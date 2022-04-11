U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Autocam Medical & Avalign Technologies Inc. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and market growth across various regions. The outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market size is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. North America was the largest outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of key vendors and the increasing prevalence of orthopedic indications due to the rising obesity and geriatric population in the region will significantly drive outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for outsourced orthopedic manufacturing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and ROW.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, the growing geriatric population, and advances in surgical procedures are driving the outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market. However, the high cost involved might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The market is fragmented, with the presence of global and local vendors. The vendors present in the market are mainly focusing on collaboration and partnerships to develop their product manufacturing capability and establish their presence in diversified geography with a considerable customer base. The outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., InTech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc., and Viant.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Autocam Medical - The company offers contract manufacturing solutions for precision-machined surgical drill bits, drivers, screws, plates, cutting tools, and another complex, highly engineered surgical implants, instruments, handpieces, and other device components.

  • Avalign Technologies Inc. The company offers advanced manufacturing and full-service options for orthopedic products implants, precision machined instruments, metal injection molding, delivery systems, Surgibit, and spine and sportsmen implants.

  • InTech Medical SAS - The company offers surgical instruments, benders, bone disc and prep, calipers, compressors, cutters, distractors, handles, inserters and drivers, and retractors. These products are used in hip, knee, spine, and trauma surgeries.

  • Jabil Inc. - The company offers manufacturing solutions for complex and innovative healthcare products, which are used in trauma, joints, spine, and craniomaxillofacial surgical solutions.

  • LISI Group - The company offers spinal fusion and non-fusion products, dental and CMF implants, hip prostheses, plates and screws, knee prostheses, and instruments for orthopedic, spine, and trauma.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified as implants, instruments, and cases and trays

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -

  • The ortho pediatric devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Download a free sample now!

  • The pediatric wheelchairs market share is expected to increase by USD 767.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%. Download a free sample now!

Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 2.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., In'Tech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc., and Viant

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Cases and trays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Autocam Medical

  • Avalign Technologies Inc.

  • In'Tech Medical SAS

  • Jabil Inc.

  • LISI Group

  • Marle Group

  • NN Inc.

  • Orchid MPS Holdings LLC

  • Tecomet Inc.

  • Viant

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outsourced-orthopedic-manufacturing-market---46-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-autocam-medical--avalign-technologies-inc--technavio-301521047.html

SOURCE Technavio

