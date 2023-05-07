OVB Holding's (ETR:O4B) Dividend Will Be €0.90

OVB Holding AG (ETR:O4B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.90 per share on the 19th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

OVB Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, OVB Holding's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 140% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.3% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 71% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

OVB Holding Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.55, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 3.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. OVB Holding's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for OVB Holding that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is OVB Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

