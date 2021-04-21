Over $ 10 Billion Growth Expected in Seeds Market in the US during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The seeds market in the US is poised to grow by USD 10.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the seeds market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of digital technology in agriculture.
The seeds market in US analysis includes the product segment, type segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing government support through farm subsidies and financial aid as one of the prime reasons driving the seeds market in us growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The seeds market in US covers the following areas:
Seeds Market in US Sizing
Seeds Market in US Forecast
Seeds Market in US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Corteva Inc.
DLF Seeds A/S
Groupe Limagrain Holding
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Sakata Seed Corp.
Syngenta AG
Takii & Co. Ltd.
W. Atlee Burpee & Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and market recovery by Product
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Grain seeds and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
