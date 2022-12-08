U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Output management software market size to increase by USD 10863.94 million: 38% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Output management software market by end-user, deployment, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% and register an incremental growth of USD 10863.94 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Output Management Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Output Management Software Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global output management software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the BFSI sector in the US is the major reason for the growth of the output management software market in North America.

Company Profiles

The output management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL: The company offers an output dynamic solution that is designed to merge multiple files in one single process by sorting them in terms of the number of pages and zip codes.

  • FUJIFILM Corp.: The company offers a print management output solution to conveniently monitor all print activities from one web-based dashboard.

  • HP Development Co. LP: The company offers output management solution software that is designed to digitize paper documents directly at the device and route them to a variety of destinations.

  • kuhn & weyh Software GmbH: The company offers an output management system that is designed to optimize internal work and organizational processes.

  • KYOCERA corp.: The company offers Prescribe solution which is designed to create, store and print forms directly on business resources such as network bandwidth and storage space.

  • LBM Systems LLC

  • LEVI, RAY & SHOUP INC.

  • Lexmark International Inc.

  • Open Text Corp.

  • Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • Plus Technologies LLC

  • QUADIENT

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased applications in the healthcare industry and outsourcing of output management services. However, the growing concerns over data security is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and other), deployment (cloud and on-premises. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 38% of the growth will originate from North America.

Related Reports:

The Workspace Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 2293.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The Library Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this output management software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the output management software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the output management software market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the output management software market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of output management software market vendors

Output Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

$10863.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

2.8

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Broadcom Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL, FUJIFILM Corp., HP Development Co. LP, kuhn & weyh Software GmbH, KYOCERA corp., LBM Systems LLC, LEVI, RAY & SHOUP INC., Lexmark International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Plus Technologies LLC, QUADIENT, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rochester Software Associates Inc., Stargel Office Solutions, SEAL Systems AG, and Thoma Bravo LP.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global output management software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Broadcom Inc.

  • 12.4 DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL

  • 12.5 FUJIFILM Corp.

  • 12.6 HP Development Co. LP

  • 12.7 kuhn and weyh Software GmbH

  • 12.8 KYOCERA corp.

  • 12.9 LBM Systems LLC

  • 12.10 LEVI RAY AND SHOUP INC.

  • 12.11 Lexmark International Inc.

  • 12.12 Open Text Corp.

  • 12.13 Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • 12.14 Plus Technologies LLC

  • 12.15 QUADIENT

  • 12.16 SEAL Systems AG

  • 12.17 Thoma Bravo LP

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Output Management Software Market 2023-2027
Global Output Management Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/output-management-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-10863-94-million-38-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301697095.html

SOURCE Technavio

