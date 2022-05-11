Your oven is gross. Here's the best way to deep clean an oven with nontoxic items

Oven cleaning is one of the messiest, most time-consuming and dreaded household chores there is, but it’s a job that needs to be done. A stained and greasy oven not only looks disgusting, but there are also practical reasons for cleaning it. Dirty ovens can affect how your baked food tastes. Particles of burnt food and layers of grease can create a fire hazard. In addition, grime interferes with the flow of hot air, making your oven inefficient and resulting in food not being cooked properly. Depending on the dish, improperly cooked food can cause food poisoning. So, all in all, it pays to get scrubbing.

'But my oven is self-cleaning'

According to the experts, the self-cleaning mechanism in your oven works well. First introduced in 1963, the self-cleaning oven is convenient and energy efficient. However, on the downside, it may unnecessarily heat up your house, produce smoke and odors, and could eventually cause damage to some of the oven components. Plus, it takes a very long time. Consequently, some people prefer to substitute mechanization for elbow grease.

How to properly clean the oven

Remove the racks and soak them in the sink or bathtub, ready to be scrubbed with soap and water later.

Mix some baking soda and water into a paste.

Using a cloth or sponge, coat the inside of your oven, including the door, in a thick layer of the paste. Do not coat the coils.

Leave the paste to set for a few hours or even overnight.

Wipe off the paste with a damp cloth and use a spatula to loosen any stubborn bits of paste or grime.

Mix white vinegar with water and spray the inside of your oven.

Wipe off the residue with a damp cloth

Wipe down the oven with a dry cloth, replace the racks, and let the oven air dry.

How often should you clean your oven?

Ideally, clean your oven once every three months, depending on how often you use it. But if your roast or bake a particularly greasy and fragrant dish, you might want to do it more often. Let your eyes, nose, and taste buds be the judge.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to clean oven without chemicals: Use these nontoxic ingredients