Over 100 Resort Activities Launched across Club Wyndham South Pacific's Portfolio

In response to ongoing travel restrictions, a host of 'socially distanced' resort activities have been rolled out to resort guests and Club Wyndham South Pacific members.

GOLD COAST, Australia, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific has rolled out more than 100 free experiences across 22 Club Wyndham South Pacific resorts in Australia, New Zealand and across Asia Pacific.

Ramada Seven Mile Beach Hobby Farm

"When theme parks and attractions temporarily closed or introduced restrictions due to COVID-19, we decided to introduce more family-friendly activities to resorts for guests and club members to enjoy while holidaying with us. We utilised the wide open spaces that many of our properties have, and carefully planned each activity to reflect the regions' unique charm and personality," said Warren Cullum, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Operations.

From mountain bikes and fire pits to stand-up paddleboards and boogie boards, activities are free for Club Wyndham members and available at a small fee to resort guests.

"Our team focussed on creating holiday experiences so our guests could make even more memories with their families and friends while staying at our resorts."

Some of these new activities include a gold panning sluice at Club Wyndham Ballarat – a nod to Ballarat's rich history as a famous gold rush town, and jumping castles and an outdoor movie theatre at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island, a resort surrounded by stunning natural bushland.

A hobby farm with alpacas, miniature goats and chickens was built at Club Wyndham Seven Mile Beach in Hobart, Australia. Fishing rods and mountain bikes are available at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Rotorua Marama in New Zealand, while foam surfboards and boogie boards are offered at Club Wyndham Kirra Beach and Club Wyndham Surfers Paradise on Australia's Gold Coast.

Free activities were also rolled out to the company's properties in Indonesia, Thailand and Fiji to boost the resorts' offerings to domestic markets. From cooking classes in Phuket to yoga sessions in Bali – activities have been designed to channel personalities of the locations where the resorts are positioned.

In line with stringent hygiene practices in place at every Club Wyndham South Pacific resort, all equipment associated with activities is sanitised after each use while regular maintenance checks ensure all equipment is in excellent working condition.

The resorts are located in iconic holiday destinations ideal for families, couples or groups of travellers with a range of accommodation options from studio apartments to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to opulent four-bedroom presidential suites.

Club Wyndham South Pacific, a vacation ownership brand of Wyndham Destinations, is a credits-based program with 51 resorts in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Bali, Thailand, Hawaii, Japan, Germany, France and Italy.

For more images, visit the link here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zjj4ixizl6opaxz/AABQNVnGuHqJz1aOGu2sf13Qa?dl=0

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS ASIA PACIFIC

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the largest timeshare development operation outside of North America. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to vacation owners in Club Wyndham South Pacific. The Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific team also provides support for affiliate Wyndham Destinations International Ltd, responsible for the development of Club Wyndham Asia and Innovative Holiday Club by Club Wyndham.

With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is a development partner of choice. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of approx. 75 hotels and resorts across the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Hawaii and Europe, the company's managed portfolio includes resorts branded under the globally renowned Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.

ABOUT CLUB WYNDHAM

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Sydney to the calming shores of Bali, Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to more than 51 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham South Pacific lets travellers spark their sense of adventure with a range of accommodation options from studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham South Pacific offers the chance to live it.

