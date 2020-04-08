Outrunning COVID-19 twice

Editor's note: Our writer Rita's journey from China to the U.S. and back again was planned months before the coronavirus pandemic descended on the world. That descent ended up turning a simple trip home into a kind of epic journey. The changes in her location -- which we reference, but do not dwell on, to help anchor the story -- gave her a unique perspective on the changing landscape -- and outlook -- of the world as COVID-19 infections spread. We're publishing a diary of that period here in part to relay some of that first-person perspective to you, our readers. It goes without saying, but the tech angles run throughout, as they are running throughout all of our lives right now (whether or not we "work" in tech). Apps connect us more than ever at a time when we can't physically be together, and they are now a critical lever in getting things done. Governments scramble to use tech to track what's happening -- although surprisingly even what we think of as the most totalitarian efforts fall short in a crisis. And at the end of the day, the internet is where all our information is coming from. (IL)

Departing

On the night of March 13, before my flight from Philadelphia back to China, my Airbnb host stopped by my room to say goodbye. I was squeezing a stack of masks and a few bottles of hand sanitizer into my suitcase. They were the remaining stock of coronavirus protective items that I panic-bought in early February as soon as I landed in the U.S. As China's production picked up speed, I gave away most of my supplies -- which I had planned to bring back to my family in China -- to friends and relatives in the U.S.

I had also asked my host, a slender, high-spirited botanist in her early fifties, whether she needed any supplies when I arrived at her house in early March. She gave a relaxed smile and said she wasn't worried. There had barely been any cases in Philly, so there was no need. Plus, she had never worn a mask.

"People think you're sick if you wear one," she refused politely. "Why do people in Asia wear them?"

I explained that there's a big debate on whether masks were necessary for the public. The consensus was that they were effective at preventing the transmission of COVID-19. Health officials in the West had for long recommended them only for patients or someone in contact with those who were sick, though the U.S. has recently moved to suggest mask-wearing for everyone in public.

In Asia, however, mask-wearing was a cultural norm even before the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the disease's incubation period could be as long as 27 days, which meant many people could be unwitting carriers, wearing masks became an act of solidarity to protect others. Chinese cities had early on mandated mask-wearing in public. For me, they worked both as a placebo and a reminder not to touch my face.

Within a week's time, the disease had advanced rapidly across the U.S., adding dozens of new cases in Philadelphia. All large events were suspended, and my host suffered from a handful of canceled stays.

I decided to ask her again whether she wanted any protective products. "Yes, that'd be great. I don't have any sanitizers with me. No masks, either." Her eyes lit up this time. "But how do you wear one?"

I handed her the items and realized that I was about to flee coronavirus for the second time. When I planned my visit to the U.S. a few months back, I had not the faintest idea it would spiral into two great escapes: first leaving China where the disease just began to spread, and later leaving the U.S., where a similar crisis was taking form.

Weeks 1-2: Fears in parallel worlds

I was getting restless when I left for the U.S. some 50 days ago. Objectively speaking, my chances of contracting COVID-19 were slim. I was previously in lightly-hit cities like Taipei (which was an early mover in putting effective controls in place). And 99% of the passengers on my flight departing Hong Kong had masks on. But the sum of uncertain events triggered by the epidemic -- from abrupt changes in border controls to canceled flights without notice -- elevated my anxiety.

Things felt uncannily normal in Texas when I arrived. It was three weeks before the U.S. reported its first community transmission in late February. None of the screening I anticipated was present at immigration: no temperature checks or even questioning if I had been in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first coronavirus case appeared. I felt relieved and immediately chucked the mask I had worn on the plane. "It's safe here," I thought to myself, seeking solace in the sight of the bare-faced crowd, even though I knew my decision was largely prompted by the prejudice against masks in this part of the world.

