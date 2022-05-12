U.S. markets closed

Over 1/3rd of Patient Engagement Solutions will be fuelled by Health Management Initiatives: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Patient Engagement Solutions Market By Delivery Mode (Self-Hosted, Software-as-a Services & Application Managed Service Patient Engagement Solutions) By End-User (Patient Engagement Solution for Hospital, Healthcare payer & Pharma Companies) By Region, 2022 - 2032

United States, Rockville MD, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR published a recent report estimating that the global market for patient engagement solutions is forecast to grow at an astronomical rate of 8.6% during 2022-2032, surpassing $66.4 Billion. Streamlining hospital workflows in an effort to reduce human burden has led to an increase in demand for patient engagement solutions in the market. The demand for Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 29 Billion by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Patient Engagement Solutions Market"

54 Tables, 111 Figures and 170 Pages

Implementation of patient engagement solutions increased at an impressive pace of 20.3% from 2015 to 2021. With the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers were forced to leverage options such as robotic surgery, electronic medical records, and telemedicine to more easily reach patients. The highly contagious nature of this disease discouraged any direct contact with patients.

Healthcare providers are continuously reinventing themselves to adapt to a rapidly changing market characterized by constant changes in consumer lifestyles, financial pressures, and technological advancements. Organizations are getting better at understanding their existing and prospective patients from a relationship-based approach instead of a transactional approach, as the industry has evolved. Patient engagement solutions offer the benefit of being accessible from any remote location. This is one of the principal benefits of such solutions in the market.

For Critical Insights on Patient Engagement Solutions Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3078

How is Japan expected to contribute to the Growth of Patient Engagement Solutions Services?

The Japanese market for patient engagement solutions is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Japan's Patient Engagement Solutions have progressed steadily over the past few years. Drug companies and patients who hadn't realized its value have now had more chance to have discussions about clinical trials, and DIA is helping to foster those discussions in the market. In order to increase patient insight into their protocols, pharmaceutical companies have been trying to integrate informed consent forms into their databases. Meanwhile, there are still a number of challenges that must be overcome in order to promote these activities.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the environment to change, pharmaceutical companies and patients have had the opportunity to communicate. It is common in Japan for medical institutions to have their own template for informed consent forms (ICFs). Consequently, it is essential that all clinical sites explore ideas for implementing patient-friendly ICFs.

For instance, as part of their new patient engagement strategy, Japan's Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) has published their Patient and Public Involvement (PPI) Guidebook, which details communication methods. COVID-19 has also led to increasing online interaction between rural/remote patients or patients with mobility problems, increasing opportunities to engage in these activities. Consequently, patient and pharmaceutical company communication opportunities have increased, which in turn leads to some more effective pharmaceutical industries in this region.

To learn more about Patient Engagement Solutions Services Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3078

Key Segments Covered in the Patient Engagement Solutions Services Industry Survey

  • Patient Engagement Solutions by Delivery Mode :

    • Self-Hosted Patient Engagement Solutions

    • Software-as-a Services Patient Engagement Solutions

    • Application Managed Service Patient Engagement Solutions

  • Patient Engagement Solutions by End User :

    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Hospitals and Providers

    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Healthcare Payers

    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Patient Engagement Solutions by Region :

    • North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market

    • Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market

    • Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market

    • Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market

    • Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Competitive Landscape
Increasing production and meeting consumer demand through cooperation between manufacturers results in higher profits and market shares. Top-of-the-line management services and software are provided by major suppliers of passenger services systems. Companies associated with these industries have collaborated with several governmental agencies.

  • YPrime, LLC, a leader in cloud-based eClinical solutions, has acquired Tryl, a software development company with a unique patient engagement solution. Tryl brings clinical data analytics together with dynamic personalization and behavioral science to boost patient engagement, reduce dropouts, and deliver outcomes. YPrime is acquiring all its staff, and its development capabilities, as well as its intellectual property, and those will integrate with its Patient Engagement Technologies.

  • On March 20, 2022, Microsoft announced enhancements to its Azure Health Data Services and updates to its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and life sciences. Combined with the recent close of its acquisition of Nuance Communications, Microsoft is uniquely positioned to amplify an organization’s ability to help others by leveraging trusted AI to address the biggest challenges transforming the future of healthcare for all.

Get Customization on Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3078

Key players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Allscripts Inc.

  • Medecision Inc.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • IBM Phytel

  • Axial Exchange

  • Orion Health

Key Takeaways from the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Study

  • Self-hosted delivery mode of patient engagement solutions to expand at 8.9% CAGR

  • Revenue generated by patient engagement solutions for health management is expected to grow by 35%

  • Around one-fourth of the PE solutions require investments in financial health management in order to stimulate growth in the market

  • The North American market is predicted to generate an absolute opportunity of US$ 47 Billion by 2031

  • Japan to emerge as the fastest growing market, registering a whopping 14.6% CAGR

  • Global patient engagement solutions landscape to be worth US$ 29 Billion by 2022-end

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Analysis - Rising investments in genetic engineering research and development, as well as competition for the discovery of new drugs for diseases such as HIV/AIDS and cancer, will boost growth prospects. PCR adoption in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to grow at an impressive 8.6 percent CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for PCR in clinical diagnostic labs and hospitals is expected to skyrocket.

PCR and Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast - The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted prospects for the growth of the PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market. Real-time (qPCR) and digital (dPCR) PCR tests have been used in a variety of healthcare settings to detect and diagnose potential cases. Because of its high sensitivity, healthcare providers have embraced PCR tests on a large scale. As a result of such trends, the global PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market is poised to soar to new heights, surpassing a significant revenue threshold in the coming decade.

Home Diagnostics Market Sales - Home diagnostics is a burgeoning market that is rapidly gaining traction in a world grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Home diagnostic kits, which are armed with advanced technology, allow users to check and monitor their health conditions in the comfort of their own homes. The United States of America had the largest market share of home diagnostics in North America, accounting for approximately 40% of market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


