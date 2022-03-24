U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +24.46 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,512.49
    +153.99 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,980.35
    +57.74 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.09
    -0.11 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.68
    -1.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.70
    +25.40 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.89 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9350
    +0.8220 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,320.89
    +1,015.22 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.37
    +12.43 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.37
    +9.74 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Outsourced Clinical Trials & Formulation Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032)

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formulation development, being a crucial part of product/drug development, has highly impacted pharmaceutical products’ patentability, sustainability, and success. The global outsourced clinical trials & formulation market recorded sales worth US$ 13.3 Bn in 2021, and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

In recent years, pharmaceutical companies have been concentrating their efforts on their core competencies. To reduce the amount of time and money spent on trials, most pharmaceutical companies outsource formulation services. Outsourcing helps make use of CROs’ therapeutic and operational knowledge, geographic reach, and well-established procedures and tools, while reserving their own limited resources for value-added tasks. The tendency toward drug discovery in specific therapeutic areas such as cancer is also significant. Small- and medium-sized organizations can outsource clinical trials in these areas if they lack the therapeutic area expertise and/or resources to manufacture the product independently.

Rise in geriatric populations and increased prevalence of chronic diseases are encouraging CDMOs to develop new products to accelerate treatment procedures by pharmaceutical companies. The role of CDMOs is to simplify the supply chain and introduce new products into the market, which, in turn, will increase the growth of CDMOs in the market. An increase in therapeutic applications of biologics and increased pipeline molecules share will boost contract development and manufacturing market growth.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33016

Since the outsourced clinical trials & formulation market has emerging key players across the globe, it will provide lucrative prospects for new market participants to establish their presence as well as expand their business. Larger and full-service CDMOs can improve efficiency and reduce time-to-market for customers, as well as gain better margins, grow faster, and have greater capital investment and financing capacity through improved access to capital integrated services.

  • For example, on December 1, 2021, Adare Pharma Solutions acquired Frontida BioPharm to expand leading CDMO offerings.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Oral dosage form dominates the product segment in terms of revenue and accounted for more than 61% market share in 2021.

  • With more than 46% market share, API manufacturing is the leading segment by application.

  • Small- and medium-size pharma/biotech companies held more than half of the global market share in 2021.

  • The North America market for outsourced clinical trials & formulations accounted for more than 40% of the global market share in 2021.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33016

“Patent expiry and increasing demand for generic drugs will boost demand for outsourced clinical trials & formulations over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key market players involved in outsourced clinical trials & formulations are investing in R&D activities, and expanding their sales footprint by collaborating with emerging companies to gain the attention of healthcare providers in the global market. Along with expansions, market players are also aiming for various new product launches and acquisitions to create goodwill and successfully grow in the market.

  • On November 16, 2020, Aenova completed the product launch of vegan soft capsules, Aenova VegaGels®.

  • On November 22, 2021, Hovione, expanded its facilities at East Windsor, New Jersey, laying the foundation for a state-of-the-art Hovione Campus.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33016

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the outsourced clinical trials & formulation market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (oral dosage forms {solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms, semi-solid dosage forms}, injectable dosage forms, and others), application (API manufacturing, fill-finish product manufacturing, drug product development, packaging/labelling, and others), and end user (big pharmaceutical and biotech companies, small and medium pharma/biotech companies, emerging/virtual pharma companies, and nutraceutical companies), across four key regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These incredible companies are hanging out in Wall Street's bargain bin for all the wrong reasons.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.