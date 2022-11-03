Outsourcing Market In BFSI Sector Market to Grow by USD 31.15 Bn, Growing Need To Conform To Regulatory Compliance to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outsourcing Market In BFSI Sector Market by Type (ITO and BPO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing need to comply with regulatory standards is one of the key factors driving the global outsourcing market in the BFSI sector market growth. The need to adhere to regulatory standards is a key factor driving the growth of this market. The BFSI sector is witnessing massive regulatory changes, which has resulted in increased demand for regulatory compliance and transparency in this sector. Outsourcing makes it easier for companies to focus on their core competencies and also aids in managing the uncertainty caused by changing market regulations besides having a minimal impact on the business. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global outsourcing market in the BFSI sector market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: The growing concerns over data breaches are the major challenge to the global outsourcing market in BFSI sector market growth. Data security and data privacy have always been key concerns for outsourcing companies. With increasing technological advances and the rising use of Internet services across the world, the safety of customer data is becoming crucial. Data breaches will be a major challenge for the global outsourcing market in the BFSI sector during the forecast period. A data breach can tarnish the reputation of individuals and organizations. Hence, data breaches may hamper the growth of the global outsourcing market in the BFSI sector market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global outsourcing market in the BFSI sector is highly fragmented due to the presence of large and small players. The key players in the market include Dell Inc, Wipro Ltd, Accenture PLC, HCL Technologies Limited, Unisys Corporation, CGI Global Inc. The competition in this market is anticipated to intensify with more numbers of players entering the market space. Vendors in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through partnerships and strategic acquisitions. They are focusing on differentiating themselves by offering innovative, cost-effective, and outcome-based solutions such as business process as a service (BaaS). Such factors will help the vendors to sustain themselves in the competitive environment and are expected to drive the growth of the global outsourcing market in the BFSI sector during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The outsourcing market in the BFSI sector market report is segmented by type (ITO and BPO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for outsourcing in the BFSI sector in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Outsourcing Market In BFSI Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 31.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Beyondsoft Corp, CGI INC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., eClerx Services Ltd., EPAM Systems Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Unisys Corp., Valores Corporativos Softtek S.A. de C.V., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., WNS Holdings Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

