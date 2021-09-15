Around 100+ key companies are developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer. The company with its Ovarian Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage (phase III) is Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Many Players such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and many others are developing therapies that accelerate the Ovarian Cancer Market.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

Around 100+ key companies are developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer. The company with its Ovarian Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage (phase III) is Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Many Players such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and many others are developing therapies that accelerate the Ovarian Cancer Market.

DelveInsight’s “Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Ovarian Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Ovarian Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Ovarian Cancer pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Ovarian Cancer treatment scenario.

In May 2021, On Target Laboratories, Inc . declared results of the 006 Study, a Phase 3 , randomized, multi-center, prospective, open-label study to study the safety and efficacy of pafolacianine sodium injection (OTL38) for intraoperative imaging of folate receptor-positive ovarian cancer.

In April 2021, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences announced that it had received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move ahead with a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Chiauranib/CS2164 , a potential treatment for multiple oncological indications, including Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Breast Cancer, etc. Chiauranib is the third novel drug candidate discovered and developed by Chipscreen to be marketed, submitted to NDA, or in the late-stage phases of clinical studies.

Stenoparib (2X-121 ) is a unique, small molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerases (PARP 1 and 2) and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2). Allarity exclusively in-licensed it (globally) from Eisai. It is currently in Phase II testing for ovarian cancer with patients selected by the Stenoparib DRP.

In June 2021, Apexigen, Inc ., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology. The Nordic Society of Gynaecological Oncology – Clinical Trial Unit (NSGO-CTU) declared an agreement to start a collaborative Phase 2 clinical study assessing sotigalimab , Apexigen’s monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, in combination therapy for patients with recurrent BRCA wild type ovarian cancer. Sotigalimab, Apexigen’s lead immuno-oncology therapeutic candidate, is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and tolerability.

VBL Therapeutics’ lead oncology product candidate, VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), is a targeted anti-cancer gene-based biologic agent positioned to treat a wide range of solid tumors potentially. VB-111 has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients in an “all-comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies for Ovarian Cancer, recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM), and Thyroid Cancer. VB-111 is currently being studied in the OVAL Phase 3 study for platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Analysis

Story continues

Ovarian Cancer is a type of cancer that begins in a woman’s ovaries, the tiny organs in the female reproductive system for producing eggs.

Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs

Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab

Tisotumab vedotin, also known as HuMax-TF, HuMax®-TF-ADC, or TF-011-MMAE, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted to tissue factor (TF), a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis. Tisotumab vedotin includes an antibody targeting TF conjugated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a cleavable maleimidocaproyl-valyl-citrullinyl-p-amino benzyloxy carbonyl (mc-val-cit-PABC) type linker. The drug is currently in the phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Ovarian Cancer.

Pembrolizumab: Merck

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody, which inhibits the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2. The PD-1 ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, to the PD-1 receptor found on T cells, inhibits T cell proliferation and cytokine production. Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including the anti-tumor immune response. The drug is currently in the phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Ovarian Cancer.

Adavosertib: AstraZeneca

Adavosertib selectively targets and inhibits WEE1, which prevents the phosphorylation of CDC2 and impairs the G2 DNA damage checkpoint. WEE1 phosphorylates cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDC2) to inactivate the CDC2/cyclin B complex, regulating the G2 DNA damage checkpoint. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Ovarian Cancer.

AVB-500: Aravive

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that starves the GAS6/AXL signaling pathway, a vital driver of cell migration and invasion in cancer, by capturing circulating and bound GAS6. In ovarian cancer, increased GAS6 expression has been demonstrated. AVB-500 is currently being assessed in multiple clinical trials and has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The drug is currently in the phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for Ovarian Cancer treatment.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Major Players: 100+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Products

Phases:

· Ovarian Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Ovarian Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Ovarian Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Ovarian Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· WEE1 protein inhibitors

Microtubule protein inhibitors

Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Ovarian Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Ovarian Cancer treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer?

How many are Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Ovarian Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Ovarian Cancer market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Ovarian Cancer therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Ovarian Cancer?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Ovarian Cancer?

Table of Contents

1 Ovarian Cancer Report Introduction 2 Ovarian Cancer Executive Summary 3 Ovarian Cancer Overview 4 Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 6 Ovarian Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Preregistration) 7.1 OTL-38: On Target Laboratories 8 Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8.1 Pembrolizumab: Merck 8.2 AVB-500: Aravive 8.3 Ofranergene obadenovec: VBL Therapeutics 9 Ovarian Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9.1 Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab 9.2 Stenoparib: Allarity Therapeutics 9.3 Adavosertib: AstraZeneca 10 Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 10.1 Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences 11 Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I) 11.1 SL-172154: SHATTUCK LABS 11.2 DS-6000: Daiichi Sankyo Company 12 Ovarian Cancer Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 12.1 IMGN151: ImmunoGen 13 Ovarian Cancer Inactive Products 14 Ovarian Cancer Key Companies 15 Ovarian Cancer Key Products 16 Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs 17 Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Ovarian Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Ovarian Cancer Analyst Views 20 Appendix 21 About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Ovarian Cancer Drugs Pipeline Report

Other Reports

Browse Blog Posts

Read more here on what is shaping the Alagille Syndrome Market ?

Which companies are vying to get a significant chunk in the Elastomeric Pump Market?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com



