Airbyte, the well-funded open source data integration startup, always made it easy for data teams to set up their ELT (extract, load and transform) pipelines, but until now, that meant self-hosting and managing the service, with all the complications that come with that. Today, the company announced the official launch of Airbyte Cloud, a hosted service that takes all of the features of the open source version and adds hosting and management, on top of a number of additional support options and enterprise features like access management for teams (though single sign-on support is currently still listed as "coming soon").