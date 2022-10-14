U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,694.50
    +12.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,178.00
    +87.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,120.75
    +37.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.20
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.70
    -3.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9764
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    -1.61 (-4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5470
    +0.3650 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,636.44
    +627.72 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    +11.98 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,921.07
    +70.80 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Over 10,000 existing and budding entrepreneurs expected at Franchising & Licensing Asia from 27 - 29 October 2022

·5 min read

First physical edition since the pandemic makes a robust return with 40% exhibitor growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 10,000 business owners, entrepreneurs and investors are expected to attend Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2022, Asia's leading franchising and licensing marketplace, as it returns in a physical format from 27 – 29 October 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Franchising &amp; Licensing Asia 2022 returns as a physical event from 27 – 29 October 2022
Franchising & Licensing Asia 2022 returns as a physical event from 27 – 29 October 2022

Presented annually by the Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore) and organised by Constellar, the three-day conference and exhibition is making a robust return with a 40% growth in exhibitors compared to the last physical edition in 2019. It is also seeing strong international participation from countries and regions including Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, USA and Australia.

The franchise business model has continued to see strong growth globally in a post-pandemic setting. In the USA, the output of franchise businesses has been forecast to improve by close to 5% in 2022. Franchises' GDP contribution in 2022 is also expected to be higher than pre-pandemic levels at 3%.

The 17th edition of FLAsia follows the theme of "Franchising Reset: Seizing New Franchise Opportunities in Asia Pacific" and will focus on connecting different players and components of the franchising and licensing community in the Asia Pacific region through the creation of new franchise ventures. The exhibition will be joined by over 250 brands, including newcomers such as MMA-inspired fitness UFC Gym and boutique capsule living concept CUBE Hotel, as well as popular restaurant chain 4Fingers Crispy Chicken.

Guest-of-honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth, and the Ministry of Trade & Industry, will deliver his keynote address at the FLAsia 2022 opening ceremony on 27 October. His address will be followed by opening remarks from Mr Andrew Khoo, President, Franchising & Licensing Association Singapore.

"The return of FLAsia in a physical format is an exciting opportunity for the franchising and licensing community to connect directly with customers and collaborators while strengthening their presence in Asia. The strong growth of this year's edition reflects the favourable market conditions that will enable the community to scale their business in a post-pandemic landscape," said Mr Khoo.

Event Highlights

Over 70 business leaders and domain experts will be providing insights into the franchising landscape in Asia and around the world through more than 50 conference sessions, sandbox sessions and workshops. They will also deep dive into key sectors for franchising opportunities such as Food & Beverage, Retail, Services and Health & Wellness.

One of the key agenda items on Day 1 of the conference will focus on the future of hawker culture, which is Singapore's first element on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Elroy Lim, Co-founder of HawkerHero.sg, will share his thoughts on the endangered food tradition and present unique opportunities for the new generation looking to get into the profession.

At the FLAsia 2022 exhibition, the Taiwan pavilion supported by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will be one of the largest contingents joining the event. The pavilion will showcase some of the most well-known bubble tea brands in its place of origin, such as Chatime that has over 2,500 stores in 38 countries including the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The participating brands are all looking to grow their brand presence worldwide.

The Singapore pavilion will host popular local brands such as Tung Lok Group and Astons, as well as new brands joining FLAsia 2022 for the first time. Attendees can look forward to connecting with Singapore heritage heroes Old Amoy Chendol, founded as a pushcart along Amoy Street in the 1950s and revived with an authentic three generations-old recipe in 2017 by the owner's grandson. Another brand is Canadian Pizza, now owned by ex-franchisee turned master franchise owner Mr Mohamad Abdullah, whose revamped business model focuses on understanding consumer trends and delivering new flavour innovations.

Australian-based Just Cuts, winner of the Global Franchise Award for Best Lifestyle Franchise in 2021, and the largest hairdressing franchise in the southern hemisphere with over 230 salons globally, will also be showcasing their unique franchising system at FLAsia to attract potential franchisees, who will not require any business or hairdressing experience to become a franchise owner.

Admission to FLAsia 2022 is free and open to business / trade visitors and individuals seeking business and investment opportunities. Register here: https://bit.ly/FLA_PR

Event Details

Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2022
27 – 29 October 2022 (Thursday – Saturday)
Website: https://franchiselicenseasia.com/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FranchiseLicenseAsia 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franchiselicenseasia/ 
Official Hashtags: #FLAsia2022 #FLAsia

Issued by Constellar Holdings Pte Ltd

About Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA Singapore)

Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore's franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore's knowledge-based economy, FLA Singapore promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, thus contributing to turning Singapore as a regional franchise and license hub. Through its partnership with Singapore government agencies and international franchise and license bodies, FLA Singapore also assists its members in their international development programmes.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday. While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them. Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Extend Gains, Defying Rates, Earnings Gloom: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extend a rebound that saw US stocks roar back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading. The dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of P

  • 3M Earns Quick Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Social Security’s ‘taxable maximum’ inches higher—but will it make a dent in the trust fund?

    The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000 starting in January.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM Energy: ‘We’re really excited about the business opportunity,’ GM CEO says

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer discusses General Motors' new business unit with CEO Mary Barra.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Economic worries loom over U.S. airline earnings

    U.S. carriers including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are enjoying the strongest consumer demand in three years, but analysts and investors question how soon the good times might end as the growing risk of economic recession sparks worries about travel spending. As earnings season starts on Thursday, investors are looking to find out how carriers plan to offset higher costs and protect profit once consumer demand softens. American Airlines on Tuesday forecast stronger profit in the third quarter as it expects higher ticket prices to offset a run-up in operating costs.

  • TSMC Jumps After Capex Cut and Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares had their biggest jump in three months after the company slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10% and reported better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Pla

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • Walmart Makes Yet Another Patriotic Move

    Whether or not you shop at Walmart , you're likely aware that it's the kind of store that proudly boasts its commitment to carry products made in the USA. The company has long been public about its desire to stock its shelves with as much American-made merchandise as possible with its America at Work program. In March 2021, it backed that up by announcing a commitment to invest $350 billion in products "made, grown, or assembled" in the United States over the next 10 years.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Novo Nordisk is ‘a company investors should take a look at,’ analyst says

    Cowen Vice President Equity Research Michael Nedelcovych joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk touting a prescription weight-loss drug, the company Novo Nordisk, and U.S. adults living with obesity.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.