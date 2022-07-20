U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 19, 2022, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on August 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2022. OVBC once again continues the tradition of maintaining a consistent, regular quarterly dividend.

"This has been an active year for your company. We are continuing to expand our footprint with our new Ironton Office, which will open later this summer. We are also very excited that this marks our fourth dividend of the year due to the 150th Anniversary Special Dividend. The special dividend was paid out to celebrate the bank's 150th year in business. Our offices have also continued our anniversary celebration with special customer appreciation events," Tom Wiseman, OVB Chairman said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The Ohio Valley Bank Company opened a new online consumer direct mortgage company in the fall of 2021 called Race Day Mortgage. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

