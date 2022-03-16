U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.25
    +54.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    +362.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,702.50
    +250.75 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.50
    +24.80 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.93
    -0.51 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.54
    -3.23 (-10.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2810
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,329.15
    +1,658.39 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.82
    +36.56 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.73
    +77.03 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the ovarian cancer drugs market are AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company.

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245038/?utm_source=GNW


The global ovarian cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $2.68 billion in 2021 to $3.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.3%.

The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer.Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary.

This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

The main types of tumors in ovarian cancer drugs are epithelial ovarian cancer, ovarian low malignant potential tumor, germ cell tumor, sex cord-stromal tumor.The most frequent kind of ovarian cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer.

The majority of ovarian tumours (90 percent) are epithelial.Ovarian cancer that began in the epithelial layer protecting the ovary is known as epithelial ovarian cancer.

The different types of drugs include alkylating agents, mitotic inhibitors, antirheumatics, antipsoriatics, vegf/vegfr inhibitors, parp inhibitors, antineoplastics, others and distributed channels such as hospital pharmacies, drug stores, others.

North America is the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market.Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe.

According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035.According to the Cancer Statistics in 2020, published by the American Cancer Society’, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 deaths were expected in USA.

Thus, the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer cases across the globe drives the ovarian cancer drugs market growth.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies are restraining the Ovarian Cancer drugs market growth.Targeted therapies act as substitutes for drugs as they identify and attack cancer cells rather than destroying normal cells.

For example, Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy biologics drugs used to treat Ovarian Cancer.A targeted therapy drug, Zejula was approved by FDA for ovarian cancer, and many targeted therapy drugs such as PARP inhibitors (targeted therapy drug) are undergoing clinical trials and are in drug pipeline.

FDA has also approved Genentech’s biologics license for ovarian cancer drugs highlighting the fact many new companies are entering into the biologics ovarian drug cancer market. Hence, the growing popularity of alternatives such as biologics and targeted therapies may hinder the growth of ovarian cancer drugs market.

Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs.Combination drugs consists of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions.

The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing on the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects. For instance, Roche’s blockbuster tranquilize Avastin (bevacizumab), is a combination drug approved by FDA, with ingredients such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, which is utilized to treat advance stage (III or IV) ovarian cancer.

The Ovarian cancer drugs market is governed by regulatory framework of agencies such as Food and Administration Agency (FDA) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).FDA’s recommendation for ovarian cancer drugs market in the form of guidelines are mentioned within the CFR ’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, that contains sub-parts from sub part ’A’ to sub part ’I’.

The sub-part ’E’ deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening and illnesses such as kidney cancer.The sub part ’E’ also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of ovarian cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments.

All companies operating in ovarian cancer drugs industry are required to abide to the regulations under FDA.

In January 2019, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a UK-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Tesaro for $5.1 billion. This acquisition would enable GSK to expand its product portfolio with Tesaro’s Zejula, PARP inhibitor and others, improve significant opportunities in strengthening GSK’s pharmaceutical business by accelerating the build of GSK’s pipeline and commercial capability in oncology. Tesaro, a biopharmaceutical (oncology-focused) company, is involved in manufacturing and marketing ovarian cancer drugs such as Zejula (niraparib), an oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor and others, that aid in treating ovarian cancer. Tesaro was founded in 2010 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA.

The countries covered in the ovarian cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245038/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bella Hadid says she regrets her plastic surgery: 'I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors'

    "I always felt like I had something to prove."

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Gas could top $5 per gallon over the next six months. But experts warn the economic ripples could be even more dire

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Unless OPEC increases output, oil market will fall into deficit after Russian invasion, IEA says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will weigh on the global economy and push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Honeywell International Isn't a Honey of a Buy at This Point

    The technical signals of the industrial and technology giant just aren't bullish enough to recommend going long right now.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • GoodRx Doesn't Look So Good

    Shares of GoodRx have been under selling pressure since late October. The company gathers current prices and discounts to help you find the lowest cost pharmacy for your prescriptions. Sounds like everyone would want to use it but that does not mean the stock will rally.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid R

  • Vaccine Stocks Pfizer, Moderna Pop As 'Deltacron' Emerges, China Locks Down

    Vaccine stocks popped Monday after Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a fourth Covid shot is necessary "right now."

  • Oil prices: The 'good, bad & ugly' scenarios, according to a BofA strategist

    The next move for oil and gas prices could fall under a 'good', 'bad', or 'ugly' scenario, according to BofA Research strategists.

  • IEA downgrades oil demand outlook amid Russia supply shortages

    Global oil demand growth in 2022 will be 35% lower than previously forecast as surging prices and Ukraine war impacts weigh on market.