEV Battery Technology Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Battery type, 2027
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Vehicle Type, 2027
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Application, 2027
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - by Region, 2027

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Advancements and Recent developments
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 SWOT Analysis
12.4 Porter Five Analysis

13. Company Analysis
13.1 Panasonic
13.2 Toshiba
13.3 LG Chem
13.4 GS Yuasa
13.5 BYD
13.6 Samsung SDI
13.7 CATL
13.8 CBAK
13.9 SK Innovation
13.10 AESC

14. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lluxvl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Pinduoduo, Alibaba Lead Chinese ADR Decline Amid Lockdown Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks look set to open in the red on Monday as expanded Covid lockdown measures in major cities sparked concerns over the country’s economic growth outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as F

  • Buying the Dip Can Be a Retiree’s Best Friend. Here’s How Seniors Can Safely Shop.

    Stock-market downturns early in retirement often harm the durability of savings, but they can give retirees willing to do some research and steel their nerves an opportunity to juice longer-term returns

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Gold falls as investors sidestep precious metal for more attractive safe havens

    Gold futures fell Monday, with the traditional haven failing to find support as investors dumped equities and other assets perceived as risky while jumping into other assets perceived as safe, including U.S. Treasurys and other government bonds. Gold for June delivery (GC00) (GCM22) fell $17.70, or 0.9%, to $1916.40 an ounce on Comex. Gold was “unable to benefit much from the renewed flight to safety that’s gripped the markets since Friday,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM, in a note.

  • Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

    In this article, we will look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022. If you want to skip reading about why zinc prices are on the rise, you can go to Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022. Zinc has a variety of uses that range from […]

  • 3 signs that recession fears are wildly overblown: Morning Brief

    Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.

  • Coca-Cola results exceed expectations on higher prices, stable demand

    Consumer goods companies have raised prices in the face of soaring costs of ingredients like coffee and sugar, as well as a surge in labor and transportation expenses. Analysts and companies have warned that demand could slow as the Ukraine war and Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports result in higher global food prices. The company said suspension of its operations in Russia would impact its annual profit by 4 cents per share and annual net revenue by about 1% to 2%.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French President