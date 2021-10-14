U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    +29.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,469.00
    +212.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,876.50
    +112.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.50
    +18.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +1.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.76
    -2.09 (-10.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3720
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,660.83
    +2,847.39 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,371.62
    +37.22 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.37
    +51.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Outschool's after-school enrichment marketplace is now valued at $3 billion

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

In the last 12 months, Outschool, a marketplace for kid-friendly enrichment classes, has raised its Series B, Series C and, now, it's Series D. The startup announced today that its latest round, a $110 million tranche of capital, brings its valuation to $3 billion just four months after hitting unicorn status.

The fast infusion of capital was in response to the virtual programming demands triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Outschool today is offering over 140,000 virtual, small-group classes to students between the ages of 3 and 18. The startup also grew its base of teachers, who lead these classes, from less than 600 people to over 7,000 today, leading to an increase of bookings of 150% in the same time period.

“We were an early stage startup, we had very, very promising growth and a vision for the future, which resulted in our Series A round of funding,” said CEO and co-founder Amir Nathoo. “Suddenly, we’ve rapidly had to accelerate to being a growth stage company, we’ve gone from 25 employees to 164, and single digit millions of bookings to over $100 million in bookings.”

While Outschool’s growth tear is impressive, it comes with an asterisk of a question: does growth-stage company culture mix well with a mission of serving children? As concerns rise over the impact of platforms like Instagram on kids, younger startups are under more pressure to show how to align business incentives, and their impressionable user base.

Nathoo thinks fears of large companies with big platforms that aim toward children are a “reasonable concern.” In fact, he thinks about this dynamic a lot.

“We’ve been venture-funded from the very start, and I hope our actions, and how we go about our work reflects our values,” he said. “The fact that venture funding hasn’t affected the fact that we’re a mission-driven company and values-driven company, and that’s not going to change.” In its previous fundraise, Outschool announced that it has dedicated 2% of its stock to reward teachers, in the event of liquidity. It also established Outschool.org, which has doled out $2,500,000 worth of classes for free to low-income families in the U.S. Finally, the startup has been strict about how ownership on its cap table works as to stay in control of business decisions, but Nathoo didn’t provide more details on the intricacies of how that looks.

Edtech startups and VCs rally around a memo of their own

The co-founder also thinks there are many advantages to venture funding for Outschool customers, namely that the platform can afford to invest ahead of its revenue to make the product better. It means more unique classes, network effects, and better scale.

“We have prioritized expansion of Outschool this year so we are not focused on profitability,” he added. “As such, hence the latest funding raise, we are not at profitability at this time.”

This ethos in mind, it makes sense that Outschool’s big goal in the growth-stage is to shift its concentration of customers from single consumers, to enterprise deals through schools or employer benefits. The strategy shift, Nathoo describes, will take payment pressure off of parents and thus promote accessibility for its after school classes. He hopes that, in the next five years, more than half of the enrollments on the platform are coming from employers and schools.

Employers are consumer edtech’s next beta test

In recent months, Outschool’s employer benefit offering has attracted significant interest. Over the past year, employees have spent over $1.1 million in employer-paid credits on Outschool.

The company curates landing pages on behalf of employers, who then offer the service to working parents. Outschool also offers a concierge service in which parents can share their kids’ interests and availability, and an Outschool team member will book classes on their behalf with employer-paid credits. Beyond these efforts, the company created a dashboard that human resource teams can use to understand how their employee base is engaging with classes and topics, and then draw conclusions on how the benefit impacts overall retention.

Nathoo’s true idea of the future, though, lies in how his product will go in schools. The company wants to build onboarding and enrollment into schools, as well as get on the same wavelength as state and local regulators.

“I envision a world where kids are spending half of their time in K-12 education learning online with others,” he said. “There’s enormous value in having a local community, but also enormous value in being able to really personalize your learning and find others around the world who have exactly your interests and learn in the same way.”

Edtech’s next mission: Go everywhere

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis e-commerce platform Dutchie raises $350 million, valued at $3.75 billion

    Cannabis e-commerce platform Dutchie on Thursday said it raised $350 million in its latest funding round that valued the company at $3.75 billion. The massive funding round is Dutchie’s second this year. “Dutchie works with over 5000 dispensaries across all legal geographies in North America and processes over $14 billion in annualized sales for our dispensaries,” Ross Lipson, CEO and co-founder of Dutchie told Reuters.

  • Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Sundial Growers Has Found a Way to Boost Its Cash Flow by $5 Million

    A lack of cash flow is a big problem in the cannabis sector. Canada-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is loaning out money to a marijuana producer at a high-interest rate that could generate millions in additional income for its business over the next few years. In February, Sundial invested 22 million Canadian dollars in cannabis edible producer Indiva.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Elon Musk dogecoin tweet lifts bitcoin

    Bitcoin has set off to a flying start in October with gains of 31%, said one analyst.

  • The 'man who broke the Bank of England' finally likes Bitcoin — here are 3 easy ways to hop on

    George Soros has come around on crypto. Maybe you should, too?