Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Autocam Medical & Avalign Technologies Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and market growth across various regions. The outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market size is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. North America was the largest outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of key vendors and the increasing prevalence of orthopedic indications due to the rising obesity and geriatric population in the region will significantly drive outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for outsourced orthopedic manufacturing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and ROW.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, the growing geriatric population, and advances in surgical procedures are driving the outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market. However, the high cost involved might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The market is fragmented, with the presence of global and local vendors. The vendors present in the market are mainly focusing on collaboration and partnerships to develop their product manufacturing capability and establish their presence in diversified geography with a considerable customer base. The outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., InTech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc., and Viant.
Few companies with key offerings
Autocam Medical - The company offers contract manufacturing solutions for precision-machined surgical drill bits, drivers, screws, plates, cutting tools, and another complex, highly engineered surgical implants, instruments, handpieces, and other device components.
Avalign Technologies Inc. The company offers advanced manufacturing and full-service options for orthopedic products implants, precision machined instruments, metal injection molding, delivery systems, Surgibit, and spine and sportsmen implants.
InTech Medical SAS - The company offers surgical instruments, benders, bone disc and prep, calipers, compressors, cutters, distractors, handles, inserters and drivers, and retractors. These products are used in hip, knee, spine, and trauma surgeries.
Jabil Inc. - The company offers manufacturing solutions for complex and innovative healthcare products, which are used in trauma, joints, spine, and craniomaxillofacial surgical solutions.
LISI Group - The company offers spinal fusion and non-fusion products, dental and CMF implants, hip prostheses, plates and screws, knee prostheses, and instruments for orthopedic, spine, and trauma.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product, the market is classified as implants, instruments, and cases and trays
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., In'Tech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc., and Viant
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
