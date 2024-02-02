Over 100,000 Bissell vacuums recalled over "potential fire hazard" from a hot battery

The Bissell Multi-Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaner with a floor attachment was the other vacuum recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Thursday for posing a potential "fire hazard."

Over 100,000 Bissell vacuums were recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for posing a potential "fire hazard” caused by an overheated lithium-ion battery pack.

A total of 142,000 Bissell Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners were recalled nationwide on Thursday, with about 14,600 sold in Canada.

Bissell has received about 17 reports of the “recalled vacuum cleaners smoking and emitting a burning odor,” according to the CPSC website.

“Six of the reports included the battery pack catching fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and two resulting in minor burn injuries,” the CPSC website states.

No other serious injuries have been reported.

Here’s what we know.

What do I do with my recalled Bissell vacuum?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has offered guidance on the best way to proceed if you have a Bissell vacuum in your possession.

Here are a few of their recommendations:

Stop using the recalled vacuum or vacuums immediately

Contact Bissell for instructions on how to deplete the battery’s charge and receive a free replacement vacuum

The lithium-ion batteries in the vacuum should not be disposed of in the trash (Every municipality has different rules about the disposal of lithium-ion batteries because they can be hazardous, so be sure to do proper research before you dispose of yours.)

Consumers can contact Bissell via email at RecallNA@bissell.com, online at www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com, or over the phone at (855)-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Where were the recalled Bissell vacuums sold?

If you purchased your Bissell vacuum between August 2016 and December 2022 then you might want to check the model number, which are printed on the product rating label behind the dirt tank. The word “Multi-Reach” is printed on the hand vacuum handle.

You also visit Bissell’s website and enter your model number to see if your vacuum was one of the affected models.

Any Bissell Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners purchased from Lowe’s, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Bissell, Amazon, or from the Home Shopping Network during that time frame may be at risk.

They reportedly retailed for between $110 and $270, selling in a variety of colors.

Here is a list of the affected models:

1985

19851 (also identified as multi-auto)

19859

1985T

2151

21512

21513

21517

21518

21519

2151A

2151T

2151W

2151V

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bissell vacuums recalled over battery with fire hazard potential