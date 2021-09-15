U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,648.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,417.50
    +30.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.00
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6270
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,226.32
    +2,078.71 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.76
    +42.03 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,471.49
    -198.61 (-0.65%)
     

Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read

Around 100+ key companies are developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer. The company with its Ovarian Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage (phase III) is Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Many Players such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and many others are developing therapies that accelerate the Ovarian Cancer Market.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

Around 100+ key companies are developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer. The company with its Ovarian Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage (phase III) is Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Many Players such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and many others are developing therapies that accelerate the Ovarian Cancer Market.

DelveInsight’s “Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Ovarian Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Ovarian Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Ovarian Cancer pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report

  • Major companies such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Ovarian Cancer treatment scenario.

  • In May 2021, On Target Laboratories, Inc. declared results of the 006 Study, a Phase 3, randomized, multi-center, prospective, open-label study to study the safety and efficacy of pafolacianine sodium injection (OTL38) for intraoperative imaging of folate receptor-positive ovarian cancer.

  • In April 2021, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences announced that it had received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move ahead with a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Chiauranib/CS2164, a potential treatment for multiple oncological indications, including Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Breast Cancer, etc. Chiauranib is the third novel drug candidate discovered and developed by Chipscreen to be marketed, submitted to NDA, or in the late-stage phases of clinical studies.

  • Stenoparib (2X-121) is a unique, small molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerases (PARP 1 and 2) and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2). Allarity exclusively in-licensed it (globally) from Eisai. It is currently in Phase II testing for ovarian cancer with patients selected by the Stenoparib DRP.

  • In June 2021, Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology. The Nordic Society of Gynaecological Oncology – Clinical Trial Unit (NSGO-CTU) declared an agreement to start a collaborative Phase 2 clinical study assessing sotigalimab, Apexigen’s monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, in combination therapy for patients with recurrent BRCA wild type ovarian cancer. Sotigalimab, Apexigen’s lead immuno-oncology therapeutic candidate, is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and tolerability.

  • VBL Therapeutics’ lead oncology product candidate, VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), is a targeted anti-cancer gene-based biologic agent positioned to treat a wide range of solid tumors potentially. VB-111 has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients in an “all-comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies for Ovarian Cancer, recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM), and Thyroid Cancer. VB-111 is currently being studied in the OVAL Phase 3 study for platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Analysis

Ovarian Cancer is a type of cancer that begins in a woman’s ovaries, the tiny organs in the female reproductive system for producing eggs.

Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs

  • Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab

Tisotumab vedotin, also known as HuMax-TF, HuMax®-TF-ADC, or TF-011-MMAE, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted to tissue factor (TF), a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis. Tisotumab vedotin includes an antibody targeting TF conjugated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a cleavable maleimidocaproyl-valyl-citrullinyl-p-amino benzyloxy carbonyl (mc-val-cit-PABC) type linker. The drug is currently in the phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Ovarian Cancer.

  • Pembrolizumab: Merck

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody, which inhibits the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2. The PD-1 ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, to the PD-1 receptor found on T cells, inhibits T cell proliferation and cytokine production. Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including the anti-tumor immune response. The drug is currently in the phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Ovarian Cancer.

  • Adavosertib: AstraZeneca

Adavosertib selectively targets and inhibits WEE1, which prevents the phosphorylation of CDC2 and impairs the G2 DNA damage checkpoint. WEE1 phosphorylates cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDC2) to inactivate the CDC2/cyclin B complex, regulating the G2 DNA damage checkpoint. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Ovarian Cancer.

  • AVB-500: Aravive

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that starves the GAS6/AXL signaling pathway, a vital driver of cell migration and invasion in cancer, by capturing circulating and bound GAS6. In ovarian cancer, increased GAS6 expression has been demonstrated. AVB-500 is currently being assessed in multiple clinical trials and has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The drug is currently in the phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for Ovarian Cancer treatment.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 100+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and many others.

  • Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Products

  • Phases:

· Ovarian Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)
· Ovarian Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)
· Ovarian Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)
· Ovarian Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates
· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

· WEE1 protein inhibitors
Microtubule protein inhibitors
Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists
Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors

  • Molecule Types:

· Peptides
· Monoclonal antibodies
· Small molecules
· Polymer
· Gene therapy

  • Route of Administration:

· Parenteral
· Intravenous
· Oral
· Subcutaneous
· Topical

  • Product Types:

· Monotherapy
· Combination
· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Ovarian Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Ovarian Cancer treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer?

  • How many are Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Ovarian Cancer?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Ovarian Cancer market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Ovarian Cancer therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Ovarian Cancer?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Ovarian Cancer?

