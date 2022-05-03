Outpatient Practice Serves 10,000 Patients, Becomes Ohio's Largest Addiction Treatment Provider

Brightview Becomes the Largest Addiction Treatment Provider in the State

CINCINNATI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightView Health is serving a record number of patients—more than 10,000 in Ohio. Since opening its doors in 2015, BrightView has expanded to serve nearly all of Ohio, with 84% of the state's residents living within 30 minutes of a BrightView center.

Every single one of BrightView's 10,000 Ohio patients has a unique story that has been rewritten because of their recovery. Overdoses have been avoided, parents have gotten children back, employment has been achieved, relapses have been prevented, and more. Further, this means a decrease in arrests and justice system involvement and reduced stress on emergency medical services throughout the state.

BrightView's medical, nursing, clinical, social services, and laboratory staff have provided more than 783,000 hours of clinical services and more than 436,000 hours of medical care to the states' most vulnerable populations. BrightView accepts more insurance plans than any other substance use disorder treatment provider in the state, including Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare (with referral), and commercial plans.

A patient at BrightView's Colerain center stated, "Before I came to BrightView, I didn't believe a place like it existed. I'm grateful I came here. They care about me as a person and treat me with respect. BrightView is the real deal."

"Ohio is seen nationally as the epicenter of the addiction epidemic in many ways," said Dr. Navdeep Kang, BrightView's Chief Clinical Officer, "It is encouraging to see the state become the epicenter of recovery. With BrightView's best-in-class care, published outcomes data, contributions to scientific research, and comprehensive care model, we are honored to lead the conversation on recovery as the state's largest addiction treatment provider."

BrightView plans to open four additional Ohio locations by the end of the year. The centers will serve patients in Willoughby, Elyria, Kent, and Dayton.

About BrightView

BrightView Health provides outpatient treatment for substance use disorder (SUD) with 57 centers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, and Delaware. Patients and partners can call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment or assessment at any BrightView location.

Because effective addiction treatment often requires immediate care, walk-ins are welcome on weekdays until 3 pm. Patients suffering from withdrawal take less than 4 hours on average from the time they walk in the door to receive the medication they need, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

BrightView's compassionate and professional staff creates an accessible and welcoming environment for physical and emotional healing. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outpatient-practice-serves-10-000-patients-becomes-ohios-largest-addiction-treatment-provider-301538542.html

SOURCE BrightView