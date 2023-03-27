U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    +15.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,548.00
    +114.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,913.00
    +22.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.60
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +0.32 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.00
    -22.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.22
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4240
    +0.7230 (+0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,926.34
    +242.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.92
    -11.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.69
    +38.24 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Outpatient Hospital Services Global Market Report 2023: High Inpatient Cost to Boost Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outpatient Hospital Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Services, By Type, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market is projected to accomplish high growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028 on account of increasing outpatient healthcare expenditure.

The growing popularity of outpatient healthcare services is further supporting the market growth. With the rising numbers of cancer cases around the globe, there is also a simultaneous increase in the treatment of cancer. To avoid long queues and appointments for cancer treatment, the number of people opting for outpatient chemotherapy has increased due to its comparatively low price than inpatient chemotherapy, plus there is no stay at hospitals. Most chemotherapy patients can continue working and engaging in their regular activities because most chemotherapy treatments are administered in an outpatient clinic.

The Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act (MMA) in the United States which was first passed in 2003 and got into effect by January 2005 made a mandatory reduction in payments for outpatient chemotherapies by implementing the act.

According to Global Cancer Observatory, a total of 19,292,789 cases of cancer were reported globally in 2020 with its high prevalence in Asia. With high dominance of breast cancer and prostate cancer among the population. Chemotherapy drug delivery has changed from inpatient to outpatient settings. Chemotherapy treatment, which was formerly mainly provided in hospital settings, is now mostly provided in outpatient settings, such as the oncologist's office, an outpatient hospital department, or the patient's home.

Medical screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopy, and endoscopy are some of the other procedures which are easily provided in outpatient hospitals to many patients at a time thus, people seeking chemotherapy with increasing cases of cancer are expected to support the growth of the Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market.

High Inpatient Cost to Boost the Market of Outpatient Hospital Services Globally

The cost of inpatient treatment is also pushing customers to choose outpatient hospital services, which will help in the development of the market globally over the next few years. At inpatient hospital services, the medical devices, surgical equipment, medical equipment, and medications are reasonably high.

Additional facility-based costs are charged for inpatient care as well, but outpatient care includes only the costs for the physician and any tests completed. The most recent data information from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ Healthcare) demonstrates that depending on the duration of stay and the treatments provided, the average national inpatient expenditures can vary greatly.

Consumers are preferring outpatient hospital services because they are more concerned with cheaper costs, greater access, and better experiences. For instance, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBS) Health Report of America estimates that expenses can be 30 to 40% lower when members choose to have a knee or hip replacement performed in an outpatient facility. Inpatient knee or hip replacements cost, on average, USD30,000, while outpatient procedures cost, respectively, USD19,000 and USD22,000.

The price of medicine has gone up recently and patient stay duration has dramatically dropped because of better wound healing technology and quicker recovery from procedures, which has led to a gradual fall in the inpatient market. The lengthier hospital stay also incurs more costs for hospitals because of reduced hospital capacity to admit new patients thus, driving the Outpatient Hospitals Market Services globally.

Minimally Invasive Surgery to Promote Outpatient Operations

Minor operations, especially those that employ minimally invasive methods, minor surgical operations including laser surgery, hand or foot surgery, mole removal, and Lasik eye surgery which don't require high-level medical expertise are easily conducted in outpatient hospitals.

Numerous procedures (such as knee replacements and tonsillectomy) have been able to transition into the outpatient setting due to improvements in clinical approaches and techniques, including breakthroughs in anesthetic and pain control as well as minimally invasive surgical techniques. The increase in minimally invasive surgical procedures performed is expected to drive the growth of global outpatient hospital services market.

Increasing Oral Surgeries and Other Dental Procedures

Oral surgeries and other related procedures such as extractions, implants, root canals, and gum grafts which are conducted in outpatient hospitals have multiple benefits like less waiting and a shorter hospital stay because of day surgery, and a lower risk of nosocomial infections, less disruption of everyday activities, and more therapeutic option availability.

There have been a lot of outpatient operations because of recent technical improvements which are expected to boost the market with new emerging technologies. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global outpatient hospital service market in the coming years.

Increasing Cataract Surgeries

Cataracts are the primary cause in half of the cases of the 40 million blind people globally. Most of the cataract blind people worldwide reside in underdeveloped nations. Each year, there are about 5 million new cases of cataract blindness. In comparison to high-income countries, low- and middle-income countries have a higher proportion of vision impairment caused by cataracts.

According to the Vision Loss Expert Group (VLEG), in 40% of all cases of blindness worldwide nearly 17 million persons are bilaterally blind from cataracts in the year 2020. Among all eye illnesses, cataracts account for a fraction of blindness that ranges from 15% in high-income nations to 50% or more in underdeveloped and/or rural areas. Cataract surgeries have increased globally, with their one-day operation in outpatient hospitals, thereby driving the growth of global outpatient hospital services market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global outpatient hospital services market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Service:

  • Treatment Devices

  • Diagnostic Tests

  • Minor Surgical Procedures

  • Others

Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Type:

  • Emergency Department

  • Urgent Care Centers

  • Primary Care Clinics

  • Specialized Outpatient Clinics

  • Others

Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

  • Max Healthcare Institute Limited

  • Fortis Healthcare Limited

  • Aster DM Healthcare Limited

  • HCA Healthcare, Inc.

  • Community Health Systems, Inc.

  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation

  • ORPEA Group

  • Netcare Limited

  • Spire Healthcare Group plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market Outlook

6. North America Outpatient Hospital Services Market Outlook

7. Europe Outpatient Hospital Services Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Outpatient Hospital Services Market Outlook

9. South America Outpatient Hospital Services Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Outpatient Hospital Services Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Global Outpatient Hospital Service Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1b6df6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Who Are Pfizer's (PFE) Main Competitors?

    Pfizer's biggest competitors in the global pharmaceutical industry are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, and Merck.

  • Medicare Advantage plans seem enticing, but here are 12 things to consider before signing up

    Medicare Advantage plans are an increasingly popular alternative to Traditional Medicare, but you need to be careful before signing up.

  • Depression and anxiety may be biologically aging you. These small changes could slow the clock

    If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffers from a mental disorder, your body might be older than you think.

  • Active aging can help you live longer and improve your quality of life—6 steps to get started

    Active aging includes a wide range of pursuits that keep your mind, body, emotions and spirit engaged, regardless of age, health or socioeconomic status.

  • How antidepressants can help you manage depression and find relief from persistent sadness

    “With persistence and sometimes trial and error, depression is almost always treatable.”

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement f

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • Jack Ma Returns to China. What It Means for Alibaba Stock.

    Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma returns to China after spending roughly a year overseas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Carnival and BioNTech are scheduled to report earnings Monday.

  • Elon Musk Dares What No One Else Would

    This is the case when he was fined $20 million in September 2018 and lost the title of Chairman of the Board of Tesla after tweeting that he was going to take the electric vehicle manufacturer private. Despite the fact that Musk paid dearly for his non-compliance with this rule, the billionaire has not stopped mocking the SEC or engaging in a new showdown with the federal agency. This is what Musk is like.

  • ARK Invest Scoops Up Coinbase, Block Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathy Wood's fund bought COIN and SQ on Thursday and Friday last week after Coinbase tumbled on getting hit with a Wells Notice and Block took a hit following a short-seller's report.

  • Elon Musk gives Twitter employees details on ‘very significant’ stock awards after relentless layoffs, cost-cutting: Report

    Twitter is reportedly offering employees equity grants that value the company at $20 billion, less than half what Musk paid for it.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAramco agreed to start construc