Table of Contents

1

Ovarian Cancer Report Introduction

2

Ovarian Cancer Executive Summary

3

Ovarian Cancer Overview

4

Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

6

Ovarian Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

7.1

OTL-38: On Target Laboratories

8

Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8.1

Pembrolizumab: Merck

8.2

AVB-500: Aravive

8.3

Ofranergene obadenovec: VBL Therapeutics

9

Ovarian Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9.1

Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab

9.2

Stenoparib: Allarity Therapeutics

9.3

Adavosertib: AstraZeneca

10

Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

10.1

Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences

11

Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I)

11.1

SL-172154: SHATTUCK LABS

11.2

DS-6000: Daiichi Sankyo Company

12

Ovarian Cancer Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

12.1

IMGN151: ImmunoGen

13

Ovarian Cancer Inactive Products

14

Ovarian Cancer Key Companies

15

Ovarian Cancer Key Products

16

Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs

17

Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

18

Ovarian Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion

19

Ovarian Cancer Analyst Views

20

Appendix

21

About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Ovarian Cancer Drugs Pipeline Report

Other Reports

Browse Blog Posts

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were bouncing back by 3.6% as of 11:04 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after falling 6% on Monday. The rebound appears to be due to investors buying on the dip after digesting news that some top scientists are opposing booster doses for messenger RNA vaccines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Here's Why Ocugen Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened  Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are up 19.89% on heavy volume to $8.57 apiece as of 1:41 p.m. EDT. Today, sources told Indian news agency Asian News International that the World Health Organization will likely grant emergency use listing for Indian coronavirus vaccine Covaxin this week.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • Brussels lobbyists waged war against Pfizer jab in favour of European rivals

    Lobbyists in Brussels waged a campaign against the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine by claiming it was insufficiently European, a new book by the jab's inventors has said.

  • Recent Poor Results Have Made This Promising Cathie Wood Pick a Bargain

    Years of clinical trials, scrutinized results, and a hoped-for (but not guaranteed) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all part of the lifecycle. If clinical trials repeatedly fall short of expectations or an FDA approval fails to materialize, it can be money down the drain for shareholders. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is hoping for the latter result for its immunotherapy treatments of B-cell lymphoma -- cancer that forms in a person's white blood cells.

  • Texas Embalmer Shares Nightmare COVID Experiences: 'Unlike Anything I've Seen Before'

    "I don’t know how much longer I can keep working this way," the funeral professional told HuffPost.

  • Unwilling to Wait for Approval, Some Healthy Americans Seek Booster Shots

    Amy Piccioni is not a doctor or a scientist, but as word of breakthrough coronavirus infections in vaccinated people started spreading this summer, she waded through an array of technical and often contradictory information about the need for coronavirus booster shots. Then she decided for herself: She would not wait for federal regulators to clear them before finding one. “It takes a long time for scientists to admit that some people need a booster,” said Piccioni, 55, who received the one-dose

  • Takeda eyes vaccine business growth as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress - CEO

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which distributes Moderna Inc's COVID-19 shots in Japan, expects vaccines to become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval, its chief executive said. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker and among the top 10 globally after its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc, has traditionally been known more for its cancer and gastrointestinal treatments. But vaccines have defined much of the company's activities during the coronavirus pandemic, as it worked to bring foreign-developed shots into Japan.

  • Matinas BioPharma Stock Jumps After Meningitis Candidate Data

    Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) has announced positive data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 2 EnACT trial of MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) for cryptococcal meningitis. The study is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). In the second cohort, step-down therapy with MAT2203 achieved an effective clearance of fungal organisms was 0.38, significantly higher than the prespecified primary endpoint threshold of over 0.20. Cohort 2 evaluated s

  • Moderna Stock Is Tanking After a Review Arguing That Covid Vaccine Boosters Aren’t Needed

    An article in the Lancet suggested that a booster shot wouldn't be necessary for most people after a review of data from clinical trials, as well as efficacy in the real world.

  • Veronica Wolski, QAnon supporter at center of ivermectin firestorm, dies of COVID-related pneumonia at Chicago hospital

    Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...

  • Eye conditions linked to significantly increased risk of dementia

    People who develop certain eye conditions are also at increased risk of dementia, according to new research.

  • Amanda Bynes to remain in conservatorship to 2023

    Amanda Bynes was placed in the care of the court in 2013. Her mother serves as conservator.

  • Column: Should you believe the vaccine mandates will cause mass resignations? Probably not

    Indications are that mandates are causing more vaccinations, not resignations.

  • It’s Crunch Time for Biden’s Booster Plan. The Debate is Growing.

    A month ago, a rollout of Covid-19 booster doses across the U.S. for Americans of all ages by the end of September seemed almost certain, but pushback is mounting.

  • California couple dies of covid, leaving five kids behind. Their newborn is three weeks old.

    Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • One Major Effect of Eating Prunes, Says Dietitian

    When you hear the word prunes, it's inevitable that one thing immediately comes to the forefront of your mind: going to the bathroom.That gut instinct isn't inaccurate—some research suggests that eating prunes on a regular basis could help prevent constipation. One 2014 systematic review, for example, found that consuming prunes can increase the frequency of bowel movements and may even improve the consistency of stool so that's more comfortable to pass.This is because prunes, or dried plums, ar