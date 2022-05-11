U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.50
    -40.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,863.00
    -224.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,144.50
    -204.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.50
    -12.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.57
    +2.81 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0340
    +0.0410 (+1.37%)
     

  • Vix

    33.99
    -0.76 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6300
    +0.2000 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,419.95
    -2,753.21 (-8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.25
    -42.96 (-5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.59
    +15.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Over 150,000 Autonomous Guided Vehicles to be Deployed in Seaports by 2027

·3 min read

Port automation adoption on the rise due to sustained volume surge and port congestion

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime industry has surged its seaport automation efforts amid ongoing global port congestion issues. In addition to solutions such as gantries, automated port gates, and stacking cranes, horizontal transport solutions such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AVGs) that transport containers and loads to and from ships have been the most productivity-enhancing solution in seaports. According to ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, worldwide AVG deployments in seaports will have a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 26% from 2022 to 2027 and exceed 150,000 global deployments by 2027.

ABI 2021 Logo
ABI 2021 Logo

"Automation enhances the reliability, consistency, predictability, and security of port operations. From an environmental perspective, automation can lead to lower energy consumption and a reduced carbon footprint. Automated ports are also far safer than conventional ports. The number of human-related disruptions falls as performance becomes more predictable with automation and data capture solutions," explains Adhish Luitel, Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics at ABI Research.

In addition to AGVs in seaports, the adoption of solutions in other modalities of the global supply chain such as rail, air, and road have also seen growth. Automaton solution providers, including ThorDrive, Waygate Technologies, Loccioni, and Advanced Logistics Systems have been providing various automation solutions such as elevating transfer vehicles, ground tugs, inspection robots, and surveillance systems. Inspection robots in rail infrastructure particularly is a growing sector. Over 7,000 inspection robots were deployed in rail infrastructure globally in 2021. This number is set to grow to over 12,000 by 2027 with a CAGR of nearly 9%, falling in line with the rising rail freight volume. Around 14 billion tons were transported via rail freight and this number is set to grow to nearly 16 billion by 2027.

"Automation in various modalities, despite its benefits, can also bring certain drawbacks supply chain managers might need to mitigate. Although automation can streamline workflows, they come at the cost of initial potential productivity losses that come with equipping workers with the right skillsets to operate and maintain these solutions. So, there is a change management aspect that managers and authorities need to be more mindful about," Luitel concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Multimodal Logistics market data report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research
ABI Research provides actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

SOURCE ABI Research

Recommended Stories

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Moderna CFO leaves within a day as former employer launches probe

    Moderna said he left on Tuesday after Dentsply Sirona said it will not file its quarterly report with U.S. securities regulators on time due to the investigation. Moderna said recently retired CFO David Meline will return to the role of finance chief.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Germany’s Uniper Confident It Can Keep Russian Gas Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- German utility Uniper SE is confident its next payment for Russian natural gas will comply with Kremlin demands without violating sanctions, in the latest sign that European companies and their Russian supplier are finding ways to keep the gas flowing.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBid

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Ukraine Slashes Gas Flows to Europe From Russia

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • Moderna CFO out after two days in the role as former employer Dentsply discloses probe of financial reporting

    Moderna Inc. surprised investors Wednesday with the news that its recently appointed chief financial officer has departed with immediate effect, following the disclosure of an internal probe into financial reporting at his former employer.

  • Court says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    A court said that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding was secured to take Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco is a major victory for investors alleging that Musk inflated stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of damages. In 2018, Musk met with representatives of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and had a discussion about taking Tesla private, but evidence shows that "there was nothing concrete about funding coming from the PIF," the judge wrote.

  • Agency Predicts Natural-Gas Boom Could Turn Bust Next Year

    The Energy Information Administration released a report that included predictions on gas prices. Much will depend on the weather.

  • Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $214 million

    Ford now holds nearly 94 million shares, or a 10.5% stake, and is still the fourth-largest shareholder in the Irvine, California-based company, according to Refinitiv data. Rivian is struggling in a competitive market, including competition from Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, while a supply chain crisis is limiting production at its plants. Ford's selling price of $26.8 per share on May 9 came in lower than Rivian's close of $28.79 on Friday.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown delivers another heavy blow to live-streamers, devastating ads and sales

    The six-week-long lockdown in Shanghai, along with a string of lockdowns in other cities in the surrounding Yangtze River Delta region, has dealt another heavy blow to the region's once-thriving live-streaming industry after being hit hard by a regulatory crackdown last year. Having been stuck at her Shanghai flat for 40 days straight, 27-year-old professional live-streamer Zhu Cancan said she has mostly given up the job for now. Zhu still sets a morning alarm, but not to get ready for work. She

  • Working in retirement often is more a dream than reality

    Seven in 10 workers expect to work for pay as a source of their retirement income, and 1 in 5 are counting on it as a major source, according to one poll.

  • Russian importers seek deals with India's smaller firms to sidestep sanctions

    Russian importers are reaching out to small Indian businesses to secure fresh produce, auto parts, medical devices and other key goods that are growing scarce due to international sanctions, people familiar with the matter in both Russia and India said. Private sector players in Russia have met with potential suppliers in India's big cities and are opening specialised bank accounts at home for roubles-to-rupees transactions, with the blessing of the two governments, the sources said. As the Ukraine conflict drags on and sanctions tighten around Russia's economy, the stakes have risen both for Russian businesses needing overseas goods and for big global companies wanting to avoid those businesses, lest they run afoul of sanction rules.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The